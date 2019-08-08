The Privateer: Cornering With Bryn Atkinson & The Final Workout Before EWS Whistler

THE PRIVATEER
SEASON 2
With one week to go before EWS Whistler, the most important race of the year, Adam heads down to Bellingham for a cornering clinic from Bryn Atkinson. After that he hits the gym with Todd Schumlick for one last workout before the big show.
PREVIOUSLY We'd like to extend a big thank you to all of the sponsors who will be supporting Adam this year.
Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of The Privateer? Want to know more about Adam Price's 2019 journey? Here's the full Privateer playlist.
MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals
21 Comments
Good luck in whistler Adam! You've worked so friggin hard to be ready for this & I’m super proud of ya
It seems like a big theme in all these videos is the little itty bitty bits of riding. I get the sense that he kinda threw himself in to this whole thing and is now taking style direction from a vast and varied sort of riders based on what he's offered to feed the social beast.
Maybe I'm seeing it differently, but it really seems like he's trying to absorb all the best tactics of all the people he rides with. Not necessarily bad, because that's how you (and I specifically) learn (and of course, from failing), but every one of these videos has a different point of view on how to enter/turn/exit a corner, high line, low line, straight, around... Something that imo is an intuitive process that you can only learn from practice and figuring out where your comfort zone and where your push zone lies. I can't imagine what it would be like to try to combine all these different styles (and think about it all and which one) in a run. Just seems counterintuitive to me.
I am not (nor have been) at a pro level, but I learned really early on where I can push without crashing, or with a risk of crashing that's manageable, or where I will probably crash hard but f*ck it; which corners I can hit hard and where in the corner I can scandi-flick without high siding; which drops I won't tense up on etc... My point is: there is a lot of conversation and thought in these videos, but what is it really adding up to?
Post a Comment