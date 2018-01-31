PINKBIKE TECH

The REAL Story of That Single-Sided Carbon Fork

Jan 31, 2018
by Mike Levy  
PROPAIN TWOFACE


Well, I dun goofed up. It clearly won't be the last time, but this one stings a bit because I deprived a very clever man named Miloš Musil, @mmbike68 on Pinkbike, out of some well-deserved attention. I'm talking about the wild looking single-sided suspension fork that popped up on Spaziale Compositi's Instagram feed awhile back, a fork (strut?) that very much looked like it came from the admittedly strange Italian company. But it didn't. In fact, not only did I get the company wrong, I even flubbed the country that it came from - the Czech Republic.

Thankfully, the real story of this single-sided carbon strut-type thing is far more interesting than what I originally put together, so let's get this straightened out.

Fifty-year-old Miloš Musil originally built his odd creation six years ago, and back then it had 120mm of travel and was bolted to the front of Musil's 26'' wheeled RB Speedster (pictured at right). Until he broke the frame, that is. His new ride, a 145mm-travel Propain Twoface, has 27.5'' wheels and much more travel than the Speedster, so he had to bump up the fork's stroke to a full 160mm to balance things out. That's where it sits right now, but how the MM fork came to be is a whole other story, one that involves Musil using components from four different suspension brands - and a bunch of homemade carbon fiber - to build what you see here.
MM Fork
Musi's old RB Speedster with the MM fork set to its original 120mm of travel.

Musi started with an aluminum crown and tapered steerer unit from a Suntour fork and then bonded in the carbon-wrapped legs from RockShox. The two legs, which look like a single piece once they've been wrapped in carbon, are also joined at the bottom by an aluminum piece that ties them together and serves as home for the Enduro fork seals. The stanchions, also from a Suntour fork, are only 32mm in diameter, but they're both clamped by a massive, CNC'd aluminum lug at the bottom, and the titanium axle is from a Lefty. Talk about mixing and matching.


MM USD fork. Photo by Milo Musil.
MM USD fork. Photo by Milo Musil.
The fork's chassis is a mix of Suntour and Rockshox components, along with a few homemade parts and some carbon fiber.


Things are just as odd internally, too. Musil has kept the Suntour damper in the leading leg, but the trailing leg houses a Dual Air system from RockShox that allows for independently adjustable positive and negative air spring pressure. If you look closely, you can see the negative air valve on the CNC aluminum lug, and the positive air valve is at the fork crown.

As far as weight goes, Musil leaned more towards reliability than trying to shave grams - probably a smart approach when building your own fork - and he says it weighs about as much as a RockShox Recon, which is still under 5lbs.


MM USD fork. Photo by Milo Musil.
MM USD fork. Photo by Milo Musil.
The two separate legs are joined by an aluminum span that's home to a set of Enduro fork seals, and the whole thing is wrapped in carbon fiber to increase strength and rigidity.


MM USD fork. Photo by Milo Musil.
MM USD fork. Photo by Milo Musil.
Musil's completed fork looks wild, but it appears to be finished so well that it could have come off of a (strange) production line.


How does it perform? I'll let Miloš fill us in via Google Translate: ''The behavior is the same as a conventional telescopic fork. Thanks to the UD [upside-down design], it's better at lubricating bushings and seals, and inner legs are not contaminated from the shell. The fork has great torsional rigidity that's comparable, maybe even better, to Lefty, and it does not flex when pedaling or braking; curves can be ridden much faster than a conventional fork. Another advantage is that it is jednokorunková [single sided], so you can seamlessly mount tires on the wheel.''

I can't tell you if Musil's wild creation is any better than an off-the-shelf fork, but one thing that I am sure of is that, better or not, it's pretty freakin' cool. Much like Jean-Francois Boivin and his Insolent downhill bike, Musil has used a mix of existing components, carbon fiber, and ingenuity to build something that he couldn't purchase.

