PINKBIKE TECH

The Short, Turbulent Life of URT Suspension

Jan 25, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Ibis 1996 BowTi detail
Ibis's BowTi debuted in 1997.

THE SHORT, TURBULENT LIFE
OF URT SUSPENSION
Hindsight is always 20/20

Dual-suspension mountain bikes began to take root around 1992, when suspension forks had 80 millimeters of travel and leaked oil, rim brakes were still the rage, and big tires measured 2.125-inches. Most of the sport's Illuminati were hybrid mountain bikers who had transitioned into the mountain bike industry from road or BMX racing, so they had just come to terms with the RockShox revolution. If one considers that much of road riding and almost all of BMX is spent pedaling out of the saddle, you may then imagine how vehemently opposed both the media and mountain bike makers were to adding rear suspension to their beloved hardtails. Symposiums were staged to denounce the demons of dual suspension, which were easy targets. Fairly rated by today's standards, rear suspension designs at the time fell somewhere between okay and pathetic.


"Sweet Spot" Suspension is Born

John Castellano, a young engineer and upstart cyclist, was a fence sitter in the dual-suspension debate. Being a power-nerd, Castellano believed that rear suspension was here to stay, but he also cut his two-wheel teeth on hardtail mountain bikes and was unwilling to give up the solid feeling underfoot that a rigid rear triangle delivers under power - especially when sprinting out of the saddle.

Castellano insisted that suspension bobbing and mushy pedaling were never going to be eliminated as long as the swingarm hinged near the frame's bottom bracket, so he devised a simple fix.

Castellano moved the bottom bracket off of the frame's front triangle and onto the swingarm. His logic was that the rear suspension would be free to soak up bumps while the rider was seated, but when standing or pedaling in earnest, a percentage of the rider's weight would shift to the swingarm and cause the bike to pedal more like it had a rigid rear end.
John Castelano Sweet Spot patent
Drawing from John Castellano's "long-travel rear suspension" patent, issued December 12, 1995.

It worked exactly as he imagined. Castellano hacked up a Redline hardtail and built some prototypes, from which he learned that there was a sweet spot created by the height of the swingarm pivot and the rearward location of the bottom bracket which provided what he believed to be the best compromise between (you may have guessed) firm pedaling and good suspension action. He applied for a patent and trademarked his suspension, "Sweet Spot."


Ibis Szazbo sweet spot graphic
Graphic in the 1994 Ibis Szazbo catalog explains the importance of Castellano's Sweet Spot pivot location.


Castellano unveiled his creation sometime around 1994, and it received a warm welcome. Scot Nicol of Ibis Cycle fame was first to embrace the Sweet Spot, with the 1995 debut of the Szazbo, and followed by the pivotless titanium BowTi, which would become one of the most collectible vintage suspension bikes of all time.

Other notable brands followed quickly on the heels of Ibis and the ensuing wave of favorable press, who dubbed the concept, "Unified Rear Triangle" suspension. At the height of Castellano's URT revolution, he had licensed his Sweet Spot design to Ibis, Mountain bike pioneer Joe Breeze, WTB, Schwinn, and Rocky Mountain.
Prototype made by Steve Potts
Reportedly, mountain bike pioneer Steve Potts built Castellano's prototype BowTi pivotless URT frame. - John Castellano photo


Schwinn Homegrown 2007
Schwinn's Homegrown was an aluminum Sweet Spot design, made in the USA. - Bonustomato.com image


URT Goes Big Time

If imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, Castellano would have been ecstatic when two high-profile bike brands worked around his patent with their own takes on the URT concept. Trek's 9000, its first break into the rear suspension fray bombed horribly, but the Wisconsin manufacturer found redemption when it mated its new OCLV carbon process to an aluminum URT rear suspension.

Trek Y33 1997
Trek's Y33 combined its new OCLV carbon process with an aluminum URT rear suspension of their own design. - sycheah56 photo

The futuristic Y-shaped front section and its up-to-the-minute rear suspension captured the imaginations of mountain bikers. Many of them had grown tired of the time-worn hardtail, but were reluctant to abandon its road-bike pedaling traits to learn the new skillset required to master a dual-suspension bike. The Y-frame was a URT, and if you believed the press, every URT bike pedaled like a hardtail.

bigquotesIt was eye candy and a URT. Mountain bikers bought them by the thousands.

Trek's URT design fell short of that goal. Its swingarm was significantly different than Castellano's Sweet Spot system, with very little rearward offset at the bottom bracket and a pivot location that was much lower in the chassis. Its pedaling felt much more like a conventional rear suspension bike, but those details did not seem to matter. It was eye candy and a URT. Mountain bikers bought them by the thousands.
Trek Y33 detail
Trek's take on the URT put the swingarm pivot lower, with less bottom bracket set-back. - sycheah56 photo

By far, the most memorable non-Castellano URT was also the least understood. The Klein Mantra was designed by Darrell Voss, the suspension guru who recently surprised the sport with his breakthrough Naild R3act system. Klein's aluminum hardtails were world-renowned cross-country racers and Voss was keen to build a competitive dual-suspension machine that could uphold their legacy. Voss recognized that he could get away with more suspension travel using the URT without paying a penalty in the pedaling department [Sound familiar? -Ed.], so he penned the Mantra with five inches of rear-wheel travel. That may have been the Mantra's undoing, because in some ways it outstripped many downhill bikes of the time, suggesting that Voss's XC racing bike could double up as a crack descender.

Klein Mantra Pro Vintage Bike
Klein Mantra Pro

bigquotesThe Mantra was the least understood bike that we made at Klein. They had almost five inches of travel at the wheels and that was a lot for the time. Most people didn't believe that we made it to race cross country and endurance events.Darrell Voss

In its intended role, the Mantra was a winner from the start. It climbed like a frightened monkey, sprinted well, and was ultra comfortable spinning in the saddle over the flatter sections of trail. It looked fast too. The frame was a single, ovalized aluminum tube that connected the head tube with a short stub of a seat tube. The swingarm pivoted on large bearings about six inches ahead of the seat tube and that was it. The aluminum swingarm drove a Fox air shock that was tucked behind the seat tube. It was about as simple as a dual-suspension chassis could be built, and its ability to level choppy surfaces made the Klein a favorite among 24-hour competitors because it could maintain a high pace without punishing its rider. Many Mantra owners wax poetic about their bikes to this day.


