The Quest Episode 4 - Mission to Gelas

Ultimate bike and ski adventure in the French Alps. Two good friends are trying to link the highest peak of Maritime Alps to the sea, first by ski than by bike trough the mountains. Awesome riding, beautiful landscapes, and a great atmosphere. This will motivate you to build a trip with your pals!











The Project



François and Tito are friends for many years now and they love to ride together, whatever the difference, as François is EWS racer and Tito an artist, traveller and mountain biker. But they share the same passion for the mountain. Last fall they decided to organise this fun trip mixing ski and bike and make the most of it by filming it for Tito's web series The Quest.









The idea was to climb a very high point and ride to the sea, they choose the Maritimes Alps as this is where Tito grew up. He knows the area and was sure that the riding will be good. They decided to try the Gelas, the highest peak of the Southern Alps but also a classic in skimo, easy for those two passionated.









After setting the date, they contacted Jeremy Reuiller to film this adventure. This filmmaker is one of the only who can create beautiful content and ride a bike like an animal. When everything was decided it was just time to wait and prepare the details.











Mission to Gelas



The group meets in Annecy at Tito's, Jeremy arrived the day before. But on day D they hit the road to the south in the rental van, Tito is following with his truck. Pass after pass his truck is showing bad signs, and Tito has to stop in a garage and let the van to fix the injection.



But nothing to alternate the good mood, even the rain in the mountains in Saint Martin Vésubie couldn't make them doubt.





Day 1

On the first climb to the refugio, the group is riding super heavy as they carry the skiing gear, food, and filming gear! But it's sunny and the area is beautiful, very soon they can see the big mountains understanding why Tito choose the area. After some planning the group leaves the refugio to go skiing in the afternoon, scouting the area. They ride an awesome summit and a fun couloir before sunset. It's a blast and they celebrate it with a few beers at the refugio.





Day 2



These days will be huge and epic, they know it! It starts in the dawn with a long climb on the skis before they walk the last couloir. The summit was too dry to be rideable but the experience was awesome. The summit is higher than everything around, the landscape is breathtaking. The boys are stoked! Riding down wasn't the best, the spring snow was too soft but they have a great time. Back to the refugio where they load everything on their back once again to ride back to the village where they get the van back. Tito's dad is here, he will help the boys a lot, following them so they can have a support for the night and carry the skis.



It's a big day as they go trough the Vesubie valley, finding flowy trails and epic views. Having a blast on the bikes after the skiing part. Eventually, they get on top of the valley at Turini's pass, where they can find a cool spot to set the camp and fire. At the end it's still an adventure with Tito, witch means big days, camp, wild, fun, raw! They are having a great time enjoying the beautiful area, this place is incredible.





Day 3



Let's go to the beach! This morning is the last day, from the camp they can almost see the Mediterranean sea. After the breakfast it's time to ride some big forest, going down from this summit is an experience, the vegetation changes a lot, wet and deep at the top, it's dry and hot with low trees at the bottom. The riding is great, and they reach Sospel on time for a pizza! The local area is rich, with many possibilities. But the last segment brings them to Italy, riding on a ridge like a virtual border. From Grammondo, 1,379 meters high straight to the sea, it's a blast! The last part goes through some typical steep Italian villages and finally to the sea. Jeremy makes the most of the area filming with the drone and enjoying the ride too, and when they reach the sea it's a success. It's also the end of a rad adventure.



Jeremy has been awesome, making really good footage in tough conditions all along the trip. Wishing people will like the effort and the video, and secretly wishing this will inspire people to plan a trip and go! Every body has his own level and playground but there is always room for some good times in the mountains.



Life is a chance



Special thanks to Serge Tomasi for the precious help on that trip. Thanks to the brands who helped on that episode, Mavic, Julbo Eyewear and Ibis.











Filmed by Illprod

Edited by Tito

Directed by Vive La Vie production

