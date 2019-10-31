The Privateer: Do You Need to Race to Be a Pro Mountain Biker?

Oct 31, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


THE PRIVATEER

SEASON 2


Adam heads out on a ride with Remy Metailler to talk about other ways of making it as a pro mountain biker outside of racing. After that he joins up with Ben Haggar from SORCA to learn more about what goes into the trail building around Squamish.


PREVIOUSLY
Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of The Privateer? Want to know more about Adam Price's 2019 journey? Here's the full Privateer playlist.




We'd like to extend a big thank you to all of the sponsors who will be supporting Adam this year.

Adam Price is trained by Todd Schumlick @performx_training

Special thanks to SORCA.

Special thanks to GoPro.


9 Comments

  • 7 0
 As soon as one's hobby needs to be pursued for income's sake, it often detracts from the enjoyment potential of that hobby.

There's something to the idea of not being paid to mountain bike, and making your money elsewhere (and you'll probably make more money elsewhere). But what do I know, I'm not being paid to mountain bike.
  • 8 0
 I used to work in the bike industry and quickly began to dislike bikes as a result.
  • 1 0
 the EXACT reason I left bike mechanic jobs, after working on bikes all day an putting up with (some) customers an distros. The LAST thing I wanted to do go ride my own bike
  • 1 0
 The truth! It's exactly what killed my passion for cars.
  • 1 0
 To answer the question...no, one does not have to race to become a professional. He could become a professional poser like so many in the ski industry and make that one turn, that one whip, or that one scenic sunset shot and get paid for it.
  • 1 0
 I don't want to be like a pro mountain biker. Turning your favorite hobby into a job sounds shitty to me. I'm satisfied being a brave amateur.
  • 2 0
 Am I on the wrong site? I can't find the Ham and Pineapple.
  • 1 0
 If a company is willing to pay you for doing what you do on a bike then your pro.
  • 1 0
 The only thing you need is food and water but if you want to enjoy life then YES you 100% need an awesome bike