Dark Days Ahead

The dark side of Klein's Mantra was, to some extent, the downfall of the URT concept as a whole. The two features that gave the Mantra its extraordinary pedaling performance: its high swingarm pivot location and biased bottom bracket position, interfered with its descending and braking performance and often at the worst possible moments. When descending out of the saddle and hard on the front brake, the rider's mass would push the cranks towards the front wheel, extending the shock, shortening the wheelbase and effectively steepening the bike's head tube angle. None of those traits are helpful while negotiating a technical downhill. All of them at the same time are just plain scary.

Slingshot Pro
Slingshot was technically the first URT suspended mountain bike. Its head tube angle was 69 degrees - slack for the time - and its travel was minimal. Two reasons why it didn't share its relative's negative traits when descending and braking. - Pro's Closet photo


The main culprit was probably the Mantra's steep head tube angle (71 to 72 degrees, depending upon the fork), which was the norm for XC at the time. We would learn later that head angles had to be much slacker to compensate for the variables introduced by rear suspension. Had Voss and his URT counterparts been armed with that information, it was doubtful that it would have extended the life of URT suspension.

John Castellano's suspension revolution had reached its zenith by 1997. Mountain bikers had lost enthusiasm for dressing in spandex and blowing their lungs up trying to chase each other around a dumbed-down circle of dirt. Cross-country was dead and the dual-suspension bike had become the catalyst for a new, more aggressive riding style. Riders wanted rear suspension that worked best while standing and were willing to climb more slowly if that's what it took to enjoy the descents.

Rocky Mountain 2XS was the carbon kevlar version of their Pipeline freeride bike
The beginning of the end: Rocky Mountain's 1998 2XS was the carbon/kevlar version of their Pipeline freeride bike. It featured a 150mm-travel Sweet Spot rear end, a 100mm-stroke Marzocchi Z1 BAM fork, a Fox Vanilla shock and a carbon/Kevlar front section. Its adjustable head angle ranged from 71 to 69.5 degrees. It was the only URT in the range, which featured three conventional suspension models covering DH, trail and XC racing. - Rocky Mountain image


Rocky Mountain made the most convincing attempts to carry URT suspension forward with its Speed, XS, and Pipeline freeride bikes, but in the end, it became clear that URT could not progress at the pace of new-school riders. Trek purchased Klein, and shortly afterward the Mantra was dropped from the range. Trek's famous URT was also stricken from their record books as soon as they launched the conventionally designed Fuel. Ibis was sold to a consortium who ran the brand into the ground, and the URT was gone as fast as it blossomed.

bigquotesNowadays, people have mostly given up standing while climbing because their bikes are so mushy. Not me! I use ALL my muscle groups on my Zorro single speed. I only put gears on it if I'm nursing an injury. It's fixed my back issues, knee issues, neck issues, and made me stronger than I've ever been.John Castellano
Zorro detail
John Castellano's Zorro, son of Szazbo has become a secret weapon for single-speed riders. - John Castellano photo

Castellano's dream would have faded into oblivion before the new millennium arrived if it had not been resurrected by a most unlikely band of misfits. John Castellano said that he still does a brisk business building Szazbo and BowTi replicas and also supports Ibis owners with spares. The Sweet Spot's chainstay-mounted bottom bracket eliminates chain growth, and its exemplary out-of-the-saddle pedaling make it one of the only dual-suspension bikes suitable for single-speed riders.

Hindsight is always 20/20. Many are quick to condemn the Unified Rear Triangle concept as a dark chapter in the history of the mountain bike. At that time, though, URT's visionaries were responding to the status quo, a very different audience who embraced the concept of part-time suspension and happened to represent the majority of the sport. History proved them wrong, but before URT went down in flames - for one brief moment - the odd-looking machines outsold conventional suspension bikes by embarrassing margins.

Must Read This Week
20 Bikes - Core Bike Show 2018
69577 views
Tech Randoms - Core Bike Show 2018
53053 views
Pinkbike Poll: Does the Current Method of Mountain Bike Classification Make Sense?
42440 views
Tech Randoms 2 - Core Bike Show 2018
41775 views
Jeff Steber Returns as Intense CEO [Updated]
40124 views
Giant Factory Off-Road Team Partners with DVO Suspension for 2018 Race Season
37846 views
Movies For Your Monday [Now With 100% More Candide Thovex]
37814 views
Eightpins NGS1 Integrated Dropper Post - Review
36280 views

173 Comments

  • + 108
 I started mountain biking relatively late in my life, in 2010. As a general rule I have a natural inclination to appreciate the roots, the history of what I do. Vintage guitars, vintage surfboards, vintage cars and motorbikes are such beautiful things. Vintage bikes, well, they just scare me shitless.
  • + 13
 You're right to be scared...
  • + 48
 You wouldn't appreciate the roots on any of these bikes.
  • + 6
 Vintage mountain bikes are monstrosities. Vintage BMX bikes are works of art (with a few monstrosities here and there). Check out some vintage road and cruiser-type bikes. They're cool, too. And old Schwinns... But mountain bikes? Yikes. For the most part.
  • + 7
 @TheR: Well, I've been mountain biking a long time. I don't think that all vintage mountain bikes are monstrosities. I still have a Slingshot - and that bike was awesome. It was really surprising how normal it rode in most circumstances. Climbed like a monkey. I also have a made-in-Santa-Cruz Bontrager Race Lite. That thing is ace. But, I'll certainly admit that my modern trail bike blows them all away.
  • + 9
 I think we are still in the infancy of MTB design, etc... Cool vintage cars, guitars, etc we think of now were well along in the design phase of that product. A cool 50's Bel-Air was far removed from the first horseless carriage (about 100 years). A badass Martin D28 from the 30s is many years removed from the first instrument like it made back in the 15th Century.

