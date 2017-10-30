VIDEOS

The SCOTT Sports Local - Chasing Trail Ep. 16

Oct 30, 2017
by SCOTT Sports  

Though we search far and wide for the perfect trail, At SCOTT, we're pretty lucky to have some right next to home. This is our local.










For more episodes of "Chasing Trail" head HERE

Photos: Keno Derleyn
Video: ShapeRideShoot


MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports


2 Comments

  • + 1
 Fantastic! I am moving to Switzerland, so can you please give me a hint where I can find forest trails like this?
Maybe even pinpoint this amazing trail?
  • + 2
 Ok, can just go there instead of work today???

Post a Comment



