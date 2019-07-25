The Privateer: Visiting Fox Racing & Pivot Cycles Plus New Bike Day

THE PRIVATEER



SEASON 2



Adam Price is trained by Todd Schumlick @performx_training

Special thanks to GoPro.

Being a professional racer isn't just about results. Athletes are expected to be spokespersons for the brands they represent and part of that is visiting the places that their sponsor's products are produced to learn more about the brands that support them. After a disappointing result at the Sea Otter Classic, Adam takes time out of his busy training schedule to head down to Fox Racing & Pivot Cycles to meet with the brands supporting his journey.We'd like to extend a big thank you to all of the sponsors who will be supporting Adam this year.