I think the bikes we are on now are the 1950's Bel-Air or 30's Martin D28 that future generations will look back on and think are cool...

Those first MTBs from the early 90s are like the horseless carriages of the 1800s... awful and terrifying haha...
  • + 4
 Mountian bikes had to start some where, thank goodness for what we have now.
  • + 2
 This is so true. I'd ride some of the hard tails from back in the day but those FS rigs... Thank God I was too broke in the 90s to afford one.
  • + 10
 #bringbackbarends
  • + 7
 Rode with a guy who had a blinged out Mantra in the early 2000's. The thing spit him off at least twice every ride. It got to the point where he was super gun-shy on every descent. He ended up buying a Burner, switching the parts out, and selling the frame to some poor sucker who had no idea what they were in for.
  • + 3
 Yes, these bikes are bizarre and weird.... BUT I STILL WANT ALL OF THEM!
  • - 1
 I'd be down to ride a Model T around on the weekends.
But a "classic" full suspension mountain bike? F that.
  • + 3
 vintage lady's for the win? yay a?
  • + 3
 @TheR: there were some that weren't too bad proflex gets a bad rap, but it's a single pivot and worked, albeit ugly as ever. Amp research was in at least the tail end of that era as well, and horst link is one of the most popular designs today. Ya, they were far from perfect, but put a shock with today's platform damping and they're not far off the mark. Other than geometry of course.
  • + 1
 @McNubbin: I believe the phenomenon was known as 'Stinkbugging'. I still see a bloke on one occasionally road riding around here..
  • + 6
 @Pisgah85: I'm gonna have to disagree Id say bikes from the early to mid 2000's are like the 50's bel-air. They all had there own style. You could tell a norco shore from a giant glory and so on. Now a days they are just cookie cutter bikes that all basically look the same. Sure there are still a few companies out there that like to be different but all in all most bikes look like a trek session and its disappointing. It seems like no-one cares to push the limits anymore like they used to.
  • + 1
 @Pisgah85: At least the horseless carriages had some type of suspension
  • + 1
 @bigtim: Ha
  • + 1
 I still have two of the bikes shown here with 5-6 big Rubbermaid bins heaping with old high end parts. I can't wait to move back to Canada and begin restorations. Yes, they were scary bikes, all the same though because they were bikes and bikes have always been fun.
  • + 1
 @Duderz7: Ah, my Profex with my Girvin fork worked very well and turned heads like crazy. Especially once I put on my Spinergy 6blade carbon spoke wheels. A face only a father could love, and I did.
  • + 1
 @Duderz7: Yeah, I'm not even talking about how they functioned, more about their lines and how they looked. I'm sure some bikes were perfectly fine or even excellent for the time, but they all looked a mess.
  • + 1
 @TheR: I humbly disagree. I think the trek Y frame was and is one of the most beautiful frames ever. Perhaps didn't work as well as it looked, but I thought the lines were nice.
  • + 31
 "If one considers that much of road riding and almost all of BMX is spent pedaling out of the saddle"
WRONG
Road biking is nearly entirely ALL seated, apart from sprints or extremely steep climbs!
  • + 2
 I was thinking the same thing. I'm rarely out of the saddle on my roadie.
  • + 7
 @dbarnes6891: @robhill If you race road bikes or train in a peloton, you will be out of the saddle a lot - or a freak of nature.
  • + 3
 @RichardCunningham: I feel like if you turn on the tour, 95% of the time they're in the saddle. Unless they're crushing a steep climb, sprinting, trying to drop someone, or trying to prevent someone from dropping them.
  • + 6
 @RichardCunningham:

10%-15% at most. That's not alot.

I'm half tempted to get out some old issues of mba and quote the reviews where you guys were praising the benefits of the URT.
  • + 5
 try riding with a hemorrhoid, it was a bad summer.
  • + 0
 @nfa2005: Selle Italia Super Flow was made just for you
  • + 5
 @dbarnes6891: Similarly, this quote threw me off: "Nowadays, people have mostly given up standing while climbing because their bikes are so mushy." I stand up all the time on my 165mm travel bike and it's fine. What is he talking about?
  • - 1
 @TEAM-ROBOT: 90 to 110 RPM seated. It's science. Do you even Durianrider? A pro road racer said once on a gruelling climb in Alps: we were all batterred and peloton was catching up on us but we decided to push. The finish line was within reach but I didn't know if I will make it. I started giving up but then my rivals one after another stood on pedals and I instantly knew I won the stage.

Some twat of a journo thought it's a good idea to write it as an argument for sitting and spinning fast as the best way to climb a mountain bike.
  • + 6
 @Flowcheckers: Remember that at Mountain Bike Fiction they never really tested the bikes! They took a photo shot and then used their imagination!
  • + 2
 @Timroo1: "Unless you're crushing a steep climb, sprinting, trying to drop someone, or trying to prevent someone from dropping them." AKA the only moments that matter in a road race.
  • + 15
 Dude, where's the spinergy wheels?
  • + 8
 The whole time I'm reading this, I'm thinking, "So wait, the whole concept of this is that when you're standing up, the 'bob'
of the suspension is eliminated? Isn't that when you need it most? When you're standing with your weight on the pedals?" Am I missing something, or is that why the whole thing was doomed from the start?
  • + 1
 The perspective is different when you're coming from the compenents and hardtails of that time. Riding in the saddle can get uncomfortable with 17mm rims and 1.9-2.1" tires, and hardtail riders would be used to using their legs as suspension when standing. And adding a single pivot and shock wouldn't upset the weight weenie and xc sensibilities that were prevalent

Well, that would have been the original thinking. It sounds like marketing and fads took it beyond that to people that would have been better suited with other bikes.
  • + 1
 @showmethemountains: I understand all of that, but then why have any suspension at all? It seems like the suspension would have only been good when you were sitting down, which you don't do while descending. It just seems like the design eliminated any advantage of suspension at all. So why have it?
  • + 2
 You’re missing the point! Pedal bob is never needed. Ever.
  • + 4
 In my opinion, URT was a solution to the problem of wanting an XC race bike that pedaled like a hardtail but didn't beat you up over long races. Basically what is now done on hardtails with a more compliant frame, larger tires and better seats. At the non-competitive level, a hardtail with a Thudbuster or other suspension seat post should have the same effect of the URT making the linkage look pretty stupid. But, there were a lot of different challenges back then both in engineering and image that made the URT a pretty cool solution.
  • + 1
 @mikelee: Pedal bob might not be the word I'm looking for. Maybe how the suspension reacts? Pedal bob is basically how your suspension reacts to the forces applied when pedaling. If, in this case, it was eliminated (or handled more like a hard tail) when you stood, I would think it would retain those stiffer, hard tail-like properties when you were standing while descending. Maybe that clears my point up a little?

