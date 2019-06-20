VIDEOS

The Privateer: Factory Pro Suspension Testing & Setup in Portugal

Jun 20, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Anyone with money can buy a bike and travel the world racing. However, access to the world's best suspension techs and athletes is something money can't buy. So, before the season starts Adam heads to Lousa, Portugal, for the Fox Suspension testing camp to dial in his suspension.

9 Comments

  • + 12
 First things first, how many tokens are in that fork?
  • + 6
 I changed the settings on my own bike to match these. Still just as slow.
  • + 1
 I don't understand how he was so far off on fork pressure... 66psi to 90psi w/ same volume. That's huge. His sag must've gone from like 35% to like 20%.

I am about the same weight as Adam running basically same fork at similar pressures. I guess I will try going up in pressure again (started at 78psi factory recommended settings out of box) but it felt terrible and i've only just started getting along with the bike at mid 60's psi (fully open LSC/HSC & ~7-10 rebound clicks depending on psi).

I know Adam is hitting stuff faster and harder than I can but I am still shocked at the fork changes.
  • + 4
 When I went to the Fox Camp I thought the one thing I could leave at home was my shock pump, I had to let the air out of my fork to travel and I squeezed 65psi in there with a hand pump to get to testing from accommodation!! I would have had about 82 psi in there at least normally. 82psi - 90psi isn't as big of a jump but still a fair leap. Firmer is faster!! The fork PSI should be roughly your weight in Kilos.
  • + 2
 @adamprice: Thanks Adam that makes a lot more sense now; 66 to 90psi just seemed way too extreme of a jump.

This was a cool video, I've shared with a bunch of friends (even those who don't MTB). Good luck this year.
  • + 1
 Are the settings on the clickers from fully open or fully closed? For example, final setting on shock's LSR is 12 ... is that 12 from fully open (ie. 0), so slowed it down, or from fully closed (ie. 22), so sped it up?
  • + 1
 Suspension setup is basically magic if you ask me. It seems absurd that Adam didn’t adjust or dial in his settings on his own. Ah well - time to go ride!!!
  • + 3
 Shockingly dialed setup
  • + 1
 No rebound in the shock? How did he not get bucked off before

