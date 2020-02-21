Here's Your Single-Sided, Carbon Fiber DIY Linkage Fork

Next up in the DIY Hall of Fame is Ashley Kalym with his 160mm-travel single-sided, carbon fiber linkage fork.



Most modern suspension forks all follow the same basic principles: Two stanchion tubes sliding on bushings, a set of lowers held together by an arch and axle, and there's probably some type of spring in one leg and some type of damper in the other. That layout has worked really well for two or three decades now, depending on how you define 'really well,' and it's the recipe used by most of the traditional suspension manufacturers out there.



None of that is going to change anytime soon, of course. Sure, Trust, Structure, and Motion Ride are convincing some of us there are other ways to get the job done, but linkage forks will likely always be on the fringe. Interesting and always promising, but too bizarre for most of us to actually consider.



But Ashley Kalym didn't just consider one; he designed and built his own single-sided, carbon fiber linkage fork.



''I don’t have any engineering background at all, apart from teaching myself CAD over the last three or four years,'' Kalym told me, with the only other product that he's designed being a relatively simple archery release aid. Jumping straight into the deep end of the DIY pool, Kalym taught himself by using online resources and insists that what he's created could be built by anyone with the desire and stubbornness to get it done.



The 160mm-travel leading-link fork offers anti-dive and increasing trail, all from a single carbon leg and machined aluminum link that drives a rear shock.