At any rate, it obviously didn't work that well, or we'd still be using some form of it.
  • + 8
 I always wonder why the bicycle industry didnt take a closer look at what the motocross industry was doing in the late 80's and early 90's. If they had there might have been some early efforts in mountainbike design that actually are closer to what we ride today.
  • + 1
 Search ancillotti Wink
  • + 1
 Early mountain biking was based on road biking, whereas now we know better.
  • + 7
 I started mountain biking in 1997 at the age of 29 in Illinois. My first bike was a Trek Y-22 and I thought it was the baddest ass thing on the planet. I moved to Boise, ID not too long after that and began to realize that the only time the rear suspension was actually working was when seated......absolute genius for descending! My "solution" was to clasp the seat with my knees (kinda like I now do on the rare occasion I can pull off no-handers) as I went downhill, thereby getting some suspension action on the descents. The downside to this was getting a fair number of chucks to the jiggly bits from the seat. While I appreciate that bike for getting me into the greatest sport on earth, I look back on it kinda like the crazy chicks I dated........
  • + 4
 tip of my hat to Twoplanker... from Oneplanka
  • + 2
 @oneplanka: Pleased to make your acquaintance and glad to see we 50+ folks are representing :-)
  • + 1
 @Twoplanker110: Cheers mate ! I guess it's that obvious that I'm an MTB geezer eeh ? Stay young by never stopping what you liked to do when you were young.. keep shredding !
  • + 2
 From Zion Cyclery? Cuz that would be ironic. I had the Trek 9000, pretty kooky, but in a scary way. Then had a shock upgrade that had a damper in it. Still kinda kooky, but not worth keeping. Sold it for a hardtail. Little brother bought a Y-22, I rode it one ride, hated it. Worse than the 9000. Seated under hard pedaling, the suspension would compress. My brother hated it too. Way too flexy. Geometry was off. Couldn't ride it hard without being scared to death. Sold in less than a year.
  • + 2
 Great analogy. I moved from bmx to mountain biking in the mid 1990s. First real full sus bike was the Trek Y-glide. The one that was speced with the dc Judy LTs up front. Bought it brand new for around $1100 when I was 19. My parents thought I lost my mind. I immediately fell in love with the gravity side of riding. I am surprised I survived that bike. Everything you say here is spot on from my experience with the URT. Including the comparison to the crazy chicks.
  • + 5
 Here is a quote from a previous through back review of the Mantra. Not sure who penned it though.
"But on descents? Oh, dear Lord…. It was as if the bike had been dreamed up, designed and built on top of desecrated Indian burial grounds. The Mantra was possessed of an unholy grudge against anyone brave or dumb enough to climb aboard. Don’t get me wrong—I’m not suggesting the Mantra Pro was a “bad” bike on the downhills. I’m telling you it was an evil bike. There’s a difference. "
  • + 2
 That was from Pinkbike's own Vernon Felton. This article really made me laugh, as I remember how poorly those bikes rode, but how awesome they looked at the time.
www.pinkbike.com/news/1996-klein-mantra-pro-now-that-was-a-bike.html
  • + 1
 Back in the mid 90's, we were all supremely envious at first when I guy in our riding group bought a Mantra. After numerous launches on relatively easy terrain- not so much!
  • + 1
 The Mantra was my first real mountain bike. 24lbs for a mid-range build, and it climbed better than a hardtail. It had a sort of inchworm effect where it would spring you up with every pedal stroke. I could also bunnyhop like a beast. Sadly what they say about its downhill abilities is true, but I think mostly it was due to the super steep geometry meant to compensate for the rear sag of the 5” of travel. I’d be super curious how a Mantra with modern geometry would perform.
  • + 7
 The good old days when half the challenge was making your bike last through a whole ride. If your bike lasted the whole weekend without something breaking it was a miracle.
  • + 2
 It's nice to have bars, stem, frame, rims, hubs, shifters, deraileurs and seatposts last more than a couple weeks, isn't it? It feels odd not having to go to the bike shop once a week for parts these days. Replacement parts were always given.
  • + 4
 Ah, as a rider who pretty much always rides out of the saddle (up, level and down) and finds his hardtail works better than his full suspension, would a URT design be a good consideration? Or at least something like Starling Little Beady Eye or a DMR Bolt Long? Not in the very near future (I just invested in a new hardtail frame) but maybe something to look out for after that. Always thought the DMR Bolt seemed like fun but people who've had it weren't too stoked.
  • + 1
 The effect is quite subtle on bikes like the trek there with the pivot close to the bb, you'd need one of the more extreme bikes with higher/more forward pivots... and those were crap in other ways. So no, stick with what you've got, get a fs bike with a steep rising rate linkage.
  • + 1
 @pbuser2299: Ah, I've got a bike with a falling rate linkage (Cannondale Prophet) probably designed to compensate for the rising rate air shock. Maybe stuff the air chamber full with grease (or spacers if I can find them for this shock).
  • + 2
 Little Beady Eye and DMR Bolt are not true URT design. The Starling isn't URT at all. The DMR is concentric pivot (rotates around the BB similar to GT iDrive). They are single pivot bikes. URT means the BB and the rear axle are part of the same component. Both of these examples have the BB as part of the front triangle.
  • + 2
 @PHeller: Yeah I thought because the rear triangle rotates around the bb, the bb is basically part of both the front and the rear triangle. So apparently it doesn't work like that. Anyway, thanks for your response. For the time being I'll be happily riding my hardtail until I've figured out how to deal with the geometry changes a full susser throws at me or I've found a fully that actually works for the way I ride. These types of articles from RC usually imply that something "new" is coming. I recall when 11sp was the latest stuff and RC wrote an article how even number gears are better so he was looking forwards to 12sp (and has advocating it since it came out). So in this case it appears like there is a new URT design on the horizon.
  • + 1
 @vinay: Some Rockshox bottomless Spacers (read: posh rubber bands) in the air can will improve most shocks on a Prophet. They'll also cause you less problems than grease and you can get them from TF tuned. Or if you can find one a Monarch Plus with the low volume air can works really well.
  • + 2
 The starling beast eye is not a urt but the pivot actually goes around the bb so the bike is fully active with zero chain growth. Hope this helps
  • - 1
 @vinay - despite being a troll I spend a lot of time out of my saddle when riding my Antidote so I have no idea what he is talking about... sounds a bit like: kids these days kind of sentiment. It was a good read anyways
  • + 1
 @Fix-the-Spade: Yeah, I got the lowest spec model because I already had upgrades for most components. The stock shock is a RS Pearl. I had a Magura Hugin which has a lot of damping adjustment though I never experimented with air chamber volume. Because of my hardtail riding style I felt rebound damping made the bike feel dead. But the downside is that after a bottom out the rebound stroke is unexpectedly fast. So until I bottom out, the bike is amazing for straightlining rough rubble (like upper section Megavalanche Alpe d'Huez kind of stuff) but I just never came to terms with the rear end rising when riding steep switchbacks (like the lower section of the same event). I'm actually more comfortable riding that kind of stuff on a hardtail. I expect that to be even more the case with my next frame (BTR Ranger). Downside was that the shock needed regular maintenance I couldn't do myself. I think I need to send it back again. Eventually I put in a Magura MX shock. Less adjustment and damping but great sensitivity and zero maintenance (and it is pretty simple to take apart anyway). I think I would have sold the bike long ago if it weren't for just having a bike handy for when people come over to ride with me or just for my girlfriend. Others seem to be more comfortable riding with rear suspension but obviously they don't push it as hard anyway.

