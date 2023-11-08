The New Remco Bike Lift Does It For You

I've no shame in admitting I regularly have difficulty in lifting a bike into a stand. With rapid growth in the popularity of e-bikes, I'm willing to bet you at least my favorite pair of riding socks that the average weight of a bike rolled into the workshop for servicing has increased by several kilograms. If I were a mechanic (and money was no object), I'd absolutely consider installing a lift-assisted bike stand.

After all, it's hardly worth risking putting your back out every time a motor needs removed for warranty replacement, is it?

photo
photo

An electronic bike stand that lifts the bike for you is nothing new of course. You can pick up Park Tool's PRS 33.2 Power Lift Bike Stand for the lofty price of $2,314.99. Or, there's the €1,815 Electric Bike Repair Stand from KET-LIFT 4Bike, or even the price-upon-asking Norgren Electric Bike Repair Stand. All will lift bikes that weigh well over 100 lbs (45 kg), so you don't have to.

Now, Remco Tools throws its hat in the ring with the vastly more affordable hydraulic Bike Lift System, retailing at just $805 USD. It can't lift quite as much weight as the aforementioned, but with a maximum capacity of 100 lbs, it should be perfectly sufficient for the MTB and eMTB-focused workshop (or home mechanic, even).
REMCO Bike Lift System Details
• Maxmimum Lift Capacity: 100 lbs (45 kg)
• Clamp Compatibility: REMCO, Park Tool, Feedback Sports, EVT
• Price starting from: $555 USD (Lifting column only)
• Three programmable height presets
• Minimum Height: 34" (866mm)
• Maximum Height: 59.7" (1516mm)
• Lift Speed: 2" per second
• Not for use with long cargo bikes
• Weight (with base plate): 31 kg
remcotools.com

photo
photo
photo
photo

Your $805 USD fetches you the base plate and the lifting column, though if you already have the former you can purchase the lift alone for just $555 USD. Either way, the clamp is not included. Various Clamp and Chuck adaptors allow you to use it with a variety of clamps from Park Tool, Feedback Sports, Remco and EVT.

