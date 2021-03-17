Video: The Rad Bandits Factory Team Welcomes Estelle & Clément Charles

PRESS RELEASE: The Rad Bandits Factory Team
Welcome to the RAD BANDITS Factory Team. Inspired by the most popular BMX movies. There are wild in the trails in a high-flying ride to adventure. Thrilled and spilled, fast and furious fun: this new EWS Factory Team is real BLAST. Who is behind this bike? Follow their venture to know more about it. ESTELLE CHARLES
CLEMENT CHARLES
|2020 was such a crazy year for me! I did my best racing season ever ending 4th on the overall on the Elite women category. The best memory would be my first podium: 3rd place at Finale Ligure. I wasn’t expecting to have such an incredible season and I still cannot believe it. I am so stoked!
For 2021, it’s a dream to be into a pro team. We can stay together with Clément while having all the support & professionalism we need. My goal for this season is to have fun on my bike, have a good flow and ride fast. And this new bike combines it all! Can’t wait to start the season for real – stay tuned!—Estelle Charles
Follow Estelle and Clément on Instagram for more coming soon ! Supported by : *a secret bike brand*, Duke wheels, Fast Suspension, ION, Magura, Zéfal, Michelin, KS, Bluegrass, Smith, HT, Tioga, DMR, and ESI .
|I decided to move to Grenoble in 2019 working into a bike shop as well as training. This is where I really learned how to ride on longer and steeper descents. My best result in EWS so far was a 23rd place overall at Canazei in 2019 - so close the top 15 I was so stocked about this race! 2020 season was a bit unexpected with an injury (broken fibula). So I can’t wait to get back at racing for 2021 ! The Rad Bandit Factory Team will allow me to focus on my training and ride my bike at 200%. I’m so pumped about this new bike; it rides fast on gnarly sections with eyes closed. I can’t wait to race it this season!—Clément Charles