The advantage of the DMR Bolt would be that pretty much everything from the Prophet would fit. 26" wheels and forks, 27.2mm seatpost etc. What attracted me to it was that reviews stated that it rides like a hardtail. So that was good. But I decided that if I want something that rides like a hardtail I might just as well just get a hardtail. And even though the weight, suspension and pedal efficiency of the DMR Bolt wouldn't bother me, it may not be ideal for people I take along when I'm actually riding my hardtail.

Anyway, I'll look into those spacers. I can imagine putting grease in the MX shock would get me trouble (as it would flow straight through the shim stack and back through the rebound port...) but I don't quite see how too much grease in the air chamber of the Pearl or Hugin could be bad other than that it is hard to keep track of how much I actually added.

@mikelee Yeah it has zero chain growth but I thought these designs still need some additional low speed damping to compensate for the fact that the chain kind of wants to pull the rear triangle around the bb. Pedal efficiency isn't about chain growth but more about the way the upper part of the chain grows, right? Then again maybe with clutch type rear mechs the suspension is less hampered in case of true zero chain growth.

@WAKIdesigns : Ah, I thought this was the issue. People already told me I need to sit down more on a full suspension bike because (the told me) when stomping flat pedals standing up on a full susser I upset the suspension and don't allow it to work efficiently. So I thought, seated pedaling is boring, full sus isn't for me.
  • - 1
 @vinay: erm, yeah... good luck with that... let me guess, they are not that well rounded riders aren't they? There is one way to get to the top fast. Shut up and pedal, bike is less relevant. This approach tends to work well for me, however when I ride with my fast friends it is not an option since I am gasping for air so I can't talk.
  • + 1
 It took you just a short spin on asphalt to realize how scary the concept was. Imagine a bike that on a downhill, when you need the suspension the most, does the opposite of what you'd like it to do: it stiffens up and if you touch the brake cordially attempts to through you out of the saddle. Not only but the behavior of the bike is completely different depending on how much weight you put on the saddle. The lest you put on the worst it gets. But not only that: you end up riding two completely different bikes if you are on or off the saddle. Lovely.

It sort of works if you can stay seated on a downhill. So ... find flat trails and you'd be fine!

Funny thing is that UST was praised by a lot of the MTB "press" back in the time ... not sure how they managed to do that.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Nah, it isn't necessarily about the uphills. Uphills aren't really scary nor demanding on the suspension. It is on the switchback descends. If I brake on a hardtail, only the front dives. If I brake on a fully, the front dives and the rear rises. I discovered soon enough that using more rear brake allows the rear to dive (at least with my suspension design) so that stabilizes the geometry a bit. But with a hardtail I don't have to worry about that, on a fully I have to.
  • + 0
 @vinay: that sounds like some kink of yours Smile no problem with turning tight on steeps when on a fully. Recommend stoppie practice Razz
  • + 1
 @vinay: That is a list of really horrible shock absorbers. My Prophet MX had a Pearl 2.something on it when it was new, swapping that for an Avalanche tuned 5th Element made a big difference in how happy the bike was to go fast. I'm not surprised you find a hardtail better than a Magura MX, those things are horrible and they lose damping once they get a bit hot.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Yeah on a steep switchback it isn't too hard to get the rear wheel off the ground and a bit sideways. I'm actually already a bit comfortable with that though not yet on RLC graduation level Wink . The downside I found with the fully is that it puts you in the same steep position but the rear wheel is still on the ground so it won't go sideways.
  • + 1
 I buy your thought!!! I will NEVER EVER buy another dual suspension bike I cannot pedal uphill standing...but my back hates hardtails...any help? (Avoid scot lockable bikes)
  • + 3
 Unfortunately I'm not confident that the modern variations of the Slingshot are compatible with today's riding styles and the advancements of braking, tire and suspension technology. They tried remaking it a few years back with a steel rear triangle and a massive top tube, but I don't think it had any advantages over lightweight short-travel full-suspension at the time. Once you reinforce the frame to the point of it weighing as much as a steel frame or full-suspension, it loses it's charm.
  • + 3
 Should ride one sometime and really get to know how they ride. There is no "modern" version of the design, which is part of the problem image wise...the design has been basically the same since the 80s.