139 Comments

  • + 169
 There's something not right going on here..
  • + 184
 Yeah... think it's cause we're only seeing what's left...
  • + 70
 There's only one side to this argument.
  • + 9
 @MrMediocre: because theres nothing to see right
  • + 70
 @MrMediocre: But do two lefts make a right?
  • + 37
 when you don't have anything right, there is nothing left to lose
  • + 16
 @mtbikeaddict: No,but 3 lefts make a right.
  • + 17
 He took away everything that was right with forks.
  • + 13
 Is this some sort of center left political statement from the Czech, seems very one sided.
  • + 2
 @wickedfatchance: Yeah... I know... make it a triple lefty! For maximum stiffness and "Enduroness"
  • + 9
 I hope the right half left on good terms.
  • + 1
 @teschenbrenner: True. Needs more centred support.
  • - 3
 Won't buy. I always use the right side of single crown forks as Hat Racks. This thing would just ruin a nice Hat. The label said Unisex...
  • - 1
 Those two stanchions so close together, it seem so familiar?
  • + 7
 The stanchion's are further apart than a Fox 32 step cast so it must be stiff
  • + 0
 @MrMediocre: This is all about a right turned left...
  • + 1
 no ones got the right idea with forks these days
  • + 1
 I think ths is rockshox new syMETRIC fork Technology
  • + 1
 he should make righty not lefty.. again
  • + 1
 @JesseE: Indeed , double one...
  • + 121
 Pink Bike: It'd be rad if there was a segment of DIY made bikes and parts every month or so!
  • + 21
 Agreed! A place for people like Milos to strut their stuff.
  • + 52
 Not many people can roll something that bad-ass outta their garage after tinkering for awhile. Rad.
  • + 4
 My thoughts exactly.
  • + 5
 I think it's pretty dope, actually. Kudos to that dude. "Here's to the crazy ones.."
  • + 1
 And it's what we should expect from a guy who rocks a tire called the Mezcal
  • + 26
 How could a fender be attached? This is like a cool Frankenstein double Lefty or something... props for making your own parts...
  • + 4
 Burly version of lefty
  • + 4
 I'm pretty sure he'd figure out how to fit a fender if he wanted one ;-) Molding it out of carbon and drilling a hole in the bottom of the steerer for attachment would probably work?
  • + 4
 use a drill and some screws
  • + 3
 attach a fender like what motos do- they are mostly inverted forks. The fender would be right under the steerer; ie it wouldn't move up and down with the lowers
  • + 72
 This dude builds his own fork and here I am covered in a white liquid after three hours of trying to mount a new pair of tires.
  • + 70
 @scottay2hottay: dang, new tires get you THAT excited?
  • + 7
 @scottay2hottay: I'd see a doctor about that kind of arousal
  • + 1
 Whoa
  • + 6
 ' Hefty Lefty '
  • + 1
 @Pedro404: Drilling the carbon fibre chasis after-mod: what could go wrong?
  • + 1
 @CaptainSnappy: I don't know, which is why I put a question mark at the end of that sentence. In my head it seemed similar to drilling an internal routing slot in an aluminum seat tube, which is supposed to be okay, but I have no idea whether carbon would take drilling as well as aluminum does.
  • + 15
 now it´s time to produce a dual side two-legged beast with 220mm
  • + 7
 That would look like some futuristic shot gun from Halo or some thing, I wanna see that !
  • + 15
 Props for the DIY approach.
  • + 10
 Hi Mike,

actually, you translated it wrong, but you got the point.

"Another advantage is that it is single sided, so you can seamlessly mount tires on the wheel.""

Milos said it incorrect. In czech "jedno/dvou korunkova" means "single/dual crown". He just misspelled.
  • + 8
 Man. I bet it's super stiff. Maybe someone will bring something like this to market. I would probably give it a go. Imagine the stiffness of a lefty (or better) but as light weight as a well made 32mm stanchion fork with all the same adjust-ability. I'd ride it.
  • + 4
 Surprised by the comments here. While the manufacturing is impressive, the engineering is awful. Lefty *is* stiffer than a conventional fork, but only because it uses a dual-crown interface. This strut doesn't, and that heavy mess of carbon under the head tube won't make up the difference. The use of a second tube is another substantial weight addition, but necessary here for lack of Lefty's needle bearings or square runner. Those telescoping tubes are subject to the same binding problem of any other telescoping design, except now it'll happen in a more obvious way under lateral loads. I don't believe his performance comments for a moment, even relative to the original pre-2010 Leftys (which weighed something like 3 pounds).
  • + 5
 Lefty is stiff also because of the square interface. USE also had a left side fork though I don't know how good it was. It was used for 4x racing so it must have been fairly good. It was designed to limit brake dive which may also have implied that it wasn't active when braking during a descend.
  • + 2
 Alex you don’t get it. This dude made a fork for himself. That’s pretty badass. What the hell have you been up to?
  • + 4
 Tgis is the kind of mind we need in mtb right now, someone who thinks outside the box. I love the looks of this fork and love that he uses the dual air design instwad of solo air.
  • + 3
 I'm always down for someone wanting to try something using skills I can't possibly possess and coming up with this. The personal learning and triumph aside, it's effectively a different take on a Lefty. Which is in the market, being sold. Maybe someone else takes interest and we have a Lefty competitor that ups the ante sometime in the future.

