The Privateer: Cornering With Bryn Atkinson & The Final Workout Before EWS Whistler

Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of The Privateer? Want to know more about Adam Price's 2019 journey? Here's the full Privateer playlist.





Adam Price is trained by Todd Schumlick @performx_training

Special thanks to GoPro

With one week to go before EWS Whistler, the most important race of the year, Adam heads down to Bellingham for a cornering clinic from Bryn Atkinson. After that he hits the gym with Todd Schumlick for one last workout before the big show.