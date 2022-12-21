What to Carry to Fix Most Things On Your Bike

Dec 21, 2022
by Dario D  
There is no shortage of well-designed packable tools these days, but the overlap in utility can lead to you carrying far more than need be. We all know that person with 20 pounds of tools and spare parts jammed into their riding pack, and even though it's well-intentioned, it might not be the only way. My goal here is to assemble a svelte toolkit that can fix most of the things you're liable to break on a ride, at least enough to get you home. Ideally it can all fit in a small hip pack, or within the many pockets of your favorite cargo shorts.

Unior Cassette Lockring Tool
This simple and ingenious little tool was the impetus for this entire article, so I think it deserves the first spot. For anyone who has faced the problem of needing to remove a cassette in the field - to fix a broken spoke or otherwise - you know how nearly-impossible it can be to MacGyver a solution. By leveraging the wheel, frame, and chain of your bike, Unior has devised an easy way to use this simple piece of metal to get your cassette off and back on with little fuss.
Unior Cassette Lockring Tool
• Can be used to remove and re-install cassette
• Includes frame-protection plate
• Bonus spoke wrench
• Weight: 20g
• MSRP: $8.25
www.uniortools.com
Unior has easy-to-follow videos on their website and YouTube channel, should you need a primer on how to use this little guy. The assumption here is you have a couple spare spokes to replace the broken ones, which might seem ridiculous until you realize that you can stick some in your handlebar and insulate them with foam to keep things quiet. You can typically just ride out with one or two broken spokes, but if you happen to zipper a few, then this might just save you from a long walk.

OneUp Pump
I'm certainly not the first person to recommend a OneUp pump to you, but let this serve as a reminder of how good they are. Though the 100cc version definitely gets the job done quicker, the little 70cc does a surprisingly good job. With the added benefit of a much smaller form factor, it's the perfect candidate for this toolkit. I personally always carry the 100 for the extra storage and air volume, but if you're really tight on space then the 70 will do the trick.
OneUp Pump
• Fully sealed and rebuildable
• Includes bottle cage mount
• Presta-only head
• Weight: 135g / 160g
• MSRP: $65
www.oneupcomponents.com
Sure, a CO2 and inflater head might take up less space, but I don't know many people who have anything above a poor success rate with that method when you really need it. Do what I do and wrap a bunch of 1" wide gorilla tape around this thing; it works as everything from a tire boot to a bandage.

OneUp Tool
Two recommendations from the same brand might seem a bit suspicious, but OneUp's system works so well it's hard to avoid. The self-contained form factor is huge, and the tools themselves all function as you'd want them to. There are higher quality multitools out there, but ultimately this collection of the most common bits handles regular maintenance tasks very well. In fact, this was the only chain breaker I owned for a long time after mistakenly lending my shop version out to a friend.
OneUp Tool
• 20 functions
• 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm, T25 Torx, Flathead
• Tire lever
• Holds extra quick links
• Weight: 130g
• MSRP: $65
www.oneupcomponents.com
They've updated the chain-breaker function to make it even more robust, but you still need masterlink pliers should you have to take the chain off - keep reading to see which ones take the cake. I should also note that I have the first version of this tool, and despite near-daily usage for the past 4 years, it's still truckin'. The tool itself is a bit worse for wear, as the pivots holding the thing together tend to get loose, but a bit of TLC keeps it working just fine. Again, you can find nicer toolsets, but in a pinch I have no real complaints with the tool assortment you get with the OneUp, and the self-containment means it's one less thing to forget.

Dynaplug Micro Pro
Tire problems are the mostly likely culprit when it comes to a ride-stopping mechanical, so you might as well come prepared. There are smaller fix-a-flat setups out there, but I've had nothing but good luck with Dynaplugs over the years, so they've earned their place in this mini kit.
The beauty of the pill design is the space to cram some handy extras into it - I typically even keep some of the fat Lezyne bacon strips in mine, for slashes that require more than one plug.
Dynaplug Micro Pro
• 4 insertion tubes w/ plugs
• Air-stopper awl
• Micro knife for trimming plug
• Weight: 43 grams
• MSRP: $63.99
www.dynaplug.com
Be it serendipity or design intent on the part of the two companies, this thing actually fits perfectly inside the OneUp pump's storage area. Sadly, you can't hold both this and the OneUp tool at the same time in the 70cc, only in the 100cc.

With the spare room, you might notice the Dynaplug knocking inside the pump, so I simply take up that space with a few folded up zip-ties, since they're ultimately the most useful SOS tool there is.