Kinda like how Rockshox, Fox, Suntour, Manitou, DVO et al all have their take on bi-stanchion (I want credit for this word) and are trying to be better than their competitors. All of these forks (DVO comes to mind) come from people who dreamed them up or were working for one and left for another because they thought they could do it better.

I particularly like this design as it appears you could service it with "regular" tools and service kits. I'd give this thing a try for sure.
  • + 5
 Nothing wrong with trying something different. It's not like is the new FOX 36 with a 28.99mm axle and it's the only option.
  • + 4
 Meanwhile the engineers at cannondale working on the single crown lefty are explaining to management why they were beaten to the punch
  • + 1
 While this is really cool and innovative, what problem is being solved here? Are they severe enough to warrant this solution? What problems arise from this solution and do they out weigh the problems being solved? Is this a solution nobody was looking for?
  • - 5
flag Rasterman (12 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 It’s amazing, but it just doesn’t follow that a one sided fork can be as stiff as a two sided one at the same weight. If quickly accessing the tire were of paramount importance then maybe you’d have something... but it’s not, so it’s only a novelty.
  • + 5
 @Rasterman: Would this be in your professional engineering opinion or is that claim based purely on "this one only has one side and two is more than one so two must be better" logic? Do a bit of research and you'll find that a Lefty is stiffer than a conventional equivalent.
  • + 5
 No theres actually a bit more than just mounting a tire. A huge positive to upside down forks is weight. I mean unsprung weight. You have less mass moving when the suspension compresses. This is why the RockShox RS1 was made. Makes for a smoother ride. DVO attempted this for aamw reasons but the overall weight reduction wasnt good. Heavy fork in general. High end motorcycles use this suspension for a reason. One extra positive is that this man used more readily avaible parts. If it specd Fox and rockshox components and such, rebuilding it would be a easy thing. The fall through with the Lefty SuperMaxx was that it took months sometimes to repair because of special parts. As far as rigidity. This would be stiffer. If you remove an axle from a normal fork you can flex the legs easily. With this fork, trying to flex any of the parts would be hard because of how tight packed and less bridging material there is. Hoped this helped Smile
  • + 1
 @Kamba6: Correct, and mainly because of the square stanchion and roller bearings. Imagine how stiff this set up would be with those implemented!

