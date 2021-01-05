The Shredmaster is a High Pivot, 29er, Gearbox Downhill Bike That Takes a Water Bottle

Jan 5, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

What do you do when you're stuck in hospital with tonsillitis and nothing to do? For most of us, it would probably involve buckets of ice cream and watching shreddits, but for Andi Jakoubek from Munich, it was the perfect opportunity to design his dream bike. Unable to find the 29er downhill bike to fit his 6'4" frame at an affordable price and high on a fever and antibiotics, Andi got inspired and, 18 months later, the Shredmaster was born.

Andi has no background in the bike industry, beyond 17 years of riding, but he's a graduated Pinkbike armchair engineer and avid reader of linkagedesign.blogspot.com.
Shredmaster Details

Frame Material: 7020 aluminum
Intended Use: Downhill
Wheelsize: 29 inch front and rear
Transmission: Pinion 6 speed gearbox
Head Angle: 63°
Reach: 500mm
Sizes: 1, custom
Weight: 17.5kg without pedals
Price: N/A
More info: @project_shredmaster

He combined this with a drizzling of inspiration from the 77 Designs Kavenz project and got to work dreaming up kinematics and linkages. It wasn't long before he'd roped in Peter, a high school friend and engineer for a German car manufacturer, to help him with the finer points of the design and the project started to take shape.


There were a few key points that Andi and Peter wanted to bake into the design to create their perfect bike. First, it had to have a high pivot design to allow for a rearward axle path, an idler pulley to eliminate pedal kickback and a leverage ratio that was progressive enough for a coil shock but not too progressive that it would sacrifice mid-stroke support. The bike also had to be aluminum as carbon was too expensive and the weight and aesthetics of steel were not to their liking. These aluminum tubes also had to be straight for simplicity and strength. Finally, the bike had to have adjustable geometry to switch between a regular 29er and a mullet set up.

The linkage is driven by this one-piece machined rocker that was glass pearl blasted and black anodized.

The frame is designed to be as low maintenance as possible with tapered roller bearings at the main pivots with an additional rubber seal preventing ingress of water and dirt.

The adjustable geometry added a lot of complication to the design process with Linkage-Design files for each specific flip-chip setting, but it was worth it to experiment with mullet set ups.

The Gearbox

Andi and Peter admit that the final product does bear a more than passing resemblance to a GT Fury but there's one huge difference, the Pinion C1.6 gearbox. This provides six speeds, which they believe to be enough for a downhill bike. When asked about the added weight, Andi said, "1kg on my DH bike doesn’t really bother me. As far as I know, there is a whopping 2kg difference just in frame weight between a Supreme and a Gambler, and both frames are winning World Cups and I would love to ride them… So long story short, I don’t care.

He continues, "You save 450g of unsprung mass on the rear wheel, since the derailleur and cassette are gone. And since 'suspension performance first' is my agenda, that is a killer argument pro gearbox. Also, the weight sits perfectly low in the bike, giving a super planted feel. The ratio of unsprung to sprung mass further improves, so let’s just say the suspension should work really well. I can also remember Orange fiddling with extra weights to achieve this."

The Pinion housing is also machined from a solid block.

As for the drag of the gearbox, Andi compares it to running a chain guide on his regular downhill bike and he and Peter have also designed a custom chain tensioner with a sealed spring that reduces the drag of the standard box. Currently, the gearbox uses a grip shift but is soon to be replaced by a trigger shifter designed by "another nerdy soul from the IBC-Forum."


Geometry

The frame is designed around Andi's 6'4" proportions but smaller versions are being worked on too (more on that below).

The Chainstays


The chainstays were the most difficult part of the process for Andi and Peter, not because they were that technically complex but because finding somewhere to source them in a pandemic took a lot of time and effort, especially as neither of them knew who to even ask about finding aluminum bicycle tubing at the start of the project.

Andi explains, "We had 4 months of waiting after the design was already finished around May 2020. We had a supplier for the chainstays that well, did not have the chainstay tubes in the end and everything else was machined or ordered at that point. We tried to get matching tubes from all the European manufacturers that we knew where making Alu 7000 frames in Europe, but no luck. So, we had to order tubes from Taiwan, which obviously took some time (thank you Nancy, you are the best!). So, everything went to the welder in October and we got the frame end of November, perfectly timed for the summer riding season!"

