Video: The Rad Bandits Factory Team Welcomes Estelle & Clément Charles

Mar 17, 2021
by RadBandits  

PRESS RELEASE: The Rad Bandits Factory Team

Welcome to the RAD BANDITS Factory Team. Inspired by the most popular BMX movies. There are wild in the trails in a high-flying ride to adventure. Thrilled and spilled, fast and furious fun: this new EWS Factory Team is real BLAST. Who is behind this bike? Follow their venture to know more about it.


The two upcoming and promising French riders - Estelle & Clément Charles.


ESTELLE CHARLES

bigquotes2020 was such a crazy year for me! I did my best racing season ever ending 4th on the overall on the Elite women category. The best memory would be my first podium: 3rd place at Finale Ligure. I wasn’t expecting to have such an incredible season and I still cannot believe it. I am so stoked!

For 2021, it’s a dream to be into a pro team. We can stay together with Clément while having all the support & professionalism we need. My goal for this season is to have fun on my bike, have a good flow and ride fast. And this new bike combines it all! Can’t wait to start the season for real – stay tuned!Estelle Charles

Estelle on the bike is all about flow, technicality and precision. She shines where trails are extremely technical.



CLEMENT CHARLES

bigquotesI decided to move to Grenoble in 2019 working into a bike shop as well as training. This is where I really learned how to ride on longer and steeper descents. My best result in EWS so far was a 23rd place overall at Canazei in 2019 - so close the top 15 I was so stocked about this race! 2020 season was a bit unexpected with an injury (broken fibula). So I can’t wait to get back at racing for 2021 ! The Rad Bandit Factory Team will allow me to focus on my training and ride my bike at 200%. I’m so pumped about this new bike; it rides fast on gnarly sections with eyes closed. I can’t wait to race it this season!Clément Charles

Clément is the definition of speed on the trail. Wait for the track to open and you will see him stomp the gas and go down the stage like a rocket.


Follow Estelle and Clément on Instagram for more coming soon !


Supported by : *a secret bike brand*, Duke wheels, Fast Suspension, ION, Magura, Zéfal, Michelin, KS, Bluegrass, Smith, HT, Tioga, DMR, and ESI .