I had a Farmboy 29er for awhile and wish I never sold it. For it's intended purpose, it was a ripper and even being a large rider I never once felt the frame flexed in a way it shouldn't. Was really quite magical.

Modernize it with today's plus tires or even a pair of 2.6" tires/disc brakes and a 120mm travel fork plus modern geometry the thing would be a wonderful daily driver. Does it compete with an endure bike? No, but not all of us want such either. Some people don't have the terrain to justify loads of travel either.
  • + 2
 @juansevo: I think you and I are the only Slingshot fans on the internet man! But as someone who actually still owns one, they are a great bike for what they are. And agree - the frame was NOT flexy in a bad way. I XC raced the crap out of mine and it always a joy to ride.
  • + 3
 I remember having to sell the Trek Y-Bikes at the shop K worked at. We had bikes that worked like the GT LTS and the Specialized Stumpjumper, but all the customers wanted were the Trek URT Bikes which we all thought sucked.
I know this won’t be politically correct but in the shop
URTs were Ugly Retarded Trash
  • + 3
 Klein Mantra should have been called "The Catapult".
  • + 2
 I was 18 in 1996 and I remember lusting after that Ibis and that Schwinn. They were the epitome of mountain biking cool. I know this because all the issues of Mountain Bike Action in my dorm room told me so.

You see kids... There was no internet back then and thus no snark to talk me out of spandex, white Onza Porcupines and Control Tech bar-ends.

I bought my Trek Y22 that year. It was awesome... Well... It was awesome to look at.

Even by the standards of the day, you knew that rear suspension was useless. Sure there was some kush to seated pedaling but you could also feel the effective seat height change as the suspension went through it's stroke. If you stood for anything bumpy, the suspension effectively locked out. Cool. They also had a tendency to lock out under braking since those forces extended the suspension - also steepening the head angle. Even cooler.

Also, the Trek was a giant hollow thing. There were questions about what would happen if you laid it over on a sharp rock but what there were absolutely NO questions about was how noisy they were. Every shift would send a reverberating, "clunk" through the structure like you were riding a big violin.

Keep in mind the non-URT designs at the time were similarly bad. The Cannondale Delta V comes to mind. Specialized and Mongoose (Amp Research) had some good ideas that are still used today and I hear the Mountain Cycle San Andreas rode pretty well but things were bleak.

This was a dark period in cycling where lots of marketing was applied to seriously dubious engineering. Magazines wrote glowing reviews and the cycling public ate it up.
  • + 2
 Correction: Trek's first suspension design wasn't the 990, that was a lugged True Temper steel frame (later tig welded) that was the flagship of the steel range. The 9000/9900 were the suspension bikes, aka death pogos. But man, it was fun to be able to bunny hop two feet up just by loading the rear. Smile

URT's died I feel because of the Schwinn and Trek designs. Castellano's Zorros ride differently I'm told and feel great. Castellano himself is quoted many times as saying it was a pity his Schwinn design were so limited.

Slingshot's got it right. Still ride great and not what you think and better than you think. They were on the right track just bad leadership in the end.
  • + 2
 Zorro owner. Can confirm.
  • + 1
 @Honyocker: can you elaborate being you actually ride one and I am only going off of what I read in an interview with Castellano years back on the difference.

How would you describe the ride qualities of the zorro? And in comparison to other suspension designs and/or other URT’s?
  • + 2
 As a junior, I was waiting to start at an xc race when I stopped to admire a guy's Trek Y33 weight weenie bike that weighed 20lbs. He asked, Want to race it? I said sure, and I won the race. Thanks, random dude. I will always remember you and the URT!
  • + 2
 Reminds me of the newer Gt Idrive bikes(Fury and Sanction) the way your weight is mostly on the rear triangle.doesn't matter how fast the rebound is the front of the bike is pushed away from you no more accidental front flips.
  • + 5
 We should be glad for innovation, I for one am glad the slingshot never took off
  • + 3
 What are you talking about? It took off really well..... the 'suspension' was so crap it bounced into the air off pebbles!
  • + 3
 slingshot.myshopify.com/products/ripper-29
They are still going.
  • + 7
 Slingshot's were ridden to many top 5 finishes nationally and at local races. They road very well and still are quite the gem. It's funny to read the negative comments on the design, because you can tell they're made by people who never owned one or even ridden one in most cases. Internet armchair engineer's killed it, not it's design. I don't know a single person who still owns one who doesn't love it, and they're hard to find for sale as a result. Wish I never sold mine, and it was gone in days after posting it for sale.
  • + 0
 Yes—its unfortunate purpose was/is turning the rider into a projectile
  • + 5
 @juansevo: Agreed. I still own a slingshot, and if you're talking smack, you've probably never ridden one. It was, like most mountain bikes of it's day, an XC bike. It's not fair to compare it to a modern enduro bike or something. For what it was meant to do, it was fantastic. The most surprising thing was how normal it felt in most circumstances. It climbed really, really well. I always felt like my Slingshot climbed better than my traditional hardtails. It was a really fun bike to ride. I now ride a modern trail bike, and I'd never go back - but in the mid-90's, the Slingshot was as good of a bike as anyone made.
  • + 2
 We should be glad that road cyclism influence on mountain bike design slowly vanish ...
  • + 1
 @juansevo: Are any of these guys under 55?
  • + 1
 @Fix-the-Spade: They just closed up shop the other day...
  • + 1
 @mattsavage: Well that is unfortunate timing.
  • + 2
 Circa 1996 on our local trails: new guy shows up with his ultra swanky new Klein Mantra. We all drool and offer him our bikes so that we can take a lap on his bike. He quickly declines (de-kleins) and I still remember what he said “Uh, I can’t let anyone ride this bike ... it has a real learning curve”. We were all experienced XC racers so we did not know what the f*ck he meant. After reading this article, now I know.
  • + 1
 I had a Slingshot, which I loved and a Catamount which was the worst energy sucking bike I ever road. Both unified in their own way. But the Devinci Django I now ride is so superior in every way. Mountain bikes have come a long way!
  • + 1
 Aw, C'mon! I had a Schwin n Homegrown and a Catamount.... I loved the Cat. Until the bushings started to squeak......and the head tube cracked. Then again, I migrated back to hardtails after that and have been on them ever since, so maybe it was not as good as i remember......
  • + 1
 I used to race dh on gary fisher Y frames back in the day, they were good and suited the more pedally tracks of the time, I found you could get away with less damping too, which was handy because your judys and rear shock only last half a ride. Don't forget Mr Big downhill bikes too, they were rad.
  • + 1
 Level Bettys were sooooo good looking at the time!
  • + 5
 Right or wrong the Bow-Ti was an incredible bit of creative engineering.
  • + 1
 I had a ‘98 Y3 and a 2001 Pipeline. The Y3 was scary looking back but at the time no one knew any better. That thing put on the podium of high school mountain bike race series all the time.

