The Privateer: Visiting Fox Racing & Pivot Cycles Plus New Bike Day

Jul 25, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


THE PRIVATEER

SEASON 2


Being a professional racer isn't just about results. Athletes are expected to be spokespersons for the brands they represent and part of that is visiting the places that their sponsor's products are produced to learn more about the brands that support them. After a disappointing result at the Sea Otter Classic, Adam takes time out of his busy training schedule to head down to Fox Racing & Pivot Cycles to meet with the brands supporting his journey.

We'd like to extend a big thank you to all of the sponsors who will be supporting Adam this year.

Adam Price is trained by Todd Schumlick @performx_training

Special thanks to GoPro.

24 Comments

  • + 15
 I think that the whole thing gives a great insight into the world of the privateer, but Adam, come on, where's your enthusiasm, new kit, new bike with live vale and all you can do is press the brake levers, come on, loosen up and immerse yourself in the moment, you're allowed to smile, if it doesn't make you smile then what's the point.
  • + 8
 To be fair, the Brake Lever Squeeze Test has been scientifically proven to be the best indicator of a bikes' performance. He's basically already in practice mode on the new bike with each squeeze.
  • + 1
 @MTBrent: I feel personally attacked
  • + 2
 Cannot up vote this enough the guy just seems so chill about the whole thing
  • + 13
 When is "new privateer day" ?
  • + 7
 Yeah same here, Adam had his chance, bring someone else!!
  • + 1
 deleted
  • + 10
 Haha didn’t sound too stoked when he saw his bike. I’d be losing my mind!
  • + 1
 Is there any way how to see his progress without watching all the videos? Could you include some "ranking" in the article so we could see if he is getting any better? What was the reason to swap Firebird for Mach 5.5?
  • + 2
 Doesn't being a privateer mean that you're supporting yourself? He has a massive list of sponsors. Wud up?
  • + 6
 Do you not know the premise of this entire series?
  • + 1
 I have always thought of a privateer as someone who is NOT factory sponsored. I don't know if that is the definition in the MTB world, but in MOTO that is how it is looked at.
  • + 1
 Its a story of "The Privateer" finally gets a factory ride and support.
  • + 1
 The series is about discovering how much better an average privateer could become if they had factory support. Adam has been a privateer racer for years and is a solid rider, so the idea was to take care of his ride, provide top notch training, etc. and see if he could meet his goals (which I remember is like top 20 EWS or something). You should check out season 1 if you hadn't seen it.
  • + 1
 @BrigadierBuege: Well, I stand corrected. I shall check out season one.
  • + 3
 can't wait for corner clinic with bryn
  • + 1
 At least get him some performance enhancing drugs and a real trainer so he can shine
  • + 1
 I wonder what happened to his firebird. Maybe he needed bottle cages. Adam doesn't seem stoked.
  • + 1
 That was fun clip to watch, except the guy was too akward
  • + 1
 Mach 5.5 seems a little bit tame?
  • + 1
 Fit looking dudes working in the Pivot factory.
  • + 1
 Is the bike red or orange? Asking for a friend.
  • + 1
 No need to say analysis after FEA. The A stands for analysis.
  • + 0
 No live valve on that new 5.5?

