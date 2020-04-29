The Revised 2020 Mountain Bike Race Calendar

COVID-19 has played havoc with the race calendar and we've seen cancellations and postponements aplenty with the season still yet to properly kick-off. To keep it simple, here's the updated calendars with all the dates we know so far.
With no sign of the effects of the pandemic stopping any time soon, we'll keep this page updated as more news comes in:Enduro
The EWS announced its updated calendar yesterday with four cancelled rounds almost cutting the season in half. The EWS have got ahead of the curve on rearranging events though and, if no more events get cancelled, should have a full calendar for the rest of the year now. Racing will kick off where we finished last year in Zermatt. We then go to Finale Ligure for the Trophy of Nations a month later. There will be 2 more European rounds in October then a trip over to South America for back-to-back races ends the season.30 August
Zermatt, Switzerland - Round 126/27 September
Finale Ligure, Italy - Trophy of Nations TBC October
Olargues, France - Round 2TBC October
Petzen/Jamnica, Austria/Slovenia - Round 3 6/7 November
Manizales, Colombia - Round 414/15 November
Farellones, Chile - Round 5
Downhill
Fort William, Losinj and Vallnord have already been cut from the World Cup calendar, leaving us with a 5 round season for now. As it stands, Mont Sainte Anne will kick off the season at the end of August. There will then be three European rounds on the trot and the World Champs in Loegang, Val Di Sole and Les Gets block out the first 3 weeks of September. We're still waiting on confirmed dates for Lousa and Maribor so will update this piece when we get them.22/23 August
Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada - Round 105/06 September
Leogang, Austria - World Championships12/13 September
Val di Sole, Itlay - Round 219/20 September
Les Gets, France - Round 3TBC
Lousa, Portugal - Round 4TBC
Maribor, Slovenia - Round 5
Cross Country
The XC World Cup was already looking at a truncated season with the Olympics looming large in August however with that now pushed back to 2021, just 5 rounds remain for racers this year. The World Champs and Nove Mesto have been postponed and we're still waiting on re-scheduled dates for them.15/16 August
Lenzerheide, Switzerland - Round 122/23 August
Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada - Round 212/13 September
Val di Sole, Italy - Round 319/20 September
Les Gets, France - Round 4TBC
Nove Mesto, Czech Republic - Round 5TBC
Albstadt, Germany - World Championships
The UCI's calendar of all races will be updated here
.
4 Comments
things look sorta promising at the moment in portugal - but depends on how the portuguese people will behave during the phases to lift restrictions - starting this saturday - president reminded the country that if we drop the ball we're back to lockdown
with the rest europe slowly opening in the next couple weeks, we can only hope all these will go forward
Post a Comment