@Rasterman It sounds like you don't quite have a good understanding of dynamics or fork design... if that's the case it would probably be a good idea that you don't comment on things like this...
  • + 2
 Upside down forks have a unique and great feeling of their own, I've rode bikes with Shivers and a Foes with Curnutts and the front wheel feels almost weightless,feels so easy to pick up the front wheel and place it it down precisely and the way the wheel tracks the ground just feels so unique and so good.
  • + 2
 This is amazing because it is a stiff upside-down fork which can actually have up to date damping (unlike Lefty). The problem with lefty is that they had to squish a proprietary damper and a spring into one leg. The problem with bicycle upside-down forks is that they are not torsionally stiff. So yeah, this thing actually solve a couple of problems Wink
  • + 2
 @chillrider199: I would check the statement about the DVO Emerald being heavy. I replaced a Boxxer Team (2016) with an Emerald and they were (near enough) the same weight - and the emerald out performs it in every way.
  • + 5
 Thumbs up for creativity and efforts!
  • + 1
 There are industrial linear bearings that utilize a stepped profile to keep the inner race clocked correctly at all times... perhaps using that instead of the smooth round tube would limit rotation of the stanchion and therefore reduce the common torsional weakness of traditional forks (without depending on the axle). The "ribs" of the stanchion would also add rigidity (like 80/20 extruded aluminum beams). The Lefty's square profile did the same thing to some degree, but square tubing is more prone to buckling along its flat surfaces than tube is along its curved surfaces. The type of tube in my example would be super stiff but a bitch to keep sealed, you would have to utilize shaped seals, but in a dual crown configuration with enough overlap to use 2 bearings per side it would be insanely resistant to any angle of deflection.
I'll be more than happy to test ride the prototype, Mr. Musil!
  • + 3
 i had to blink when i saw the first photo !! I've been up late the last few nights and honestly thought i had double vision. nice innovation though, interesting concept
  • + 3
 With all due respect to the fun of trolling, this looks like a better idea than lefty and it’s bearings
  • + 2
 When I come to the comment section to see WAKI's trolling and am genuinely impressed that he likes the forks! good man!
  • + 1
 I must correct the article "jednokorunková" means single-crown in czech. The lefty is double crown. That is why it's special and different. Btw. One sided is "jednostranná"in czech.
  • + 4
 Looks like two lightsabres
  • + 3
 Like a double barreled/over under shotgun...
  • + 1
 @mtbikeaddict: That would be a sick name. The “Over Under DBS” (Double Barrel Shotgun.)
  • + 1
 @chillrider199: Yeah... Cane Creek has the DB Double Barrel Shock or something... But Double Barrel Shockgun would be cooler. Or shotgun... not sure about that pun...
  • + 4
 Looks very good for a homemade part. Kudos Salute
  • + 2
 Love the uniqueness and creativity, even if it's not functionally superior. Fit and finish is impressive.
  • + 3
 Mad respect for building it ur self!
  • + 3
 Damn. That is pretty cool. Props to Mr Musil for building that!
  • + 2
 Curious, can anyone enlighten me as to what the black thing between the brake caliper and stanchion is?
  • + 2
 Looks like a cyclocomputer mount www.mmbike.cz/foto/kola-2011-068-jpg
  • + 2
 If two legs on one side is good, three must be better. I don't really know what this project accomplishes but I like it!
  • + 2
 ale błotnika za huja nie podepniesz Razz
  • + 2
 Well you're still misspelling his last name a bunch of times, it's MusilSmile
  • + 1
 Thanks for that – it appears to have been some kind of funky autocorrect function. All corrected now.
  • + 1
 @alexcgevans: Also, in the google translated part, "jednokorunková" means single-crown, not single-sided. Single-sided makes more sense in the context though.
  • - 2
 Is this overblown lefty supposed to balance the weight of all the components on the right right side? If there's two pistons, why not make it symmetrical and have the other piston on the other side of the wheel, just like 99% of all shocks? Kind of makes you think when Darwinism is going to occur for the Lefty. Hell, make it 3 or 4 shocks on one side to make it super plush FFS!
  • + 1
 custom frames are cool, but when I see a custom suspension part, I just loose it! soo wicked
  • + 1
 It seems that if one person makes something new everyone on pinkbike loves it, but if a company does, everyone hates it
  • + 1
 Wouldn't mind seeing that replicated on the RHS too. 4-stanchion fork would be rad!
  • + 2
 that propain ib one sick looking ride. me likey
  • + 3
 Cool
  • + 3
 Marvelous!!!
  • + 1
 what? april fool's day already.
  • + 1
 THis is pretty cool, I don't care who you are
  • + 1
 Yeah okay, it looks well made, but why?...
  • + 2
 PropainSmile
  • + 1
 Looks good, where's the fender mount?
  • - 2
 Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. I’m genuinely intrigued though, what performance advantage does this offer over a typical fork? It doesn’t look light and it’s compliacted to manufacture.
  • - 2
 People making their own parts is always awesome, I do wonder tho what kind of a person looks at a lefty bike and thinks: "This would look better if it were even more lopsided!"
  • + 1
 Any plans for 29+?
  • + 1
 looks like a false leg
  • + 1
 Kill it with fire!
  • + 1
 Wow awesome.
  • + 0
 Frankenfork
  • - 2
 So I glanced over the article...

But two stanchions on a single sided fork?Why!
  • + 7
 Stiffness
  • + 2
 I haven't found the exact answer, but I assume it has to do with positive and negative chambers, the same way the left and right stanchions on a normal fork perform their own duties. Since he borrowed parts from other manufacturer's, I assume this was easier than going with one stanchion and getting too technical.
  • + 5
 Same as a normal fork, one houses the spring and the other the damper.
  • + 2
 Because the biggest issue with lefties is trying to have a good reliable spring, and good reliable damping, is next to impossible while maintaining high performance in just one tube. Leaving two tubes makes a lot more sense, since the industry has spent so long refining damping and springs for that size of space(independent tubes).
  • - 4
flag takeiteasyridehard (12 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I don't see why people downvote you, it's a legitimate question if you haven't dealt much with lefties....fyi they suck because manipoo makes the internals, and they are too complicated to be good at anything for too long, and a pain to service, requiring proprietary poo tools....
  • + 2
 Theoretically, since the stanchions are connected both at the bottom and the top, it should be as stiff as a fork with one 64mm stanchion. Or am I just making things up?

