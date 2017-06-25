The Quest Episode 5 - Riding Volcanoes in Guatemala - Video

Guatemala is a small country in Central America, it's surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. With Mexico making the northern border and Honduras to the south.



It's a Maya country, creating a vibrant culture in the art and lifestyle. The country is half jungle, half mountainous, with 39 volcanoes including three active; Pacaya, Santaguito and Fuego (literally Fire!). Altitudes go from 1,000 to 4,200 meters, and that's how I got interested in the adventure.



I asked myself, how would it be to ride those big volcanoes? Let's go!





The Trip

Pacaya » Agua » Antigua

Acatenango » Atitlan Lake

Santa Maria » Tajulmulco

Actually, I stayed in Guatemala one month prior to taking my bike for this two-week adventure in the volcanoes. I was traveling with my wife, visiting the mountains, lakes, and ocean. It was an incredible month, we had an awesome time in the Flores area visiting the Maya cities. The surfing was good too but after one month my wife left me. It was time to get on the bike!The first part of the trip was a bit gnarly! After making my bag and setting the trip, I had to escape by bike from Guatemala City. A hell of a city ride in Central America, exiting a capital. I rode out of the city and reached some nice countryside before starting the climb of Pacaya, an active and famous volcano near the city. It was hot and tough for my legs after a one month break. But I reached the flat before the summit crater, where I negotiated with the ranger to go all the way to the summit. I promised to be quick and they let me in.I was stoked to be on top, watch the eruption, the lava and the incredible landscape. It was sketchy, looking at the flying rocks, so I did my videos quick and left! Going down, I realized how lucky I was on that trip because the soil was made of black sand. The riding was pure joy!I found some local trail to link some communities and reached the west side of the mountain where I climb to another village. I hitchhiked with a bunch of local ladies, men, and kids to the village of Santa Maria. The sunset on the volcano of Agua was incredible and I found a place in a homestay for the night.The next day I climbed to the summit of Agua volcano, a good climb finishing with a serious hike-a-bike, until 3,780 meters the top. At the summit the view of my next goal was beautiful, actually, this is something special in Guatemala because I could see the next volcanoes from almost everywhere I was, making a special atmosphere as all those mountains are huge.Going down Agua was sick, the dirt was yellow and thin making a beautiful dust cloud behind me. I went down all the way to Antigua, the old capital of Guatemala. The city is like an open sky museum, with paved streets, 39 churches and an incredible view of the three huge volcanoes around.I took one full day to rest in Antigua, eat local food at the comedor and drinking iced tea. From there I set up my ride on the Acatenango volcano—the most popular volcano in the country. I climbed to the bottom of the trail where I started the hike-a-bike—it's basically a 5-hour hike-a-bike to the campsite, where I could hang out with Elmer, a guide I knew from my climb here one month ago. We watched the massive eruptions from the bonfire until dusk, it was a strong moment.The night wasn't bad, I was carrying a good sleeping bag. Around 5am I started the final climb in the dark and watched the sunrise from the top with 20 other people—a beautiful show and awesome ride. It's even hard to describe how good the downhill was especially with a real mountain bike (Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt), with big tires and rotors. It starts at 3,976 meters on soft sand for a while before the hard pack dirt in the forest and finally back in the sand across the field at the end. A huge downhill I will remember!After the volcano, I wanted to reach the Atitlan Lake on the same day. Going through the villages and countryside was nice, long, and hot but I managed to make all of the downhill on some local trails, sometimes terrible and sometimes awesome! Going through a coffee field is pretty good ...I reached the lake and rode around. Riding some mountains surrounding the lake for two days, I took a boat to cross it at one point.At this point of the trip I was feeling so good and wanted to ride all the peaks I could see, but time was running out. I decided to finish my trip on the Tajulmulco, the highest point of Central America. Because of that decision I had to save some time, so I jumped on a bus with the bike to escape the Atitlan Lake and reach the next city of Quetzaltenango. From there I did a bunch of good rides and one misty morning I crossed the flatland to the Santa Maria volcano. This big one is 3,772 meters high, right above the third active volcano, the Santaguito.When I reached this one the clouds came in and I could only see it for two minutes—I began my hike-a-bike to the summit. Not the best idea because the first 200 meters are unrideable. Even with that, the downhill was beautiful with funky, tricky switchbacks just like home, deep forest riding, and finally, some dry and fast trails back to Quetzaltenango. From there I rode to San Marcos, a terrible ride on the road. But San Marcos is the city below the Tajulmulco, and the climb starts here, going from 1,500 to 4,200 meters. I found another cardboard for the night and climbed to 3,200. A chill night in the forest, the wild dogs came two times to steal some food and I had to throw rocks a couple of times.For the final climb, I started in the night, in order to try to sea the sunrise from the top. The climb was so tough on the paved road and then a huge hike-a-bike (again) to the summit. It was different from all the rest with white rocks and sand, rocky trails, and technical sections. The view was crazy standing so high on the land is truly unique.I was stoked to make the final downhill to the city, it was so long and almost 100% on trails! I found a parallel trail to the road, with fast and flowy sections.Arriving in San Marcos marked the end of the trip. I took the chicken bus the next day to head back to Antigua and ride a few more trails with no camera. Just ride and have fun on sandy trails, and eventually went back to Guatemala City the night before my flight back home. A long journey across the Atlantic Ocean and back to winter life.This trip was beautiful, simple and fun, meeting lots of people and having a great sense of adventure, following the flow and energy of the area. An intense moment in my life as a mountain biker and human, because this was not about riding a bike, it was about life—taking chances. Watching the sun and finding happiness. Bikes are just a piece of the puzzle, they are tools.Life is a chance.Vive la Vie – Tito