The Ruso Brothers Join Propain Bikes

"Holy moly, we could not be any happier and stoked to ride for PROPAIN Bicycles from now on. With our good friend and mentor, Clemens Kaudela, being a teamrider for many years already we are absolutely blown away to have the opportunity to ride for such an amazing brand. The whole team of PROPAIN basically shares the same values and visions as we do. Therefore we are 100% sure, that with joint forces, we can push the boundaries of the sport into new directions. With our big passion lying in the Freeride sector of MTB the Propain Spindrift is our weapon of choice, when it comes to the really gnarly hits. That being said we are absolutely hyped to represent this great company for the next years and already have some great plans that we want ro realize together. Cheers!“ — Daniel and Elias Ruso