Video: Valentina Höll POV from Pump Track World Championships Austrian Qualifier

May 11th Mittersill / Austria

May 18th Leavenworth / USA

May 18th Gempen / Switzerland

June 22nd Füssen / Germany

June 29th Riga / Latvia

July 14th Chesterville - Durban / South Africa (1st pre-qualifier)

July 20th Pretoria / South Africa (2nd pre-qualifier and Super Final)

July 20th Kerobokan Bali / Indonesia

August 4th Hokkaido / Japan

August 17th Kivioli / Estonia

August 17th Wishawhill / United Kingdom

August 24th Nanaimo / Canada

September 8th Hyderabad / India

September 28th Carpentras / France Register today for your chance to represent at the World Final on redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com

Valentina 'Vali' Höll is one of the biggest burgeoning talents of women's downhill mountain bike racing, having taken the Junior World Championship in her first year racing the sport on a fully competitive basis in 2018. She took us around the Mittersill track in fine form leading up to the Austrian Qualifier on 11 May.Doesn’t time just fly when you’re having fun? It’s already been three months since the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship kicked off its second year, and we’ve got so many great moments to look back on so far with 6 countries covered and over 1000 athletes already registered to compete.From Chile to China, Italy to New Zealand and Lesotho to the Philippines - we’ve witnessed contenders rise to the challenge at qualifiers in 6 different countries, and the standard just keeps getting higher.Kicking off the first event at the foot of the striking natural feature of the Osorno Volcano in Chile in February which saw Renata Urrutia and Bruno Lavagnino return, the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship then moved to the first event on Chinese soil where Hazel Wong and Nong Zheng took the honours in representing China at the World Final later this year.In March, The Bike Playground gathered the fast-growing pump track community of the Philippines in a thrilling and challenging showcase at the first and only bike park in the country. Jerich Farr and Lea Belgira took the podium yet again in the Manila Qualifier of the series.Venturing into Africa, the series produced a true hero story in the Mountain Kingdom of Lesotho. Mohapi Mosito, a 19-year-old rider local rider at the Roma Trading Post, emerged as the surprise winner and secured his ticket to the World Final in the midst of local and international riders. And so the home of the firstinitiative by Velosolutions proves its success, being at the centre of this successful, self-sustaining community development hub with the promise of great talent on the rise.Meanwhile, in Italy, Milan was the setting for the qualifier that attracted a 500-strong crowd who braved the rainy weather in support of riders travelling from all across Europe. BMX riders Giacomo Fantoni and Vanessa Kager dialled it in for a second consecutive year despite the challenging conditions.The harbour city of Wellington played host to The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship as it touched down in the New Zealand capital. It was here that Connor Mahuika emerged victorious against 2018 New Zealand winner Billy Meaclem, alongside Shania Rawson who finished first for the second consecutive year.Thus far the bike tally has seen MTB reigning supreme in the male category with 5 winners against 1 for BMX. BMX snatches the reins back however in the female category with 4 winners against 2 for MTB.Coming up alongside the UK announcement of 17 August for Wishawhill, Glasgow and with France adding Carpentras to the race calendar for 28 September, what lies ahead for the next few months promises to make for more action-packed pump track racing on the horizon.