The Pipeline was way better. I mean, the Fro Riders basically invented free riding on that bike. I used mine for some DH racing but it was out of its element... I should rebuild that bike!
  • + 1
 Man that Schwinn brings me back, I remember I had the catalog for that bike's year, (memory tells me 98?)Schwinn had some dope looking bikes, with the bass boat pant jobs and the scallops on the Homegrown's.. dope bikes.

Pity they were gone like 2 years later..
  • + 2
 Good article. I enjoy riding my Schwinn Homegrown Sweetspot, set up as a SS. I chat and exchange pleasantries as I pass the seated climbing crowd. Downhill, I keep hearing about brake jack, but it's never actually happened.
  • + 1
 I don't understand the hooplah about climbing while standing, it's inefficient, and has been proven so time and time again.
The only reasons for standing during climbing are : 1) to alleviate numb-rod setting in 2) to clear a technical obstacle 3) when you don't have a low enough gear to sit (typically not a problem anymore with wide gear ratios)
PS- Great article, man are many old bikes ugly!
  • + 1
 Wrong. It also allows you to move your weight much farther forward. Sometimes it's simply too steep to stay on the saddle.
  • + 1
 Agreed - I sit as much as possible when climbing, and really only stand for exactly the situations you mention.
  • + 0
 @jwrendenver: Okay, I'd include that as "technical obstacle", as if it's too steep to shove forward and ride on the nose of the saddle for any extended period of time (30+ seconds?), it's more likely than not easier and more efficient to just walk for a while, no?
  • + 1
 Trek used to do mtb development out of Madison Wisconsin. The hills there are short and if you race XC (the WORS) you pretty much hammer up every climb out of the saddle if you want to be competitive. Y-bikes were perfect for their home terrain. Throw a blue SID, some Spinergies, and a pair of Magura hydro rim brakes on there and you're golden.
  • + 1
 The GCN test in the sports lab showed climbing in or out of the saddle was the same. I don't know where you're getting less efficient from.
  • + 1
 @RichardCunningham I remember reading MBA and digging all their (your?) words on Horstlinks and Shock-A-Billys. They even gave advice back then how to ride these. I was in awe and saved up for an AMP B3, always shifting weight to the outside pedal even in the slowest of turns, just for the sake of it (big smile just now...)

I felt URT was pretty controversial already when it came out. Many people thought of it as a step backwards. I'd phrase it as: URT was coined to please the diehard xc crowd, but ever since the advent of suspension (before URT) has the sport strongly moved towards aggressive riding.

In a way, URT was a marketing fad. Companies jumping onto the bandwagon for a while.
  • + 5
 That Y-33 was sexy back in its day.
  • + 1
 All my school exercise books were filled with doodles of that bike. Not sure it has yet been bested for sex appeal.
  • + 1
 Except if you'd ridden any McPherson strut design.
  • + 3
 A modern shock like a FOX DPS, and a modern URT frame... actually combine to make something really good. I have that combo and it shreds.
  • + 1
 @filmdrew
Can you show it? Any shot of it? I would like to see it. Thanks
  • + 1
 I would like to know more!
  • + 1
 What bike? I’ve always felt that the URT was a victim of bad shocks.
  • + 1
 The first time I saw a Trek Y frame bike, I thought it was the raddest thing ever. Hell, even having direct pull brakes were a big thing, and a decent suspension was still years away. I have buddy who's an old skool mountain biker and still thinks it's pedaling standing up or nothing and suspension fully locked out.
  • + 1
 I'm still riding a K2 Oz( but only to work) that I bought secondhand 14 years ago. With 120mm coil bombers on the front and a Manitou air shock updrades I thought it was the bee knees.Last April I took it down one of our local very rocky trails whilst my trail bike was having a shock service. It was every shade of horrible I could imagine
  • + 1
 I hated URT suspension back in the day and i hate them even more now. This total bollox of "suspend the rider not the bike" was the worst attitude towards mountain bike design that has ever existed. Hateful bloody things! Hope these so called designers are absolutly ashamed of themselves looking back at the monstrosities they created.
  • + 1
 amazing how some ideas stand the test of time, and others don't. also worth keeping in mind, is the idea that wasn't ready for primetime, for whatever reason. sometimes those ideas come back around. i don't think the URT will be making a comeback.
  • + 1
 Absolutely killer article, I never understood why engineers were so hell-bent on keeping the BB in the rear triangle in the 90's until now! More of these historical pieces would be so greatly appreciated, it really helps put some perspective on MTB tech and culture now
  • + 4
 Fun article. More please! PB has a great resource in Richard.
  • + 2
 I don't care what anyone says about URT, the Ibis BowTi still takes me from 6 to 12 as fast as it did when it first came out. I would love to to a retro build with one.
  • + 3
 Former Pipeline owner here. Fond memories of its odd performance. Great story - thanks for the nostalgia trip.
  • + 2
 I had a 1997 Rocky Mountain Speed and that fucker took any opportunity possible to lawn-dart me over the bars. It was last pieced together about 8 years ago and ridden for a few laps, and I think it's a liability to keep assembled in the event that someone accidentally gets on it and rides. Gave it to a buddy that gave it to a collector ... of torture equipment.
  • + 3
 Every time I see an older MTB I'm so thankful for what we have to ride today.
  • + 2
 Ya, I mostly agree. I've been a mountain biker since like '90-91-ish, and I still like to look at old bikes and have some fond memories of my older bikes (and I still own a couple of them) - I'd never go back. My current trail bike climbs like a beast and descends like a monster. It's really amazing how far mountain bikes have come.
  • + 1
 I had a Devinci Banzai (not the downhill bike, the cross country version!) around 1997. It had an URT suspension that looked a lot like the rear triangle of that Trek Y33.. low pivot point over the bottom bracket!
  • + 4
 More Articles like this! Signed, Old Fart
  • + 2
 Those were the days....my first moped ( a Triumph from 1957) had a URT.
And my first fullsuspension MTB was a Ventana MPFS WITHOUT URT, after reading RC´s tests in MBA.
  • + 2
 My last bike as a racer was a 1995 y22. Now loving my slash and summum. Wish I had these bikes then!!
  • + 3
 Urt was all I needed to go out and just fuckin send it!
  • + 2
 Yea boiiiii!
  • - 1
 Why are we bringing this up? Is this to make all the noobs realize how good they have it now?
I got my first mtb in '86...(bleep) nostaglia. The whole URT thing was sooo misguided I don't know about everybody, but typically, I am out of the saddle on anything technical or downhill...exactly when you need your suspension to work best...and exactly when URT was useless.

