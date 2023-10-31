SCOR Releases Limited Edition 4060 ST

PRESS RELEASE: SCOR
Limits are boring, especially when they get in the way of having fun. We’ve always tried to design our way around limits to create the kind of bikes we want to ride and make sure nothing gets in the way of the pure ride. The 4060 ST is proof of that. A mid-travel trail bike that’s just as happy whipping over doubles as it is whipping down singletrack, it’ll easily smash through limit points on its way to fun.
So, we wondered, what would happen if we made a 4060 ST
that was truly without limits or compromise? What if we fitted the best components on the market and created the ideal trail bike?
Well, that’s exactly what we did and what we ended up with was this 4060 ST LTD in name and numbers but unlimited in potential. Our internal codename for this new bike? ‘The Dentist’.
Yeah, we thought we’d get in first with the dentist jokes – after all, there’s no escaping or excusing it, at €8,999 / $8,999 USD the 4060 ST LTD
comes in at a premium price. But in return it offers a premium ride.
So, open up, say ahhhh and let’s drill into the specs.
There’s no point having the best components if the frame isn’t up to scratch, but the 4060 ST is all killer, no filler. With a full-carbon frame, 140mm of rear travel, 29inch wheels, an angle adjust headset and Stash Box it’s fully featured as standard.
In this LTD trim it’s finished in a very special 'Haze' colorway. An ever changing blend of greens, blues and sometimes even purple with multi-coloured flickers depending on the light and angle it’s viewed from, it’s a kaleidoscope of colors. Whatever color it happens to be at the time, the translucent finish lets you admire the luscious carbon beneath.
We spec RockShox’ Lyrik fork and Super Deluxe shock across the 4060 ST range and for the LTD we’ve plumped for the range-topping Flight Attendant version of both. Flight Attendant uses sensors on the bike to monitor rider and trail inputs and then adjusts your suspension on the fly, so you’re always in the optimum settings for the trail you’re riding right at that moment. It’s seamless, simple and oh so impressive. Unlike root canal surgery.
SRAM’s X01 Eagle groupset is 12 speeds of trail-taming perfection. The carbon crankset is stiff, light and incorporates a Flight Attendant sensor plus the cassette is a machined piece of art – with 52 teeth (20 more than the average human) on the largest sprocket you’ll be able to ride up just about anything.
When it comes to wheels no one makes finer hoops than our friends at DT Swiss. Their XM 1700 Spline wheelset matches the legendary 350 hubs to high-end aluminium rims that can take a pasting. Not only that, the 30mm internal width helps provide a great profile to the Maxxis Assegai and Dissector tires, giving them plenty of bite whatever the conditions.
Handling stopping duties are SRAM’s Code RSC four pot brakes. With full-fat 200mm rotors they offer gob-fulls of power without ever feeling numb.
Straight from the box marked ‘properly posh bits’ is a glossy black Burgtec Enduro Mk3 stem which clamps down on a set of our own SCOR carbon bars. A Bikeyoke Divine dropper post and WTB Silverado with titanium rails are the kind of dentist chair you won’t mind sitting in.
All go, plenty of show – the 4060 ST LTD
is bound to put a smile on your face.
Whether you’re a dentist or not.