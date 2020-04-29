The Revised 2020 Mountain Bike Race Calendar

Thibaut Daprela once again took the top spot in the junior men s race.

COVID-19 has played havoc with the race calendar and we've seen cancellations and postponements aplenty with the season still yet to properly kick-off. To keep it simple, here's the updated calendars with all the dates we know so far.

With no sign of the effects of the pandemic stopping any time soon, we'll keep this page updated as more news comes in:

Enduro
The EWS announced its updated calendar yesterday with four cancelled rounds almost cutting the season in half. The EWS have got ahead of the curve on rearranging events though and, if no more events get cancelled, should have a full calendar for the rest of the year now. Racing will kick off where we finished last year in Zermatt. We then go to Finale Ligure for the Trophy of Nations a month later. There will be 2 more European rounds in October then a trip over to South America for back-to-back races ends the season.

ALN was within 2 seconds of Isabeau after Stage 3 but she would eventually fade back at the end of the day and was overtaken by Nog Korem

30 August Zermatt, Switzerland - Round 1
26/27 September Finale Ligure, Italy - Trophy of Nations
TBC October Olargues, France - Round 2
TBC October Petzen/Jamnica, Austria/Slovenia - Round 3
6/7 November Manizales, Colombia - Round 4
14/15 November Farellones, Chile - Round 5


Downhill

Patrick Laffey 2nd in juniors and one of two Canadians on the podium.

Fort William, Losinj and Vallnord have already been cut from the World Cup calendar, leaving us with a 5 round season for now. As it stands, Mont Sainte Anne will kick off the season at the end of August. There will then be three European rounds on the trot and the World Champs in Loegang, Val Di Sole and Les Gets block out the first 3 weeks of September. We're still waiting on confirmed dates for Lousa and Maribor so will update this piece when we get them.

22/23 August Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada - Round 1
05/06 September Leogang, Austria - World Championships
12/13 September Val di Sole, Itlay - Round 2
19/20 September Les Gets, France - Round 3


TBC Lousa, Portugal - Round 4
TBC Maribor, Slovenia - Round 5



Cross Country

Back in the top 10 for Emily Batty.

The XC World Cup was already looking at a truncated season with the Olympics looming large in August however with that now pushed back to 2021, just 5 rounds remain for racers this year. The World Champs and Nove Mesto have been postponed and we're still waiting on re-scheduled dates for them.

15/16 August Lenzerheide, Switzerland - Round 1
22/23 August Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada - Round 2
12/13 September Val di Sole, Italy - Round 3
19/20 September Les Gets, France - Round 4

TBC Nove Mesto, Czech Republic - Round 5
TBC Albstadt, Germany - World Championships


The UCI's calendar of all races will be updated here.

4 Comments

  • 22 2
 Shouldn't this just be a blank sheet of paper ?
  • 9 0
 UCI announces plans to pretend racing will still happen in 2020 for the next three months.
  • 3 0
 i honestly thought italy and france would be scratched out ( along with the rest of the stops ) and only mount-sainte-anne was going forward to give away rainbow stripes - and that'll be a wrap for 2020 - not wishing that in any sense - just wasn't having any expectations

things look sorta promising at the moment in portugal - but depends on how the portuguese people will behave during the phases to lift restrictions - starting this saturday - president reminded the country that if we drop the ball we're back to lockdown

with the rest europe slowly opening in the next couple weeks, we can only hope all these will go forward
  • 1 0
 Did they announce how they will run qualifying for Worlds?

Post a Comment