The brake mount works with both wheel sizes and just needs a small adapter to deal with the change in length.

The Future for Shredmaster

This is version one of the frame that initially only intended to be a three frame run - one for Andi, one for Peter and a spare that they would have given away to a friend. However, after the bike blew up on Instagram, they have decided to refine their design before running a small production batch next year. The next frame will use a 225 Trunnion shock so the standover can be lowered plus some further refinements. Andi says, "We don’t want to rush it. This will require more bike park testing and fatigue-lab tests before anything is offered. Don’t wanna see our chainstays bend in the huck-to-flat test! Rough costs? Not at this stage, I’m afraid."

The bike has only had one test ride at this point but will undergo plenty more before Andi and Peter are ready to make the bike public.

When asked about the potential for some other designs, Andi replied, "Other bikes? Let’s see where this is going and then I guess, we just have to figure out a sick business model!" Watch this space.

To keep up with their progress, follow Shredmaster on Instagram, here.

74 Comments

  • 71 1
 THEY LITERALLY WENT INTO MY BRAIN, TOOK MY DREAM AND WELDED IT INTO A BIKE. THEN THEY ADDED A MEME AND CALLED IT A SHREDMASTER. SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY.
  • 6 0
 Absolutely. This is the DH bike I’ve been waiting for. I don’t know why it took someone so long to do it. I’d seriously look at a big bike again.

Also, 170mm enduro bike next please.
  • 10 0
 You're welcome 3
  • 2 2
 @Project-Shredmaster: Phase 4, something for the masses please: a seven speed short travel/short chainstay 29er for riding tech.
  • 1 0
 Awesome beast. Thanks for making it!
  • 1 0
 GUH
  • 2 0
 @Project-Shredmaster: 3? ARE YOU SAYING, "WELCOME, NUMBER THREE?" AM I YOUR FRIEND, AKA FRAME 3? DID I WIN THE SHREDMASTER LOTTERY? OMG
  • 3 0
 @kfccoleslaw: This should have been a heart mate^^ "3"
  • 2 0
 Well, apparently you can not make an old school heart emoji on pinkbike...
  • 16 0
 A "sick" business model. Gold.
  • 2 0
 Thought the same thing! Yikes!
  • 14 1
 When they start measuring wheel bases in meters, you know they are getting REALLY LOOOONG.
  • 23 0
 We use meters here. And by “here” I mean in the rest of the world...
  • 2 0
 It is measured in mm. They use the comma as decimal separator. Cannondale is actually one of the rare ones who uses cm instead of mm for geometry numbers. Using m (meter) is uncommon as far as I've seen.
  • 1 0
 @isuckatridingbutmybikeiscool: I think the whole comma and decimal point thing threw him off.
  • 1 0
 It's not in meters, it's in mm. The point and the comma serve opposite purposes in many places outside of North America. We've also had wheelbases longer than a meter for quite a while. The OG Ibis Mojo, designed circa 2006, is approx 1.1 meters for size large, for example.
  • 1 0
 @in2falling
www.google.com/search?q=which+country+use+metric+system&client=ms-android-huawei&prmd=ivbn&sxsrf=ALeKk01qXcd1WJtSdZVo6iO1aqELbjbgtA:1609881288128&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi6o7yS24XuAhUE7aQKHX0zDVgQ_AUoAXoECAMQAQ&biw=360&bih=518&dpr=3#imgrc=zZ_i_Pw_u_BprM
  • 5 0
 I'm only interested if it's super boost.

Just kidding, I can't believe how good some of these home projects turn out! This looks really well sorted, but most importantly did they like how it rode?
  • 11 4
 Hey Norco, let me see your homework.
  • 6 1
 They shore did a good job on this design.
  • 4 0
 This is also my dream bike! good work! I've been advocating gear boxes on DH bikes for a while now and the High pivot bikes I've ridden are all so sick! This is one to follow for sure!
  • 3 0
 No worries about side loading with trunion mount? I would change absolutely nothing! Well I'd go 27.5 as I prefer tech gnar over speed.
This is a beautiful bike! No gimiky crap . Solid . Thanks for pic details on fabrication. Six speeds are all you need! 7005 Al. Sweet!
  • 5 1
 Not calling it the 'Troll' is a huge miss. All the comments that went in to building this bike is a monumental feat of the masses
  • 8 5
 Not being able to shift while pedaling a downhill bike seems like it would be annoying. Maybe gearboxes have changed since I have ridden one. You better send it to me so I can try it out and get back to you.
  • 6 0
 You can shift into a heavier gear with pedal load.
To shift into an easier gear you need to unload.
A week's worth of adjustment overcomes this "issue" and work around the quirks.
  • 6 0
 but you can shift into a gear whilst coasting, which would surely outweigh that annoyance. Like, rolling towards a jump you're worried you're going to slow into, you could shift into a harder gear whilst coasting and be straight on the pedals in the right gear
  • 8 0
 Here's a great video from Zerode on that Myth

