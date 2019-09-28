Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

The Pump Track World Champs Can Now Hand Out Rainbow Jerseys

Sep 27, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

The Red Bull Pump Track World Championships now has official UCI backing and will be able to hand out rainbow jerseys at the World Final on 19 October in Bern.

The competition has only been running since the start of 2018 but it has already picked up the attention of cycling's governing body and will fall under the mountain bike discipline, one of UCI's eight affiliated disciplines (road, track, mountain bike, BMX Racing, BMX Freestyle, trials, cyclo-cross and indoor). The UCI will add further legitimacy to the series and could encourage a wider pool of riders to start taking part with their eyes set on the coveted stripes.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019

bigquotesThe creation of a Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships is a recognition of the specialty at the highest level and a demonstration of our sport’s dynamism. With the know-how of Red Bull and Velosolutions we aim to meet the expectations of a public that enjoys a show and to make our sport even more popular with the younger generation.David Lappartient, UCI President

There's still a last chance qualifier for the World Finals taking place on Friday the 18th in Bern meaning just about anyone could still walk away with the rainbow stripes for 2019.

