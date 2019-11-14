The Privateer: Reflecting on Two Years of Racing - Season Finale Part 1

Nov 14, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


THE PRIVATEER

SEASON 2



It's Adam's last season as The Privateer. Finally, he has some time after a hectic two years of racing to slow down and reflect on his experiences. This is the first of two episodes that look back over the last two seasons.


PREVIOUSLY
Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of The Privateer? Want to know more about Adam Price's 2019 journey? Here's the full Privateer playlist.




We'd like to extend a big thank you to all of the sponsors who have been supporting Adam this year.

Adam Price is trained by Todd Schumlick @performx_training

Special thanks to GoPro.


Posted In:
Videos The Privateer Adam Price Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


7 Comments

  • 14 1
 Hope this is picked up and someone else gets the opportunity. Really enjoyed this and Adam is a legend, maybe not the most media friendly but I like that, more realistic. Would like to see someone who is propee mid pack, with no support at all, and see what gains are made through the support
  • 3 1
 seconded.
  • 3 1
 I said it before, the new series should be called "The Loser". Otherwise we would end up in a childish fight over who is more of a privateer over another privateer - oh Ghawd he got socks from lululemon... #notarealprivateer This has been very entertaining but now They could take a total Joey, make the best to prepare him and his bike to complete a season of EWS racing (and not die).

I will send my resume for casting of "The Troll"... keyboard warrior sent to send all the features in Whistler...
  • 2 0
 Really enjoyed the series, and probably part of the reason why I did my first enduro race this season. Hope they keep it going with a new rider next season.
  • 3 0
 Why does it have to be a "HE" next time around?
  • 2 0
 when is part II coming?
  • 1 0
 I bet I have worse hamstring mobility than Adam.......

