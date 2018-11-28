Photo Epic: The Road To Haida Gwaii - Roadtripping in British Columbia

The landscape changes drastically on the drive from Whistler to the Cariboo and again even more so as you enter Farwell Canyon.

Chilcotin River hits.

We opted to take the Telkwa Pass to get to Smithers.

The epitome of a washroom with a view.

Smithers put on its Sunday best for us. The colors were out of this world... and so was the riding.

Seeing trains 200 cars deep are the norm in Northern BC. En route to Terrace.

From Terrace, it was on to Prince Rupert where we hopped on an 8-hour ferry destined for Haida Gwaii.

8 hours might seem like a long ferry ride but with views like this, it flew by.

The Pesuta. A must see on the drive from North to South beach.

Morning camp vibes.

As we left, the view reminded us of the of all the beauty we encountered while on the road.

It’s incredible where you can end up by just driving. An hour or twenty, and before your very eyes the mountains can split to expose valleys and the continent can give way to the ocean; an infinite playground of sorts arises around every bend. Road trips embody the saying, it’s not about the destination but rather the journey. And with bikes in tow, it becomes not if you can get somewhere but are you willing?We opened eyes and laid sights on a route that took us from Whistler to Farwell Canyon, to Smithers, to Terrace and finally to Haida Gwaii. Over the course of two weeks, we lived off the road while exploring new trails of all varieties. 4x4ing, mountain passes, and beach drives linked where we stopped to mountain bike and the result was an unforgettable adventure.