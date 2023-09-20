Video: Let Loose in Whistler with Josh Lewis

Words
Crankworx Whistler is all about going big. The biggest names, the biggest races, the biggest tricks, the biggest crowds. The bigger the better. So taking some time out of the event to go in search of small goes against the grain a bit. But that’s what our man Josh Lewis
decided to do.Josh
is someone who can find joy in the little things. Sure, he can happily pull some huge moves out of the bag, but he’s always on the lookout for the smaller features that others overlook, finding new ways to play and of being more creative with less.
It’s no surprise, then, that Josh's
new favorite bike is the 2030
.
120mm of travel might not sound a lot to those who are used to going large but its capabilities exceed those travel figures.
So if, like Josh, you like to get the most out of every trail and every feature you’ll dig what the 2030 can do for you.
This isn’t your usual riding edit, but then Josh isn’t your usual rider and the SCOR 2030
certainly isn’t your usual short-travel bike.
Think small.
