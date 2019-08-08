The Privateer: Cornering With Bryn Atkinson & The Final Workout Before EWS Whistler

Aug 8, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


THE PRIVATEER

SEASON 2


With one week to go before EWS Whistler, the most important race of the year, Adam heads down to Bellingham for a cornering clinic from Bryn Atkinson. After that he hits the gym with Todd Schumlick for one last workout before the big show.


21 Comments

  • + 18
 Bryn is trying to explain in words how to do something that nobody on the planet looks as smooth as him doing. It would be like Steph Curry telling you how to shoot 3's. "Just make them all go in bro!"
  • + 14
 This episode makes me feel so many happy-brain-chemicals all at the same time

Good luck in whistler Adam! You've worked so friggin hard to be ready for this & I’m super proud of ya Smile
  • + 15
 I'd die to be able to ride with Bryn Atkinson. I'd also die while riding with Bryn Atkinson!
  • + 4
 If you are able make it out to Crankworx next week, you can ride with Bryn on an e-bike! (Demo bikes provided)
  • + 0
 If I’d come to Vancouver area and had to chose, I’d rather pay for clinics with Bryn and Jill than visit Whistler. Just manic. I did a few trail sections in my life where I saw a top rider do them and it was always an eye opener. It’s like a part of the brain growing involuntarily. Like following Makken on Rollercoaster in Hafjell. Yeah, any idiot can clear it with a DH bike, but try to ride so slow and get so much air, not casing a single landing, at the same time landing so smoothly.
  • + 5
 I'm so glad of this video style where the music is twice as loud as them speaking. Said no one ever. What I love doing while watching a video, is constantly adjust the volume.
  • + 1
 I'm not sure where this guy grew up (yeah ok, somewhere in the UK), or why he started mountain biking.
It seems like a big theme in all these videos is the little itty bitty bits of riding. I get the sense that he kinda threw himself in to this whole thing and is now taking style direction from a vast and varied sort of riders based on what he's offered to feed the social beast.

Maybe I'm seeing it differently, but it really seems like he's trying to absorb all the best tactics of all the people he rides with. Not necessarily bad, because that's how you (and I specifically) learn (and of course, from failing), but every one of these videos has a different point of view on how to enter/turn/exit a corner, high line, low line, straight, around... Something that imo is an intuitive process that you can only learn from practice and figuring out where your comfort zone and where your push zone lies. I can't imagine what it would be like to try to combine all these different styles (and think about it all and which one) in a run. Just seems counterintuitive to me.

I am not (nor have been) at a pro level, but I learned really early on where I can push without crashing, or with a risk of crashing that's manageable, or where I will probably crash hard but f*ck it; which corners I can hit hard and where in the corner I can scandi-flick without high siding; which drops I won't tense up on etc... My point is: there is a lot of conversation and thought in these videos, but what is it really adding up to?
  • + 2
 PB needs to get him a nicer helmet. This one is for Leah's hair and on Adam, it looks like it has built-in sideburns. Good luck in Whistler Adam....hope it goes really great.
  • + 8
 Bryn's just staring at his skull coozie the whole time and trying to focus on what he's saying & not thinking of special insults to throw at his head gear.
  • + 2
 Night and Day difference in your strength training from the very first episode. Grip it and rip it in EWS Whistler man....you've got game. Loving the show.
  • + 2
 Bryn is a long time favourite corner shredder of mine, his section in barred for life 2 is one of my all time favs.
  • + 3
 FOX helmet really looks stupid. Confirmed!
  • + 2
 Still better than that latest Giro. In this you look like a goon in a dumb helmet. Which in certain cases is more than fine. In Giro, you are quite likely to look like a dork who chose to play with lego technic at the attic than to smoke weed and hang out with the girls.
  • + 1
 This series is awesome. Can we get this going for all world cup disciplines?
  • + 2
 Someone buy Adam a better GoPro already
  • + 1
 ooh a double fisting! Good luck Adam!
  • + 1
 Fell asleep at some point in this. Can we get Cathroviion to sort him out?
  • + 1
 Love The Privateer. Narrator kinda blows, though.
  • + 1
 Good luck Adam.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