Wolf Tooth Pack Pliers
This is one of the rare packable tools that works just as well as the full-fat version. I use these in lieu of the workshop pliers 9 times out of 10, and they're small enough to warrant a place in this imagined toolkit. With the valve tools and the aluminum tire lever, they even constitute as a multitool of sorts. Though I'm trying to avoid redundancy here, the OneUp tire lever is a bit flimsy, so this one might be the primary when it comes to that function.
Wolf Tooth Pack Pliers
• Remove & install master links
• Holds two extra links
• Wrench for valve core and stem
• Weight: 38g
• MSRP: $32.95
www.wolftoothcomponents.com
Bring one pair of quick links that fits your drivetrain, and one that works on the other common systems, because a friend with a broken bike is almost as bad as your own being out of commission.

Tubolito
kinda looks like a bird
It's just a small tube, but ultimately that might be the reason you take it with you and ride out after your 7th puncture of the day. I've used these for years on bikepacking trips, as multiple butyl tubes take up quite a bit of precious space, and whenever someone has needed it, they work just as you'd hope. They're more puncture-resistant than a standard tube, and seem to hold up better to long term storage, not getting crusty and worn-through in your pack.
Tubolito
• Fits 1.8"-2.5" tires
• 26", 27.5", 29", and Plus sizes available
• 42mm valve
• Weight: 85g
• MSRP: €29.90
www.tubolito.com

Space Blanket & Lighter
cozy guy
Being that it's winter in the Northern Hemisphere, this pairing of lifesaving items might be worth tossing in with your bundle of tools, in case something goes wrong. Sure, a whole well-appointed first aid kit wouldn't hurt, but when temperatures are low, preventing hypothermia is a great start to feeling better after a good slam. Space blankets take up about as much room as a wad of Starbucks gift cards, and are a lot more useful. A lighter can be safely used to start a warming fire, if conditions allow - or you can whip it out and fit in should you end your ride at some sort of groovy concert.
Space Blanket
• Windproof and waterproof
• Various sizes and styles available
• Shiny!
• Weight: 40g
• MSRP: ~ $3
www.walmart.com

Notable Omissions

I'm sure you're thinking Dario, why didn't you include my 96-bit brick of a multitool that can open a can of beans and a beer at the same time??, but I want to assure you that carrying that is perfectly fine by me, you just won't see it in my cargo shorts. The idea with a sparse kit like this is to have something you're comfortable taking on rides of any length, as there's always potential for something to go awry. I'm certainly guilty of riding without tools on any given day, but when I know I'm going to be way out there, even just far enough that I don't want to walk, then I pack something quite similar to what you see above.

Here are some things I tend to leave at home, and why.

1. Derailleur Hanger Alignment Tools. If you really smack your hanger hard enough to require a solid truing, you're probably better off just throwing a spare on there. With the increasing ubiquity of the UDH design, it's becoming easier and easier to always have a spare around, and more likely that your buddy's bike uses the same one.

If you do want to try and torque your hanger pack into shape, a CO2 thread is the same pitch as a derailleur bolt, so you can use a spent canister as a lever to try and get things back into plane.

Even on very long and remote bikepacking trips, I don't bring anything to work on a hanger. This is partly out of hubris, but also because I run 11-speed on my go-far bike, and the gear spacing on those cassettes is a bit more forgiving to misalignment in your drivetrain.

2. Shock Pump. I know plenty of people who think it's foolish omit this from your every-ride kit, but the times I wish I had one are truly few and far between. With modern suspension's reliability, you shouldn't need to worry about your pressures over the course of a ride, just check every so often before leaving home and you'll be set. If you're going out to bracket settings, then a pump makes sense, but otherwise I think it allows for more fiddling than one really needs to do - sometimes it's a worthwhile exercise to just go for a ride and not think about such things.

3. Sometimes: Everything. Unthinkable, I know, but sometimes you just want to go for a silly little bike ride in the woods and not worry about your multi-item checklist. There's a bit of a slippery slope to this, as I've definitely gone on some way-out-there rides with little more than a multitool in my pocket, so tread cautiously. That said, don't stress too much, as bikes are fairly reliable these days, and your after-work ride probably doesn't warrant the same volume of tools as a World Cup pit.

Have fun out there!

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews


37 Comments

  • 41 3
 Nothing...I just find another rider on the trail with the biggest backpack and make new short-term friends.
  • 7 0
 You don't even carry a baby in a space blanket?
  • 20 0
 Weird fucking burrito in this list.
  • 4 0
 What's the group think on Turbolito? All my tubes are old, and I so rarely flat thanks to good tires and tubeless that when I rarely need the spare tube I insist on carrying anyway. I've tossed a number of tubes over the years because I happen to see one is crusted/rotted out to the point of actually having holes - tubes in my pack, as well as tubes in my shop that where sitting in comfortable environments.

I've thought about grabbing a couple Turbolito tubes to carry on the bike, but I kept reading how crappy they actually were, and figured it was a waste of time. Do they actually hold up better in a pack/bag?

