The Santacruz Syndicate Are Using Carbon Nanotube Reinforced Rims

Jul 1, 2021
by Seb Stott  

Since 2018, the Santa Cruz Syndicate have been racing and developing prototype versions of Santa Cruz Reserve rims that use carbon nanotubes to increase strength. The technology is called NAWAStitch and it's essentially a layer of vertically aligned carbon nanotubes in-between the layers of carbon fiber and at right angles to them. The idea is to "stitch" the carbon fiber layers together to prevent them sheering apart, or cracks developing in the rim. NAWA refer to this layer as "nano-Velcro".

The nanotube layer holds together the perpendicular layers of carbon fiber to stop them sheering apart during an impact.

NAWA is a company headquartered in France with a second location in Dayton, Ohio. They use vertically aligned carbon nanotubes for ultra-capacitors, battery electrodes and carbon composites, like these rims. They claim that in their own tests, "NAWAStitch-reinforced carbon fiber composites have shear strength increased by a factor of 100 and shock resistance by a factor of 10." Apparently, this results in a rim that is "not only more resistant to strike damage... but has far greater sheer strength too. NAWAStitch has the potential to dramatically reduce the number of wheel failures experienced by the team over a competitive season by 80%."

2021 UCI MTB World Cup Leogang Austria
The Syndicate have been racing on the NAWAStitch-reinforced rims since 2018.

According to Nic McCrae, Senior composites engineer at Santa Cruz, "NAWAStitch has made the wheels much stronger, we believe by increasing the buckling resistance of the inner surface of the rims during high compressions [from an impact]... We’ve had far fewer wheel failures as a result. What’s more, NAWAStitch does not affect the way wheels respond to the riders’ inputs... our Reserve wheels are without doubt the strongest rims on the circuit."

The rims have been in development with the Santacruz Syndicate since 2017 and raced on since 2018. NAWA becomes an official "key partner" of the team in 2021.

The rims are competition-only for now, but the aim is to use NAWAStitch in mass-production Reserve wheels in the future.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Santa Cruz Bicycles


Must Read This Week
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
70994 views
Video & Update: Spectator Arrested for Causing Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
68171 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
63005 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
53094 views
First Ride: The 2022 Ibis Exie is Made in USA & Ready to Race
45207 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Makes History at the Second Stage of the Tour De France
42091 views
First Look: Pole's Voima eMTB Has 190mm of Travel and a 725Wh Battery
41035 views
Video: A Closer Look at Jack Moir's Canyon Strive Race Bike
36736 views

2 Comments

  • 4 0
 Can anyone remember when the Syndicate told us that an ENVE rim could last a whole season and then turned up to every race with a van full of spares?
  • 1 0
 Lets hope this is not only some marketingbullshit

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008151
Mobile Version of Website