The Resurgence Of High Pivot Suspension Design

Honda RN01 / 2008 - The Honda RN01 was a beauty to behold and the most mythical beast to ever grace a World Cup downhill track. Honda coming to the World Cup series was a serious deal. Its secret gearbox system turned out to be a derailleur inside a box when it was shown to the public, although I never quite believed that's all it was as Honda have some interesting patents that could have been hidden in there as well. It was a high pivot machine that had the chain running over the pivot after it was turned by the gearbox. Supposedly, there are only two left in existence after they were all crushed; one at Honda in Japan, one in Greg Minnaar's shop museum, and possibly another bike (sans gearbox) that was stolen from a race. The engineers used to split the gearbox from the bike and take it to their hotel rooms overnight!