It seems to me to be an easier way to manufacture a "lefty" without having to figure out how to package a spring and damper in the same leg and still achieve rideable stiffness.
  • + 2
 Torsional stiffness. If you had one it would try and rotate around inside the single tube without having to revert to a "square in a tube" design like a Lefty. If you're trying to adapt normal telescoping fork parts and not just re-make a Lefty this is one way to go about it. Also makes it easy to separate the damping from the spring like in a conventional fork. Kudos to the builder, it's a novel solution.
  • + 2
 @takeiteasyridehard: that's a good point, rather then have an overall complicated internal for a single stanchion.
  • + 2
 @takeiteasyridehard: non-sense!
  • + 2
 @tigerteeuwen: lefties are not complicated, have you ever taken one apart?
  • + 2
 @takeiteasyridehard: rubbish! check your facts, they are not complicated at all.
lots of companies have made internal damping for lefties, not just manitou! easy to service, the telescopic action runs on bearings so they don't wear like conventional forks do. they are stiffer, lighter and stronger than conventional forks..
  • + 1
 @MortifiedPenguin: Just spitballing and assuming circumference=stiffness, it would be more like a single 45mm stanchion because the cross sectional area of two 32 mm stanchions (not accounting for wall thickness) is close to the cross sectional area of a 45mm one. Imagine one 43mm leg from a honda CRF(except its probably way thicker inside)
  • + 1
 @Deoratwo: Makes sense. But I would imagine 2 thin walled 32 mm tubes would be lighter than 1 thick walled 45 mm tube.

Either way this does seem like an easier way to build a "lefty." Which begs the questions, why did the lefty get built in the first place? And why do we need any easier way to make one?

Awesome project though.
  • + 1
 without a keyway one round stanchion will spin, two bonded will not spin, without a keyway. leftys have notorious bearing problems, this sidesteps the issue in a simple and effective way.
  • + 1
 @lifted-d: bearing problems? Like what? I have had no issues in over 15 years, do my own servicing on them, easy!
  • + 1
 @baggyferret: yes I have taken one apart. There are certain versions which are more ridiculous than others. You obviously haven't acquired the taste for proper suspension performance. Lefties leave much to be desired. And now when they need serviced, you usually send the thing back to cannondale...lame. I guess you're lucky you like yours and can easily service it. That is not the case for all of them. I'm not the usual lefty hater who has no experience with them...I have taken them apart, and I have also ridden one. They suck. They are plenty stiff and light though.
  • + 2
 @takeiteasyridehard: so where's the difficult bit? I have 4 different versions in use right now, also i have other conventional forks, there is no comparison, by saying 'they suck' doesn't explain anything, normal forks twist, normal forks wear coatings off stanchions, normal forks have stiction because of the bushings, lefties dont suffer any of this, so why do you think they suck? Im not trolling, i use both lefties and normal forks, lefty rules in everything, simple engineering proves this
  • + 2
 @takeiteasyridehard: you also said only manitou make internals for lefties...wrong! Google it and you'll see, you mentioned bearing problems, what bearing problems? Im happy to hear your views, but facts only..
  • + 1
 @baggyferret: I haven't ridden a recent Lefty so hopefully it's fixed, but I owned 2 in the past and they lost travel due to bearing migration on big hits. It could go for weeks with moderate hits and not have a problem, but a single big hit and it would lose travel, and I'd have to take the top cap off and forcefully top it out to regain travel.

I also had friends with Lefties and they seemed very hit or miss. Some worked great with little maintenance forever, but others needed constant maintenance. I think the product required tighter tolerances than CDale could deliver at the time. Plus, while spring and damper service was the same as any other fork, bearing maintenance was a royal pain in the ass when needed. Hopefully they've fixed the issues, I'd love to try one again.
  • + 0
 @baggyferret: I never mentioned bearing problems, even though other's did. I don't know why you are so sensitive about this. They suck, it's my opinion. From experience. Get over it.
  • - 3
 *insert that meme of the preacher asking why??? repeatedly*
  • - 3
 Yea, but no 46mm offset version
  • - 2
 Just because you can doesnt mean you should...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



