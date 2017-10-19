VIDEOS

The Silent Shredder: Richie Rude Smashing Corners - Video

Oct 19, 2017
by Yeti Cycles  
The Silent Shredder. A Yeti Tribe Story.



Armed with a wry smile and cunning skill on the bike, he is a man of few words. He prefers to let his riding do the talking. Richie Rude is the Silent Shredder. He won’t tell you many details about his run that locked down the Junior World Championship DH title for him in 2013. Or how he comes back from flats or mechanicals on the most challenging enduro tracks in the world to win stages, seemingly out of nowhere. He isn’t one to boast about back-to-back EWS World Championships. When you ask him how he rides at such daunting speeds and with undebatable skill, it’s usually in five words or less and accompanied by an unassuming shoulder shrug. Ride head to head with Richie and you, and nearly any other rider out there, will be lucky to get a word in edgewise. When the quiet speak, they don’t always do it with words.







Presented by: Yeti Cycles
The Silent Shredder
_

Directed & Filmed by: Craig Grant & Joey Schusler
Edited by: Craig Grant
Creative Direction: Good Fortune Collective
Motion Graphics: Good Fortune Collective
Sound Design: Keith White
Photos by: Craig Grant
_

95 Comments

  • + 82
 so much skill! at 4:27, unclipping in the air coming down a drop to blast the berm. wow.
  • + 32
 Damn, I went rewatched it because I had missed that subtle move. That was gloriously skillful.
  • + 3
 Dud is a beast!
  • + 7
 @rafiloco: Who's dud
  • + 8
 Finally some good footage of me riding . . . . . . wakes up, goes downstairs and eats a donut.
  • + 7
 @Waldon83: mmm...donuts...
  • - 5
flag RedBurn (Oct 19, 2017 at 14:28) (Below Threshold)
 not so hard to do guys, i mean try you ll see
  • - 18
flag kubaner (Oct 19, 2017 at 19:23) (Below Threshold)
 I'm sure Richie did some amazing shit in the video, but I shut it off after 30 seconds of the Pinocchio crap. Not for me. Richie ain't a puppet. I'm gonna go watch him ride mountain creek now
  • + 5
 give this boy a DH bike please!!!!!!
  • + 2
 @RedBurn: youre trash
  • + 63
 Hi, I'm new here. Is this Matt Damon's very first movie?
  • - 27
flag LittleDominic (Oct 19, 2017 at 11:16) (Below Threshold)
 Well, Rude needs some help to be saved from his 2017 EWS results, so he has that in common with a Matt Damon movie.
  • + 16
 @LittleDominic: where did you end up?
  • + 1
 Nope. It's Bruce Venture.
  • + 4
 @ReformedRoadie: Dang, was my joke really that unfunny or did no one get it? If any of you think I don't know Rude is an absolute beast of a rider, or that his 10th place position for the year doesn't at this point really take away from his reputation, let me clearly state for the record Rude is one of my favorite riders to watch and Yeti puts out some of the most scenic and professional edits in the business.
  • + 13
 @LittleDominic: I think folks were more upset about you baggin on Matt. A lot of bourne lovers on this site.
  • + 0
 Did you mean Arnold's first movie?
  • + 1
 @chyu: Isn't that Brett Tippie?
  • + 30
 Man those POV corners were even better than the NSFW POV variety.
  • + 1
 You can really feel the speed in the pov!
  • + 1
 gnarly. radical. magical.
  • + 20
 No one rides like Rude, dude smashes.
  • + 18
 I see him ride, I pity the trails
  • + 4
 All trails should fear the beast. He is freakin' awesome
  • + 8
 When the Boogeyman goes to sleep every night he checks his closet for Richie Rude!
  • + 11
 Hey Richie, where have you been hiding those awesome lederhosens? I haven't seen you wearing them at Mountain Creek!
  • + 34
 They're a TLD prototype. The 6k weave MIPS suspenders allow the Hosen to rotate independently of your junk in the event of a crash.
  • + 11
 Damn, that was a mic drop of a video if I've ever seen one. He can straight-up ride.
  • + 2
 Hell yeah he can huh!?!?
  • + 6
 Richie is BY FAR the nicest, Most humble guy that can ride a bike that fast. Don't be afraid to say hi if u see him, He is super cool and always willing to answer a few questions to help you out. But yes, He really just wants to ride his bike rather than chit chat about it.
  • + 10
 I'm quite often called rude but never Richie Rude.
  • + 5
 Mr Hill was considered unbeatable at Schladming at one stage. I'd love to see a clip of Hill and Rude destroying the course. Here's a throw back edit with the legend that is Mr Nathan Rennie thrown in.

