Video: Let Loose in Whistler with Josh Lewis

Sep 20, 2023
by SCOR  

Words: Scor

Crankworx Whistler is all about going big. The biggest names, the biggest races, the biggest tricks, the biggest crowds. The bigger the better. So taking some time out of the event to go in search of small goes against the grain a bit. But that’s what our man Josh Lewis decided to do.

Josh is someone who can find joy in the little things. Sure, he can happily pull some huge moves out of the bag, but he’s always on the lookout for the smaller features that others overlook, finding new ways to play and of being more creative with less.

It’s no surprise, then, that Josh's new favorite bike is the 2030.
120mm of travel might not sound a lot to those who are used to going large but its capabilities exceed those travel figures.

So if, like Josh, you like to get the most out of every trail and every feature you’ll dig what the 2030 can do for you.

This isn’t your usual riding edit, but then Josh isn’t your usual rider and the SCOR 2030 certainly isn’t your usual short-travel bike.

Think small.

photo

Want to take a deeper dive into the 2030’s details?
Head on over to the SCOR Website for all the good stuff

Or check our last article presenting our new family member!

Posted In:
Videos Scor Josh Lewis


Author Info:
SCOR avatar

Member since Feb 10, 2022
19 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Châtel EDR World Cup 2023
76940 views
2023 Red Bull Rampage Riders List Announced
50898 views
Ibis Enduro Team Pulls Out of World Cup Racing
50893 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides More Exposed Lines in 'Ridgeline IV: The Dolomites'
45045 views
Spotted: New Enduro Bike from Lapierre
43656 views
Devinci Global Racing Steps Away from Enduro World Cups
38466 views
Bike Check: Gee Atherton's AM.170
37976 views
28 Handlebar & Stem Setups of Enduro World Cup Riders
37898 views

4 Comments
  • 3 0
 It's acutally a long travel from the UK to Canada
  • 3 0
 No kneepads stresses me out. Knees hurt just thinking about it
  • 1 0
 So Kirt Voreis really does have a British love child from the wild late-1990’s / early-2000’s World Cup DH circuit!
  • 1 0
 Bears size of big Alsatians round ere our kid!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.036158
Mobile Version of Website