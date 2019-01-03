VIDEOS

Video: Steezy Street Sessions in Gran Canaria with The Rise

Jan 3, 2019
by The Rise  

After getting a taste of one of the Canary Islands last year, the boys knew they had to head back and explore a new one. Beautiful weather and insane architecture made Gran Canaria the perfect spot for their winter escape vacation. Watch Walter Mayerhofer and Jeremy Menduni alongside their friend Pavel Alehkin shred everything they come across on an island that seems to have endless rideable features. Beside cruising through the streets, a jam was also organised at Adexca Skatepark and the turnout was great!


Big thanks to Fran Luis for being the best guide one could ask for, to Jackie at Adexca Skatepark and to all the locals who made it out to the jam and made us feel so welcomed.



2 Comments

  • + 2
 Well that looks like a really good time. Love a chilled street edit!
  • + 1
 great times, great video! props to @alekhin vishneviy!

