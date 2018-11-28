Photo Epic: The Road To Haida Gwaii - Roadtripping in British Columbia

It’s incredible where you can end up by just driving. An hour or twenty, and before your very eyes the mountains can split to expose valleys and the continent can give way to the ocean; an infinite playground of sorts arises around every bend. Road trips embody the saying, it’s not about the destination but rather the journey. And with bikes in tow, it becomes not if you can get somewhere but are you willing?
We opened eyes and laid sights on a route that took us from Whistler to Farwell Canyon, to Smithers, to Terrace and finally to Haida Gwaii. Over the course of two weeks, we lived off the road while exploring new trails of all varieties. 4x4ing, mountain passes, and beach drives linked where we stopped to mountain bike and the result was an unforgettable adventure.Farwell Canyon's terrain is intimidating. But once you drop in, that all fades away.Telkwa Pass travelers should be equipt and ready for anything should things go pear-shaped!With a BC Backroads Map, every camp spot is a micro adventure.The biking on Haida Gwaii is cross-country and road riding. In addition, it's all about the camping and exploring.
