The Schindelhauer Wilhelm has 252 Gears and 3350% Range

Welcome our newest model: Wilhelm CCLII

Our new model is almost indistinguishable from other classic models, but comes up with very special features. As the name suggests, the bike has a total of 252 gears. It is equipped with a 14-speed Rohloff Speedhub gear and a Pinion P-Line 18-speed gearbox.

Paul Göhrke already had the opportunity to convince himself of Wilhelm CCLII. As a rider in the Schindelhauer-Gates racing team, he is very impressed after the first test on a Wahoo KICKR in the development department at Schindelhauer: "I win races with my Hektor, but when I'm pedalling at 1,500 watts and want to experience the ultimate speed kick, I swing onto Wilhelm CCLII - and just shift up. How reliably that happens thanks to Rohloff and Pinion is another highlight for me." Paul was able to achieve just under 90 km/h on his first attempt - he is already looking forward to his first tour in the wild.

17 Comments

  • 12 0
 7. I’m guessing 7 more joke articles today.
  • 3 0
 Sorry dude we are at 11 already
  • 1 0
 11? are the videos jokes too?
  • 4 0
 @jmtbf: make it stop
  • 1 0
 @imnotdanny: yep
  • 1 0
 @jmtbf: Unless you count the magnetic pedals...
  • 1 0
 now there are 13 articles
  • 1 0
 @Jvisscher: which one was that?
  • 1 0
 Now we are at 14
  • 6 0
 This is so unbelievably epic, I have had this thought for a few years now. Hilarious and brilliant Beer
  • 2 1
 Here goes the industry again, pushing another standard we don’t need or want. Who really needs 252 gears? Oh, and let me guess, your going to have to go out and buy a new free hub and frame with super-ultra boost to make room for all those cogs.
  • 1 0
 This is as good as the Voltswagen ads! Did they create perpetual recharging within those gears? So, SRAM must've feel super bad with yet another joke on them! LOL
  • 2 0
 yeah 252 gears, but 240 overlap ;P
  • 1 0
 It was only a matter of time!
  • 1 0
 that video made me so uncomfortable
  • 1 0
 Wake up April first, immediately go over to pinkbike, not disappointed.
  • 1 0
 I'm waiting for the sram 1x252 version myself.

