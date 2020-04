The Revised 2020 Mountain Bike Race Calendar

Enduro

COVID-19 has played havoc with the race calendar and we've seen cancellations and postponements aplenty with the season still yet to properly kick-off. To keep it simple, here's the updated calendars with all the dates we know so far.With no sign of the effects of the pandemic stopping any time soon, we'll keep this page updated as more news comes in:The EWS announced its updated calendar yesterday with four cancelled rounds almost cutting the season in half. The EWS have got ahead of the curve on rearranging events though and, if no more events get cancelled, should have a full calendar for the rest of the year now. Racing will kick off where we finished last year in Zermatt. We then go to Finale Ligure for the Trophy of Nations a month later. There will be 2 more European rounds in October then a trip over to South America for back-to-back races ends the season.Zermatt, Switzerland - Round 1Finale Ligure, Italy -Olargues, France - Round 2Petzen/Jamnica, Austria/Slovenia - Round 3Manizales, Colombia - Round 4Farellones, Chile - Round 5Fort William, Losinj and Vallnord have already been cut from the World Cup calendar, leaving us with a 5 round season for now. As it stands, Mont Sainte Anne will kick off the season at the end of August. There will then be three European rounds on the trot and the World Champs in Loegang, Val Di Sole and Les Gets block out the first 3 weeks of September. We're still waiting on confirmed dates for Lousa and Maribor so will update this piece when we get them.Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada - Round 1Leogang, Austria -Val di Sole, Itlay - Round 2Les Gets, France - Round 3Lousa, Portugal - Round 4Maribor, Slovenia - Round 5The XC World Cup was already looking at a truncated season with the Olympics looming large in August however with that now pushed back to 2021, just 5 rounds remain for racers this year. The World Champs and Nove Mesto have been postponed and we're still waiting on re-scheduled dates for them.Lenzerheide, Switzerland - Round 1Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada - Round 2Val di Sole, Italy - Round 3Les Gets, France - Round 4Nove Mesto, Czech Republic - Round 5Albstadt, Germany -The UCI's calendar of all races will be updated here