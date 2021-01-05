The Shredmaster is a High Pivot, 29er, Gearbox Downhill Bike That Takes a Water Bottle





What do you do when you're stuck in hospital with tonsillitis and nothing to do? For most of us, it would probably involve buckets of ice cream and watching shreddits , but for Andi Jakoubek from Munich, it was the perfect opportunity to design his dream bike. Unable to find the 29er downhill bike to fit his 6'4" frame at an affordable price and high on a fever and antibiotics, Andi got inspired and, 18 months later, the Shredmaster was born.Andi has no background in the bike industry, beyond 17 years of riding, but he's a graduated Pinkbike armchair engineer and avid reader of linkagedesign.blogspot.com Shredmaster Details



Frame Material: 7020 aluminum

Intended Use: Downhill

Wheelsize: 29 inch front and rear

Transmission: Pinion 6 speed gearbox

Head Angle: 63°

Reach: 500mm

Sizes: 1, custom

Weight: 17.5kg without pedals

Price: N/A

More info: @project_shredmaster

The linkage is driven by this one-piece machined rocker that was glass pearl blasted and black anodized.

The frame is designed to be as low maintenance as possible with tapered roller bearings at the main pivots with an additional rubber seal preventing ingress of water and dirt.

The adjustable geometry added a lot of complication to the design process with Linkage-Design files for each specific flip-chip setting, but it was worth it to experiment with mullet set ups.

The Gearbox

The Pinion housing is also machined from a solid block.

Geometry

The frame is designed around Andi's 6'4" proportions but smaller versions are being worked on too (more on that below).

The Chainstays

The brake mount works with both wheel sizes and just needs a small adapter to deal with the change in length.

The Future for Shredmaster

The bike has only had one test ride at this point but will undergo plenty more before Andi and Peter are ready to make the bike public.