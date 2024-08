The Return of Online Deals - August 2024

Fox’s Grip 2 damper is an amazing damper, and while Fox decided to confuse the entire world with its updated Grip X/X2 damper nomenclature earlier this year, the original Grip 2 is still just as good as it ever was. If you’re on teamthen there are a ton of deals to be had right now. The regular Grip 2 Factory version is 45% off , and this E-tuned version is 55% off The E-tuned version is the same chassis as the standard version, just with a slightly lighter compression tune and a slightly more progressive air spring tune. Lots of folks would probably benefit from both of those tweaks on non-motorized bikes too. We’d probably pocket the extra $125, pull the sticker off, and just ride our bike.