Reader Story: The Rig v1 – A Custom Hardtail Frame with a Pinion Gearbox

Why Would One Want to Build a Frame?

The Design Drivers

1) Capable all-rounder.

2) Long, low & slack.

3) Pinion Gearbox

4) Made of steel.

Geometry Matters

The Numbers



• Wheel size: 29"

• Reach: 505mm

• Head angle: 64.5°

• Seat tube angle: 78° (The intention was 77°, but funny things can happen during the build process.)

• Seat tube length: 440mm

• Chainstay: 445mm (adjustable)

• BB height: 60mm(ish)

• Wheelbase: 1300mm

• Hub spacing: 142mm (Since the jig did not have an option for going Boost. Sometimes you take what you get.)

Shopping Time

High-quality Reynolds tubing, a set of dropout with a thru-axle insert and a 44mm straight headtube. I don't believe you should bother making it if you can buy it - at least when starting out.

TIG weld or Braze?

Mitering & Cutting

Being able to use a mill for the mitering was a luxury.

Getting the Torch Out

Brazing underway! There's something elemental about joining metal parts together and when the result is a working bicycle, all the better. Photos by Antti Konga.

Frame alignment is something that one takes for granted when buying a new frame. When you’re building the frame tube by tube in a three-dimensional space, it’s everything but given that the frame ends up straight. Somewhat surprisingly, my frame turned out to be aligned quite well, so that no deviations could be noticed during inspection. Much, or most likely all of, this is attributed to the excellent jig and guidance provided by Konga Bicycles.

Finishing work meant plenty of quality time with sandpaper.

An almost finished frame and one happy camper! Photo by Antti Konga.

Componentry

Fork: MRP Ribbon Air, 140mm of travel - Although the suppleness of a coil fork is hard to match, I like the adjustability that the FullFill air-spring system provides with separately adjustable positive and negative air-chambers.

Handlebar and stem: Burgtec Ride Wide, Ratboy Edition and Enduro MK2 in 42.5mm length - The 800mm wide bars give a feeling that one is steering some heavy machinery and give enough stability even to the fastest sections.

Grips: Revgrips - Grip shift compatible, medium diameter - The choice of grips is somewhat limited when running the Pinion shifter. This made me bite the bullet and try out the very intriguing offerings from Revgrips.

Shifter: Pinion DS1, 9-speed - A refined and better looking DS2 model is available and I'm going to make the move to that in the near future.

Headset: Chris King Inset 7, black

Brakes: Shimano XT, old 2-pot versions - 180mm disc in front, 160mm in back

Dropper post: OneUp Dropper, v2 - 180mm of travel

Saddle: SDG

Cranks: Pinion CNC, 165mm - The 165mm crank length is a winner in my books on all fronts! More ground clearance and fewer pedal strikes without any noticeable compromise in pedaling performance.

Pedals: DMR Vault, Brendog Edition

Wheels: Superstar Electro with 35mm wide Alex Rims hoops. The quick engaging Electro rear hub with the POE number of 102 made a good pair with the Pinion box. After less than 6 months of use, the freewheel mechanism suffered an unexpected failure.

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2,5" in front, High Roller SS 2,35" in back.



Steering duties are handled by the Burgtec Enduro Mk2 stem and Ride Wide bars. Pinion CNC cranks were paired with DMR Vault's. Pardon the overly long steerer tube.

How Does It Ride?

The lack of shoulder knobs on plus-sized tires made some interesting times in the wet conditions at Mustavuori Enduro. Photo by Tuomo Turunen.

Things I learned and What I'd Change

The hardware side -

• This is hard work and worth a premium price -

• Don't make it if you can buy it! - For the aspiring builder, the temptation might be significant to make everything from scratch. A noble goal by all means, but if you want to actually get something finished, settle for a bit easier options first. As simple things as the disc brake mounts would have added complexity to the level that it would have taken at least one full day more to get the frame finished and most likely with a worse end result. Considering all this, the Paragon slider dropouts are a truly great piece of hardware.



Leave the full custom route for the true artisans who know what they're doing and have plenty of finished frames to show for it.



• Building frames can not be considered as a cheap hobby - Frame building is an interesting endeavor since it creates the possibility to build even more expensive hobby on top of an existing one! If you're considering to build your own frame to save money, do a reality check based on some real calculations. Tackling a project of building your own frame can come with some unexpected benefits, as the saying goes: "Frame building - cheaper than therapy".

The Konga Dummy Wheel/tire Tool. Some of the specialty equipment and tools are needed only for minutes during the build process, but they're still mandatory or at least make your life so much easier

Future Developments

The Rig will be rolling soon on some hubs made by Onyx Racing Products. The sprag clutch freewheel mechanism provides instant engagement which makes a good pair with the Pinion.

That's Not All Folks!