What to Carry to Fix Most Things On Your Bike

Being that it's winter in the Northern Hemisphere, this pairing of lifesaving items might be worth tossing in with your bundle of tools, in case something goes wrong. Sure, a whole well-appointed first aid kit wouldn't hurt, but when temperatures are low, preventing hypothermia is a great start to feeling better after a good slam. Space blankets take up about as much room as a wad of Starbucks gift cards, and are a lot more useful. A lighter can be safely used to start a warming fire, if conditions allow - or you can whip it out and fit in should you end your ride at some sort of groovy concert.



Space Blanket

• Windproof and waterproof

• Various sizes and styles available

• Shiny!

• Weight: 40g

• MSRP: ~ $3

• www.walmart.com

