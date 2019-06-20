The Privateer: Factory Pro Suspension Testing & Setup in Portugal

Anyone with money can buy a bike and travel the world racing. However, access to the world's best suspension techs and athletes is something money can't buy. So, before the season starts Adam heads to Lousa, Portugal, for the Fox Suspension testing camp to dial in his suspension.
I am about the same weight as Adam running basically same fork at similar pressures. I guess I will try going up in pressure again (started at 78psi factory recommended settings out of box) but it felt terrible and i've only just started getting along with the bike at mid 60's psi (fully open LSC/HSC & ~7-10 rebound clicks depending on psi).
I know Adam is hitting stuff faster and harder than I can but I am still shocked at the fork changes.
This was a cool video, I've shared with a bunch of friends (even those who don't MTB). Good luck this year.