And as far as Castellano's quote about bikes being so mushy being the reason they climb in the saddle...maybe try a new bike with properly set-up suspension - I'd suggest an Ibis - and climb something steep and technical. .
  • + 13
 I don't believe the idea of writing this article was to bring it up just so we can tell the young kids that life is a lot better than back in the day. I enjoy these quick history reads. I learned some new shit this morning, can't be mad at that.
  • + 4
 @2bigwheels: thank you! We wrote this to pay homage to the wacky bikes of yesteryear. They didn't work, but we have a soft spot for them regardless.
  • + 1
 @brianpark: Keep it up! I'd love to see a history of the crazy early years of STORK carbon mountain bikes. as a kid there were always on the front cover of MOUNTAIN BIKE ACTION and as kids we were just blown a way with how wild they were and the fact they were made of this crazy material called Carbon Fiber.
  • + 1
 All I can see is evolution here.!!
If it wasn’t for these then we wouldn’t be where we are today you learn from your mistakes people ????????
  • + 3
 Nice write up R.C! I love this stuff
  • + 1
 In the 90s the cycling Industries R&D was that looks killer sell it to the masses no one cares if it works they will buy it put some cool colors on it.
  • + 2
 URT me baby! These were awesome--I knew an owner of a Schwein URT--called it his OTB pogostick!
  • + 3
 The Trek Y Bike...inspiration for all department store frames
  • + 1
 So wouldn't a Cane Creek suspension seat post have achieved the same thing on any bike Smile

Great out of saddle

Cushy when in the saddle

DONE
  • + 2
 Put a gearbox and a Gates carbon on that Zorro!!...!..!...?
  • + 2
 The splinfshot cable bike is brilliant!!!!!!
  • - 2
 URT, or how to turn riders into lawn darts.

Oh and Mr. Castellano, you should catch up on suspension design. You can design a four bar suspension with enough antisquat that it will not bob out of the saddle. It won’t be as plush as a balanced design, but descend better than a URT. Wait, it has been done. It was called NRS and built by a little company named Giant in the early 2000s.
  • + 2
 Mmm. Right. Clever, oh so handsome, efficient and no bearing creak, at all. Surely one of the most elegant bike designs of all time. Said nobody. see also: forums.mtbr.com/attachments/giant/862344d1389704336-giant-nrs-rebuilding-problems-bushbear.jpg
  • + 1
 @Honyocker: I never said the NRS was great, only that Castellano arguement that a URT was the way to solve out of the saddle bob is not the only solution, nor the best. The best solution may be the new tantrum design.
  • + 2
 I have a 1991 Slingshot....the original URT!
  • + 2
 I really enjoy articles like this. thank you.
  • + 3
 I want an Ibis BowTi .
  • + 1
 Anyone ride the Bicycle Fabrications Bottle Rocket?? From the few posts/reviews I could find on it, it gets great reviews.
  • + 3
 good article.
  • + 1
 I think you'll find that urt is still alive and well in every supermarket bike out there.
  • + 2
 "Cross Country was dead" in 1997?! Decline/death was more like 2001-3.
  • + 3
 26 is making a comeback!
  • + 1
 Ahhhhh memory lane. This is where you came from kids.
  • + 1
 Mr. Cunningham, what do you mean by a "biased bottom bracket position"?
  • + 1
 I think he meant the BB position in relation to the pivot. The bike wants to fold itself in half.
  • + 1
 Put some Kashmima on this rig and would be Enduro killer!
  • + 2
 As in, it would literally kill enduro?!
  • + 1
 urt the work of the devil
  • + 1
 Oh god, dont remind me of my Orange X2. Man that was awful!
  • + 1
 LOL I still run Race Face XY seat posts on all of my DH rigs.
  • + 1
 What about the maverick bike with that strut URT thing?
  • + 1
 is this a new standard foretelling?
  • + 1
 kona sex bikes were urt's too, just linkage driven.
  • + 1
 this is true. as I stare at the SEX TWO hanging on my wall
  • + 1
 I don't think they were URT's they were floating drivetrains the rear triangle had pivots in it meaning it wasn't unified. However, the BB was part of the suspended rear end in theory also limiting the pedal bob when standing.
  • + 1
 make it into a gravel-bike.
  • + 1
 Mavericks were great
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.088171
Mobile Version of Website