Video: The Rad Bandits Factory Team Welcomes Estelle & Clément Charles

2020 was such a crazy year for me! I did my best racing season ever ending 4th on the overall on the Elite women category. The best memory would be my first podium: 3rd place at Finale Ligure. I wasn’t expecting to have such an incredible season and I still cannot believe it. I am so stoked!



For 2021, it’s a dream to be into a pro team. We can stay together with Clément while having all the support & professionalism we need. My goal for this season is to have fun on my bike, have a good flow and ride fast. And this new bike combines it all! Can’t wait to start the season for real – stay tuned! — Estelle Charles