www.pinkbike.com/video/111139
  • + 5
 IMO, Yeti not interested in DH is holding RR back.
Methinks he'd instantaneously be a top-five WC DH racer.
I'd love to see what AG and RR on the same DH team(on an American bike of course) would do
  • + 3
 Yeah man, it's about time for Yeti to get their ass moving and give this man a proper DH-bike!
  • + 1
 He could be top five on that bike...did you see that shit, jk. How the bike survived is beyond me.
  • + 3
 Richie’s bike handling skills are insanely good. I feel like his skills get overlooked because he’s so fast and such a strong racer but, I feel like he can keep with Wyn, Brendog, Kerr and all the others when it comes to sheer skill and talent.
  • + 7
 why aren't you racing downhill??????
  • + 3
 cos EWS is more fun?
  • + 3
 @mh731: wtf? I love riding my trails but downhill is *always* more fun when I get to go.
  • + 4
 If i'm not mistaken (which happens a lot) Yeti jumped on the EWS series and dropped their downhill team to focus on enduro near when Rude joined, so he is kind of committed to enduro.
  • + 4
 He did race DH when he was younger, before Enduro was around, I've seen him race DH in New York and New Jersey at Plattekill and Mountain Creek, he was a beast back then and just a teenager, that's why he's so good at Enduro, he raced DH first!
  • + 6
 So sick...damn he smashes.
  • + 3
 Hmmmm...I kinda hated the cheezy black and white "oldies" stuff, but worth getting through to see the real riding. Man-Child is a beast! I love that his teammates call him "Dick Rude."
  • + 4
 I ride a Yeti. Not exactly like that.
  • + 3
 In my dreams i often think i could race EWS then i watch videos like this...
  • + 4
 I'd imagine if the hulk rode a bike it would look like this
  • + 4
 I read Yeti Tribe as Yeti 'Tribute' and just about fell over.
  • + 3
 that guys did not study physics a school. that too fast and hard. laws of physics don't apply to him. one word. RUDE!!
  • + 3
 Awesome video, a good mix of 3rd and 1st person.
  • + 1
 I have a few comments on how you just can't be as aggressive on a trail bike then a downhill bike. But I just got proved very wrong ! Loved The video Btw. Great Work.
  • + 2
 funny i was worried the apex stem and renthal carbon bars were no strong enough for me.......
  • + 2
 It is always humbling watching a professional at the top of their game. Goosebumps.
  • + 4
 i love this man
  • + 13
 Did you forget the comma? If not, that's OK too, bro. He does kind of remind me of Harley Flannagan's early Cro-Mags days.....
  • + 2
 @endlessblockades: priceless!
  • + 2
 Wonder how many words he had when the presented him with lederhosen?
  • + 2
 I love those trails more than my girlfriend.
  • + 1
 And imagine that he can do it all with a narrow bar and a not that big sized bike. Great video
  • + 1
 This video made me realize that Richie is a master at cornering...and cornering is the name of the game
  • + 2
 Is that an official Red Bull Tyrolean alpine hat??
  • + 2
 Nearly as good as Sam Hill
  • + 1
 Better in '16, not so much in '17...two of the best riders in ews...
  • + 1
 If only there was a mtb discipline with tracks to race down like Schladming.
  • + 2
 Yetis new DH bike... Oh wait..
  • + 2
 He must have been deathgripping the whole way down that track????
  • + 2
 Ha - the first thing I thought when I watched this was "that looks like the ratboy park trail in Deathgrip"
  • + 2
 Daaaaaaaamn Yeti! Back at it again with kids doin' skids in vids!
  • + 1
 Who's going to be the other American on the new yeti DH team with Richie?
  • + 1
 Great vid, how long does a set of tires last for him?
  • + 2
 Who’s mans this?
  • + 1
 I always wondered is that his real name?!
  • + 1
 Deathgrip shit on an enduro bike
  • + 1
 Bah god, mama there goes that man! What a beast.
  • + 2
 Hulk Smash!
  • + 2
 So sad I cant Fav That
  • + 1
 Is he riding the SB5.5 or the 6?
  • + 2
 Looks like a 6 to me.
  • + 1
 SB6C
  • + 1
 get him back to DH WC he will smash it
  • + 2
 That slow-mo at 2:32....
  • + 1
 skills
  • + 1
 This guy...
  • + 1
 Brutal cornering @2:15.
  • + 1
 Those poor berms...
  • - 1
 Indian Giver! Doesn’t count...
  • - 1
 location?
  • + 8
 Schladming...
Below threshold threads are hidden

