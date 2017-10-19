The Silent Shredder: Richie Rude Smashing Corners - Video







Armed with a wry smile and cunning skill on the bike, he is a man of few words. He prefers to let his riding do the talking. Richie Rude is the Silent Shredder. He won’t tell you many details about his run that locked down the Junior World Championship DH title for him in 2013. Or how he comes back from flats or mechanicals on the most challenging enduro tracks in the world to win stages, seemingly out of nowhere. He isn’t one to boast about back-to-back EWS World Championships. When you ask him how he rides at such daunting speeds and with undebatable skill, it’s usually in five words or less and accompanied by an unassuming shoulder shrug. Ride head to head with Richie and you, and nearly any other rider out there, will be lucky to get a word in edgewise. When the quiet speak, they don’t always do it with words.

































