The Privateer: Do You Need to Race to Be a Pro Mountain Biker?

THE PRIVATEER
SEASON 2
Adam heads out on a ride with Remy Metailler to talk about other ways of making it as a pro mountain biker outside of racing. After that he joins up with Ben Haggar from SORCA to learn more about what goes into the trail building around Squamish.
There's something to the idea of not being paid to mountain bike, and making your money elsewhere (and you'll probably make more money elsewhere). But what do I know, I'm not being paid to mountain bike.
