The Ruso Brothers Join Propain Bikes

PRESS RELEASE: Propain
We are very pleased that the Ruso Brothers
will represent PROPAIN Bicycles from now on.
With their incredible creativity and a pinch of craziness, they are the perfect addition to PROPAIN. We look forward to working with the guys in the future and say:Welcome to the team, Daniel and Elias!The Ruso Brothers about their upcoming time with PROPAIN:
|"Holy moly, we could not be any happier and stoked to ride for PROPAIN Bicycles from now on. With our good friend and mentor, Clemens Kaudela, being a teamrider for many years already we are absolutely blown away to have the opportunity to ride for such an amazing brand. The whole team of PROPAIN basically shares the same values and visions as we do. Therefore we are 100% sure, that with joint forces, we can push the boundaries of the sport into new directions. With our big passion lying in the Freeride sector of MTB the Propain Spindrift is our weapon of choice, when it comes to the really gnarly hits. That being said we are absolutely hyped to represent this great company for the next years and already have some great plans that we want ro realize together. Cheers!“—Daniel and Elias Ruso
We are looking forward to the upcoming time with Daniel and Elias Ruso.
Lets get it on!
Cheers, PROPAIN Crew
Photos by Lorenz Globits