Last time I flatted and needed a tube, it was a drywall screw that went through the top of the tire and out the sidewall, cutting and shredding as it went.... the tube I had just barely got me home, I was pumping it up every 15 minutes or so because it was in such bad shape. Oneup pump still the best ever.
  • 2 0
 The last time I got a flat I was 10 miles from the car, with zero access to road. Sidewall cut about 2cm long. I had no tube, but I had a tube patch that I was able to stick on the inside of the tire, then hope the STANS would keep it alive back to the car. Needless to say, it started bulging badly out the sidewall, but I was able to limp it all the way back to the car. Since that day, I've been carrying a Tubolito on every ride for 2 years, and haven't needed it.... One of those things you just need to carry, IMO.
  • 1 0
 Only time I carry a tube is when racing since I tend to flat a lot while racing and not while riding normally. It's typically when I'm at my tiredest and my decision making is at its poorest. It's worth the weight penalty or the need to carry a pack or remember to stuff something in the hole in my bike. Otherwise, not worth it for me.
  • 1 0
 I’ve had great luck with them, one worked fine after 3 years in the down tube of my bike getting rattled around daily. Only real downside for me is the position of the valve stem when rolled up, makes it slightly less convenient to store. I think they have some newer ones with removeable stems for this reason though.
  • 1 0
 @rbarbier12: when racing, I'm normally running inserts. And as nobody wants to race with a wet insert round their neck, you can get a small width tube and a valve extender to poke through the insert, leaving the insert in (assuming you can actually break the bead out in the field)
  • 1 0
 I’ve used the same one a couple times, but the last time I did, I broke the valve stem where the core inserts, which ruined my ride. The stem is plastic so it doesn’t hold up to vigorous pumping.
  • 7 0
 A few zip ties also not a bad idea
  • 3 0
 A C02 cartridge shot the lid of my oneup pump clean of, on the second day in finale and the second day I rode with it. I hope someone else finds it as the aren't to be bought on their own. Very sad story I know, so thanks for taking the time reading.
  • 4 0
 The Lezyne chain pliers, blow away the wolf tooth ones. Then are also a chain breaker, disc rotor trying tool, and cost less.
  • 5 2
 wolftooth is made right here in Minnesota
  • 1 0
 yep very good mini tool
  • 1 0
 Thing is, if you omit the CO2, then you can eliminate most of the other items, as you can have the one-up pliers, tubeless jabber, space for spare bacon strips and a valve core in the little capsule thingy. Those pliers work just fine
  • 2 0
 I still carry my old Cool-Tool from the early nineties. It’s been with me for every ride for 3 decades now… there are certainly much lighter, more comprehensive multitools out there now, but try to imagine how comfortable and familiar something would be if you used it semi-regularly for that long.

I do supplement it with various other items now, though.
  • 1 0
 Ya mon Cool-tool with a Pamir Engineering Cassette Cracker. Good times...
  • 1 0
 Those tools really were cool as hell. Didn't they even make a high dollar lightweight titanium version?
  • 4 0
 I don't think you're supposed to burn a baby for warmth even if it's in a delicious looking burrito wrapper.
  • 1 0
 Oh, and while that Unior tool is very cool, the scenario given requires that you actually carry spare spokes/nipples in each length used on your bike.
Who does that?

A more realistic use of that tool is when the chain gets buried behind the cassette due to a bent derailleur hanger or poor derailleur tuning (limit screws)
  • 5 0
 Duct tape and zip ties.
  • 4 0
 The lighter can be used for much more than starting a fire
  • 2 1
 Great for safety meetings.
  • 2 0
 2" section of old broken spoke with bends on each end to hold you chain together as you try to connect the quick link.
Takes up no space, no weight, no cost.
  • 2 2
 Why not ditch the earth hating CO2 cartridge on the one up and get the masterlink/tire plug kit to go with your 100cc pump. then you have almost everything in one tidy package. throw your baby burrito in the SWAT box and your ready for any adventure.
  • 1 0
 That's literally what the article says.
  • 1 0
 I don't know who downvoted you for this, but you're right - the other bits you can stash in the capsule pretty much save any ride. I've also put a spare valve core in mine
  • 4 0
 My prefect on-bike storage system for flats: two DH tires.
  • 1 0
 I always have a multitool (not a "96 bit brick of one...") but it fits easily in a pack or pocket and has got me, friends and people I don't know off the trail more than once. Gorilla tape and zip ties too.
  • 2 0
 I find having a gram or two rolled up really helps with my trailside maintenance
  • 2 0
 Dangerous Dario with the hot topics. I love your work
  • 1 0
 Safety wire aka lock wire - more important than zip ties. wrap and twist it to replace bolts in a pinch.
  • 1 0
 recently added one cable to my list. no idea why. three weeks later learned why. one circle of cable.
  • 2 0
 Dynabuttplug. I know that is a tough pill to swallow.
  • 2 0
 Hammer! If you can’t fix it, then you’re not hitting hard enough
  • 1 0
 Why swing harder when you can just use a bigger hammer
  • 1 0
 You've carried a baby but have you ever dropped a baby when no one's looking?





