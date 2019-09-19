The Privateer: Racing Against The Best at EWS Whistler

Sep 19, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


THE PRIVATEER

SEASON 2


It's time for one of the biggest races of the season--EWS Whistler. Adam has been working hard on and off the bike all season. Can he put all his training together and achieve his goal of top 30? Watch and find out.


PREVIOUSLY
Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of The Privateer? Want to know more about Adam Price's 2019 journey? Here's the full Privateer playlist.




We'd like to extend a big thank you to all of the sponsors who will be supporting Adam this year.

Adam Price is trained by Todd Schumlick @performx_training

Special thanks to GoPro.


@pinkbikeoriginals


Whistler Mountain Bike Park

The Privateer Adam Price EWS Whistler 2019


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 I think we already know how this episode ends...
  • 10 0
 With people asking why a sponsored rider is called a Privateer and then everyone downvoting that person with a comment about watching the first episode?
  • 4 0
 @Tmackstab: I love Privateers, they are such an epic genre of riders, requiring nothing more but even more recognition by social media and miserable human beings who bother to click like buttons. I for one am waiting for a new series called “The Loser” where a bunch of regular Jerrys and Freds are preparing themselves for a season of Crankworx Slope Style competitions. We watch them injure themselves heavily while trying bigger and bigger jumps and wonder how many will get to the final in Whistler.

The story behind Privateer was simple: a fast dude with no finance to race the best in EWS.

The story behind “The Loser” is also simple: From Pinkbike Fails to Crankworx Whistler SS course.
  • 3 0
 @WAKIdesigns: Are you putting yourself forward for that one?
  • 1 0
 Adam you have one last chance!

Post a Comment



