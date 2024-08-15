The Return of Online Deals - August 2024

We’re bringing back Online Deals. Jake’s gone fixing tractors and racing sketchy cars, so apologies in advance for the lack of snark. What’s Online Deals? We poke around the internet looking for genuinely good deals on products we like and compile them in one place. Occasionally they'll have themes—trainer deals in the off season, dry weather tires in the summer, lights in October, etc.
This is North American centric for the moment, but let us know if you’d like us to look at doing other regional versions of this in the future. Feel free to drop your own good deals into the comments too!
Speaking of deals, it’s still worth checking with your local shop if they’d match prices on products like these. It’s a tough time for mountain bike retail, and many of them would be happy to move inventory at reduced prices. Asking for a better price can be uncomfortable, but with the amount prices have risen over the past few years, nobody should feel bad trying to save money on our annoyingly expensive hobby.Disclosure: most of the links in Online Deals are affiliate links, and we may earn an affiliate commission on things you buy through them. It doesn’t cost you any more, and your support (indirectly) helps Brian Park pay for his stupid overpriced espresso beans. Learn more.
Retailer: Backcountry
These are some of our favourite
inexpensive disc brakes, and the tech team breathes a sigh of relief when they see them specced on value bikes they’re testing. Despite already being pretty cheap, they’re currently up to 50% off. The big issue with these is that they’ve got resin-only pads and rotors, so if you live in a rainy area you may want to upgrade to metallic pads and rotors once you burn through the stock ones.
Cons: you look like a transformer. Pros: you don't have crusty, scabby elbows.
Retailer: Jenson
Henry loved
the very similar G-Form Pro-X3 pads earlier this year, and Jenson has the Rugged version on sale at 80% off right now. Stupid good deal if you’re not too cool for elbow pads.
Some nice colours still available.
Retailer: Backcountry
One of the most popular mountain bike shorts around is on sale at Backcountry right now. Not all the colours and sizes are on sale, but camo (blech) and blue (nice) are up to 55% off. Promise we won’t judge if you buy camo. Well, maybe Jessie-May will.
Retailer: Jenson
The easiest way to get a great deal on a bike is to look at whatever just got launched, and get the version before. The previous generation Stumpjumper Evo is the same great bike it was before it got replaced by the Stumpjumper 15 last month, and the SJ15 actually seems like it built on a lot of the geometry numbers from the Evo. They only have medium in stock and it’s a Jenson-specific XT/SLX build, but it’s a solid spec—especially at nearly half off retail.
Retailer: Prevelo
No discount on these, sadly. We haven’t seen a sale on Prevelo… maybe ever? They’re certainly not cheap, but I'm including them because if you look at the spec they’re still pretty good value. All this to say, we’re jealous of the bikes kids get to ride these days.
We can't remember if pants are in or out these days.
Retailer: Backcountry
Unless we’re riding in a literal heat-wave, we are big fans of trail pants. Levy wouldn’t shut up
about these Rapha ones a while back, and Backcountry has them for half off in the nicely understated Dark Khaki/Tan colour at the moment.
Release a women's MTB product in something other than dusty rose challenge (impossible)
Retailer: Backcountry
While Rapha’s women’s full-length trail pants aren’t on sale right now, their excellent shorts are. Annoyingly, the black ones have a smaller discount than these “rose brown” ones.
Retailer: evo (in-store only)
We love merino socks, even in warmer weather. These are a nylon blend so they shouldn’t detonate as fast as some pure merino socks, and they have some padding on the bottom for comfort. They’re mid-weight so maybe not if you’re riding midday in Arizona in July, but otherwise they’re a stupidly good deal. The patterns are a bit weird, but at this price they’re worth an in-person trip to grab a bunch.
Now's the time to pick up cold-weather gear.
Retailer: Ornot
Protip: the best time to buy cold-weather gear is in the heat of summer. It isn’t cheap, but our social media manager won’t quit talking about how much she loves her Ornot stuff. These are made in Italy (most of Ornot’s clothing is made in USA), and they have cargo pockets and other nice details. Worth a look! They also have their women’s House Jersey
over half off right now.
Lots of deals to be had on 27.5 forks these days.
Retailer: Backcountry
Fox’s Grip 2 damper is an amazing damper, and while Fox decided to confuse the entire world
with its updated Grip X/X2 damper nomenclature earlier this year, the original Grip 2 is still just as good as it ever was. If you’re on team #275aintdead
then there are a ton of deals to be had right now. The regular Grip 2 Factory version is 45% off
, and this E-tuned version is 55% off
.
The E-tuned version is the same chassis as the standard version, just with a slightly lighter compression tune and a slightly more progressive air spring tune. Lots of folks would probably benefit from both of those tweaks on non-motorized bikes too. We’d probably pocket the extra $125, pull the sticker off, and just ride our bike.
Don't mind the indignity of wearing pants from 2022? Us neither.
Retailer: 100%
100% is currently in the middle of a warehouse transition and have some deals
across much of their line. Cue the 50% off 100% jokes. These R-Core X LE riding pants may be strangely named (Elon Musk babyname short list), but they're scientifically proven
to make you as fast as Loris. Make sure to check out their sizing charts as their sizing is... interesting ie: size 28 pants are actually made to fit a 30-31 waist.
The brightest helmet I've seen in a while.
Retailer: POC
The Tectal line from POC is a staff favourite. Its understated looks (maybe not in this colour), a good fit, reasonably light weight, and sunglasses storage all add up to a solid offering. This top of the range version has an NFC Medical ID provided by twICEme® Chip, which stores medical info in the helmet so it can be read by first responders at the scene of an accident.
It's worth noting that it's the previous "SPIN technology" version of this helmet which received a 5-star Virginia Tech safety score. This one is MIPS and hasn't been tested by Virginia Tech yet.
Retailer: Trek
Looks like Trek ordered too many T-Type drivetrains. The team has put a lot of miles
in on these drivetrains over the past two years, and they've held up well. If your bike has a UDH hanger and you're looking for a drivetrain upgrade, it's worth considering!
Retailer: Competitive Cyclist
We haven’t had a chance to dig deep here quite yet, Competitive Cyclist just launched a Semi Annual Sale. It's live through August 27th, and looking at prices there are definitely some deals to be had at the moment.
Got a RAAW Madonna V2.2 for a ridiculous price 3 months ago and I cannot agree more.