www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmkN8pxKe-A
  • 1 0
 @mattg95: I'm not sure if it's the kind you can shift while coasting. He said the gearbox adds the same amount of drag as a chain guide. The chain guide causes no drag unless you re pedaling. If the gearbox added drag whether pedaling or not that might be an issue for some. Unless I'm missing something here.
  • 4 0
 So if a frame which fits you is too expensive - you build you own and that's cheaper - where is this world - I want to live there.....
  • 6 0
 Ah, yes. Enslaved gears.
  • 2 0
 "Other bikes? Let’s see where this is going and then I guess, we just have to figure out a sick business model!"

Excellent work.

The bike is seriously cool and they've done a great job with it.
  • 1 0
 the only thing stopping me from designing a ride like this only better is -knowledge,courage,brainpower,work ethic,conviction,riding ability,a friend who's an engineer,time,money,etc etc and lastly fear athat the thing would handle like a shopping cart and come apart at the seams
  • 5 0
 TAKE MY €€€
  • 6 2
 This is your fault Levy...
  • 3 0
 WAIT... Only 1 Bottle. We are not in 1925 anymore one bottle just isn't enough, haha
  • 1 0
 Sorry bro! I'm afraid you have to buy a INSTINCTIV for that!
  • 4 0
 You'll never get him off that high Horst.
  • 2 0
 That is just awesome! Reach around 460mm and lower stand over, can’t waitcto see this hit production and very curious about pricing
  • 6 3
 If the scott gambler and 2008 ironhorse sunday had babies this would be it
  • 3 0
 Surely you mean Shredmeister?!
  • 1 0
 57 comments and no one mentions how ridiculous a water bottle looks on a downhill bike. I'm disappointed But that sled is sick
  • 1 0
 Because it's great. Saves having to go back to the car for a drink on a hot day without the need for a bag.
  • 2 0
 One day gearbox bikes will come with trigger shifters as standard......
  • 2 0
 I would swap the fork for the Formula Nero Coil.
  • 1 0
 The top tube number in the geo chart is suspect. Almost 200mm longer than reach?
  • 1 0
 Blown away by the concept, and perhaps even more impressed by the fact that they were able to pull it off. Bravo!
  • 1 0
 That Decal XD XD XD Thats a thing of beauty and I normally hate on 29ers LOL
  • 1 2
 Perhaps I read the description incorrectly but this is not a high pivot bike. It's a horst linkage bike with a high bottom pivot. Somehow, that is just not as a exciting as a linkage-driven high single pivot rig.
  • 1 0
 Ok, username checks out
  • 2 0
 nice
  • 2 0
 I expected more from you...
  • 2 0
 @kfccoleslaw: what else is there to say? Its clean, probably rides well, and looks professional. Nice.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy what have you done
  • 1 0
 Wink
  • 3 2
 Bike looks nice! Name would be a deal breaker...
  • 1 0
 That is proper masher and thrasher.
  • 1 0
 Should check every box, right?
  • 2 0
 Ghost dh9?
  • 1 0
 I'd take a single speed version..
  • 2 0
 You could just duct tape that Gripshift? 6-way Adjustable single speed!
  • 1 0
 Give me more raw Al bikes!
  • 1 0
 That's is one very sexy beast.
  • 1 0
 Axle paths: get rearward, or get f*cked.
  • 8 8
 Kinda looks like a session
  • 1 0
 Lovely
  • 1 0
 Progress.
  • 1 0
 looks legit!
  • 1 0
 Oh mama.
  • 1 1
 Great looking bike, the name might need some work.
  • 1 0
 Dats tuff !!!
  • 1 0
 Beautiful bike
  • 1 0
 DO WANT!!! DAAAANG
  • 1 1
 Fucking beautiful.
