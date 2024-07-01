Race Report: Psychosis 25th Anniversary

1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008… 2024!

With gratitude, the Golden Cycling Club would like to acknowledge that the trails we recreate on are on the homelands of the Ktunaxa and Secwépemc people and the chosen home of the Metis Nation Columbia River Society.

Keep your eyes peeled for the Psychosis 25th Anniversary short film dropping soon!

Kelly Cytko, Race Director and Executive Director of the Golden Cycling Club Andy Bostock, Course Manager and Director of Skills Development for the Golden Cycling Club

A huge thank you from all of the riders has to go to these three, Brad Lorriman, First Aid Coordinator and Trail Development Director of the Golden Cycling Club, Andy Bostock, and Kelly Cytko, for their tireless dedication to getting this event back up an running. Thanks guys!

Mount 7. There's no better start line.

You didn't have to look far to find some incredible old-school machines.

Mark "Rabbit" Ewan had the honour of being the first to drop in.

It looks steep on camera, so just imagine how steep it is in real life!

Racing Psychosis on a hardtail is no small feat. We'd bet money the hardtail racers still cannot feel their arms.

Controlling speed down the first chute is crucial...

Some found the limit, and some pushed past it...

Hannah Bergemann made the trip to conquer Mount 7. She ended the weekend in P5 for the women.

No truer words have ever been spoken. The mid course hike-a-bike was soul crushing! You just have to battle on through.

The crowds did not disappoint! Just like the good old days, the chainsaws were out and the stoke was high

It was a fine line between riding on the limit and pushing past it.

After over 10 minutes of full throttle racing, the Road Gap was no easy feat! Photographer: Nathan Skillen

Photographer: Nathan Skillen

Carrying speed was the name of the game - every second counts!

Local Finnegan Craig locked in til the very end!

Speeds were high, the whole way down the course.

Name that bike...

Believe it or not, this is the same hot seat used all the way back in 2008.

The man, the myth, the legend. Mount 7 Local Reg Mullet put down a huge run.

Jenn McHugh, the new female reigning champion.

The man of the weekend ladies and gentleman, Johnathan Helly.

Brad Ewan, the original Psychosis MC, was back on the mic. There simply was no better man for the job.

26er Results(left to right): Alexander Schmidt, Kieran Fraser, Justin Willoughby

Hardtail Results(left to right): Jose Letelier, Sam Meghji, Sandor Boros

Psycho Women's Results(left to right): Julie Marshall, Jenn McHugh, Chandrima Lavoie

A well earned shoey to end the day.

Psycho Men's Results(left to right): Luke Stevens, Johnathan Helly, Seth Sherlock

The only fitting way to celebrate a Psychosis podium.

This crew right here! A huge thank you has to go out to all of the volunteers and crew that worked tirelessly behind the scenes to not only pull this event off but organize an incredibly smooth event! These folks are the heart and soul behind Psychosis and what it represents. From the entire mountain bike community, thank you!

Want to get yourself a piece of Psychosis history? Psychosis 25th Anniversary merch is available for purchase. Check it out here.

A huge thank you to everyone that came out for race day.

There's nothing quite like the Psychosis community.

We would like to give a massive thank you to everyone who supported this event.

