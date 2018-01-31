The REAL Story of That Single-Sided Carbon Fork

Thankfully, the real story of this single-sided carbon strut-type thing is far more interesting than what I originally put together, so let's get this straightened out.



Fifty-year-old Miloš Musil originally built his odd creation six years ago, and back then it had 120mm of travel and was bolted to the front of Musil's 26'' wheeled RB Speedster (pictured at right). Until he broke the frame, that is. His new ride, a 145mm-travel Propain Twoface, has 27.5'' wheels and much more travel than the Speedster, so he had to bump up the fork's stroke to a full 160mm to balance things out. That's where it sits right now, but how the MM fork came to be is a whole other story, one that involves Musil using components from four different suspension brands - and a bunch of homemade carbon fiber - to build what you see here.

