The Schindelhauer Wilhelm has 252 Gears and 3350% Range

Welcome our newest model: Wilhelm CCLIIOur new model is almost indistinguishable from other classic models, but comes up with very special features. As the name suggests, the bike has a total of 252 gears. It is equipped with a 14-speed Rohloff Speedhub gear and a Pinion P-Line 18-speed gearbox.Paul Göhrke already had the opportunity to convince himself of Wilhelm CCLII. As a rider in the Schindelhauer-Gates racing team, he is very impressed after the first test on a Wahoo KICKR in the development department at Schindelhauer: "I win races with my Hektor, but when I'm pedalling at 1,500 watts and want to experience the ultimate speed kick, I swing onto Wilhelm CCLII - and just shift up. How reliably that happens thanks to Rohloff and Pinion is another highlight for me." Paul was able to achieve just under 90 km/h on his first attempt - he is already looking forward to his first tour in the wild.