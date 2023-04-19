Ride 404 Crew Announces 2023 Lineup

They are there: Thomas Lapeyrie, Léo Jaegle and....

The crew ride together whatever the conditions & the bikes until we have fun and we keep our smiles on

Hi everyone, I'm Julie, 23 yo, currently a student, passionate about outdoor sports and most recently by cycling in almost all its forms. That's where T-Lap and the Ride 404 Crew came in and offered to help me start mountain biking, in addition to road cycling. The awesome team (supported by two great brands, Focus and Mavic) pushed me to seize this opportunity. The main goals are to focus on improving, to be able to shred and become more independent in my riding. In the long run, being able to do long adventure rides, including bikepacking trips and big bike park days would be the dream. This target feels achievable with this nice bunch of artists. Simply put, a lot of words for not saying much, but as a wise man (aka Thomas Lapeyrie) once said "That's the way we ride"! — Julie

JULIE aka JUL

Hi, I'm JB and I'm 34 years old. Bikes are everything to me, it's part of my job as well as my main hobby. I've been working in the bike industry for the last 13 years on the media side and for 4 years now I've been progressing my riding. I love pushing myself to my limits and seeing how far I can go. For 2023, I've signed up for a couple of ultra distance races so we will see how that goes! I'm super excited to join Tom, Leo and Julie in some of their adventures and be on the bike instead of behind the cameras from now on! Let the fun begin! — JB

JB aka LaBaze

Hey, I'm Leo, and I'm 22 years old. I grew up in motorsports and cycling. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve spent my time riding everything I can, whether on 2 or 4 wheels. Today, I start my 3rd season with the Ride404 crew. I didn't know Thomas before his first phone call asking me to join the team, but I immediately understood that I was going to get on well with him. The program won me over quickly: rides, fun, travel and creating content. That's exactly what I'm looking to be a part of in the bike industry. My goal has always been the same since the beginning and is not going to change. So I keep the throttle open ✊ — Leo

LEO aka the Free ride spirit

From the beginning, this crew has been a band of passionate riders who love to be outside, spend time in the nature, and connecting with friends who challenge themselves into their own way. We love to keep up this spirit of free riding. Most of the time we organize group rides to share our vision and passion for mountain bikes and biking in general. We're so happy and proud to extend our support to new riders for 2023 and beyond. It looks like road and gravel bikes will be on the cards this year with the addition of JB. Careful, long rides ahead! We will also help Julie to progress and support her into her own adventures. We're still alive thanks to the support of Focus & Mavic along the way. We're proud to introduce our new riders: The crew have organized a full weekend of riding on 22/23 April, at same location of Hohrod. There will be: Dual chrono, Expo SSV, Burger Party, Jam Freestyle, Tombola, E-bike laps, 404 goodies and a beer 404 offered to each registered riders.