Nerding Out: The Smallest Winning Margins in World Cup Downhill from 1997 to 2020



We have started at the 1997 season because race result data is not fully accurate or complete for the seasons from 1993 to 1996.





1997

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Bas De Bever

Elite Men

Stellenbosch

1997 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 0.54 seconds

- 0.18%



Tomas Misser

Elite Men

Massanutten

1997 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 0.89 seconds

- 0.33%





1998

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Cédric Gracia

Elite Men

Nevegal

1998 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 0.55 seconds

- 0.15%



Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Siera Nevada

1998 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 0.94 seconds

- 0.30%





1999

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Steve Peat

Elite Men

Les Gets

1999 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 0.16 seconds

- 0.05%



Shaun Palmer

Elite Men

Big Bear Lake

1999 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 0.12 seconds

- 0.05%





2000

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Les Gets

2000 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 0.66 seconds

- 0.34%



Nicolas Vouilloz

Elite Men

Cortina d'Ampezzo

2000 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 0.36 seconds

- 0.18%





Fabien Barel

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2000 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 0.82 seconds

- 0.28%



Missy Giove

Elite Women

Mont Sainte Anne

2000 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 0.92 seconds

- 0.28%





Nicolas Vouilloz

Elite Men

Arai Mountain

2000 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 0.06 seconds

- 0.02%



Nicolas Vouilloz

Elite Men

Kaprun

2000 World Cup Round 7



Winning Margin:

- 0.18 seconds

- 0.05%





2001

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Steve Peat

Elite Men

Maribor

2001 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 0.44 seconds

- 0.25%



Fabien Barel

Elite Men

Grouse Mountain

2001 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 0.01 seconds

- 0.009%





Mickael Pascal

Elite Men

Durango

2001 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 0.48 seconds

- 0.22%



Greg Minnaar

Elite Men

Kaprun

2001 World Cup Round 7



Winning Margin:

- 0.89 seconds

- 0.24%





2002

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Chris Kovarik

Elite Men

Maribor

2002 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 0.01 seconds

- 0.006%



Steve Peat

Elite Men

Telluride

2002 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 0.15 seconds

- 0.12%





Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Telluride

2002 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 0.50 seconds

- 0.35%



Steve Peat

Elite Men

Les Gets

2002 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 0.58 seconds

- 0.26%





2003

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Nathan Rennie

Elite Men

Alpe d'Huez

2003 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 0.60 seconds

- 0.31%



Steve Peat

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2003 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 0.06 seconds

- 0.06%





Fionn Griffiths

Elite Women

Mont Sainte Anne

2003 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 0.11 seconds

- 0.09%



Ivan Oulego Moreno

Elite Men

Grouse Mountain

2003 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 0.35 seconds

- 0.28%





Fionn Griffiths

Elite Women

Grouse Mountain

2003 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 0.63 seconds

- 0.46%







Greg Minnaar

Winning Margin:

2004

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Tracy Moseley

Elite Women

Les Deux Alpes

2004 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 0.14 seconds

- 0.06%



Gee Atherton

Elite Men

Schladming

2004 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 0.77 seconds

- 0.32%





Marielle Saner

Elite Women

Schladming

2004 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 0.93 seconds

- 0.34%



Steve Peat

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2004 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 0.86 seconds

- 0.5%





Fabien Barel

Elite Women

Lovigno

2004 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 0.85 seconds

- 0.34%







2005

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Sabrina Jonnier

Elite Women

Vigo

2005 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 0.41 seconds

- 0.23%



Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Schladming

2005 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 0.24 seconds

- 0.08%





Fabien Barel

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2005 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 0.52 seconds

- 0.17%



Tracy Moseley

Elite Women

Mont Sainte Anne

2005 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 0.55 seconds

- 0.16%





Greg Minnaar

Elite Men

Angel Fire

2005 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 0.22 seconds

- 0.08%



Tracy Moseley

Elite Women

Fort William

2005 World Cup Round 8



Winning Margin:

- 0.92 seconds

- 0.3%





2006

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Mick Hannah

Elite Men

Vigo

2006 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 0.86 seconds

- 0.6%



Tracy Moseley

Elite Women

Willingen

2006 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 0.28 seconds

- 0.2%





Chris Kovarik

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2006 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 0.32 seconds

- 0.11%



Matti Lehikoinen

Elite Men

Balneário Camboriú

2006 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 0.09 seconds

- 0.07%





Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Balneário Camboriú

2006 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 0.72 seconds

- 0.45%



Sabrina Jonnier

Elite Women

Schladming

2006 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 0.41 seconds

- 0.15%





2007

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

2008

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Sabrina Jonnier

Elite Women

Maribor

2008 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 0.18 seconds

- 0.09%



Gee Atherton

Elite Men

Vallnord

2008 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 0.31 seconds

- 0.2%





2009

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Steve Peat

Elite Men

Vallnord

2009 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 0.020 seconds

- 0.01%



Fabien Barel

Elite Men

Maribor

2009 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 0.710 seconds

- 0.39%





Sabrina Jonnier

Elite Women

Maribor

2009 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 0.310 seconds

- 0.14%



Greg Minnaar

Elite Men

Bromont

2009 World Cup Round 7



Winning Margin:

- 0.460 seconds

- 0.30%





Tracy Moseley

Elite Women

Schladming

2009 World Cup Round 8



Winning Margin:

- 0.840 seconds

- 0.29%







2010

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Greg Minnaar

Elite Men

Maribor

2010 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 0.250 seconds

- 0.12%



Gee Atherton

Elite Men

Fort William

2010 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 0.480 seconds

- 0.17%





Greg Minnaar

Elite Men

Leogang

2010 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 0.74 seconds

- 0.3%



Gee Atherton

Elite Men

Windham

2010 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 0.370 seconds

- 0.25%





2011

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Aaron Gwin

Elite Men

Pietermaritzburg

2011 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 0.241 seconds

- 0.1%



Tracy Moseley

Elite Women

Pietermaritzburg

2011 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 0.288 seconds

- 0.1%





Aaron Gwin

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2011 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 0.465 seconds

- 0.17%



Greg Minnaar

Elite Men

La Bresse

2011 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 0.459 seconds

- 0.35%





Myriam Nicole

Elite Women

Val Di Sole

2011 World Cup Round 7



Winning Margin:

- 0.809 seconds

- 0.35%







2012

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Greg Minnaar

Elite Men

Pietermaritzburg

2012 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 0.632 seconds

- 0.27%



Tracey Hannah

Elite Men

Pietermaritzburg

2012 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 0.949 seconds

- 0.35%





Aaron Gwin

Elite Men

Fort William

2012 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 0.834 seconds

- 0.29%



Aaron Gwin

Elite Men

Windham

2012 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 0.958 seconds

- 0.65%





Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Windham

2012 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 0.262 seconds (2:52.062 // 2:52.324)172.062

- 0.15%



Brook MacDonald

Elite Men

Val d'Isere

2012 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 0.495 seconds (2:19.478 // 2:19.973)139.478

- 0.35%





Steve Smith

Elite Men

Hafjell

2012 World Cup Round 7



Winning Margin:

- 0.400 seconds

- 0.19%







2013

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Steve Smith

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2013 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 0.904 seconds

- 0.38%



Emmeline Ragot

Elite Women

Leogang

2013 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 0.502 seconds

- 0.22%





2014

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Manon Carpenter

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2014 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 0.724 seconds

- 0.25%



Sam Hill

Elite Women

Meribel

2014 World Cup Round 7



Winning Margin:

- 0.366 seconds

- 0.5%





2015

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Aaron Gwin

Elite Men

Leogang

2015 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 0.045 seconds

- 0.02%



Greg Minnaar

Elite Women

Lenzerheide

2015 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 0.960 seconds

- 0.53%





Josh Bryceland

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2015 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 0.200 seconds

- 0.08%







2016

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Loïc Bruni

Elite Men

Cairns

2016 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 0.493 seconds

- 0.24%



Danny Hart

Elite Men

Lenzerheide

2016 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 0.096 seconds

- 0.05%





Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Lenzerheide

2016 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 0.707 seconds

- 0.33%



Danny Hart

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2016 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 0.669 seconds

- 0.28%





2017

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Tahnée Seagrave

Elite Women

Leogang

2017 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 0.693 seconds

- 0.32%



Troy Brosnan

Elite Men

Vallnord

2017 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 0.220 seconds

- 0.09%





Greg Minnaar

Elite Men

Lenzerheide

2017 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 0.162 seconds

- 0.09%



Myriam Nicole

Elite Women

Lenzerheide

2017 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 0.512 seconds

- 0.25%





2018

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Aaron Gwin

Elite Men

Losinj

2018 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 0.798 seconds

- 0.57%



Amaury Pierron

Elite Men

Fort William

2018 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 0.270 seconds

- 0.1%





Amaury Pierron

Elite Men

Leogang

2018 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 0.508 seconds

- 0.27%



Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Leogang

2018 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 0.638 seconds

- 0.45%





Amaury Pierron

Elite Men

Val Di Sole

2018 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 0.524 seconds

- 0.24%



Tahnée Seagrave

Elite Women

Val Di Sole

2018 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 0.123 seconds

- 0.05%





Loïc Bruni

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2018 World Cup Round 6



Winning Margin:

- 0.321 seconds

- 0.13%



Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

La Bresse

2018 World Cup Round 7



Winning Margin:

- 0.638 seconds

- 0.37%





2019

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Loïc Bruni

Elite Men

Maribor

2019 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 0.404 seconds

- 0.23%



Tahnée Seagrave

Elite Women

Maribor

2019 World Cup Round 1



Winning Margin:

- 0.855 seconds

- 0.42%





Loïc Bruni

Elite Men

Leogang

2019 World Cup Round 3



Winning Margin:

- 0.324 seconds

- 0.17%



Loïc Bruni

Elite Men

Vallnord

2019 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 0.423 seconds

- 0.17%





Tracey Hannah

Elite Women

Les Gets

2019 World Cup Round 5



Winning Margin:

- 0.677 seconds

- 0.33%



Amaury Pierron

Elite Men

Lenzerheide

2019 World Cup Round 7



Winning Margin:

- 0.951 seconds

- 0.56%





Marine Cabirou

Elite Women

Lenzerheide

2019 World Cup Round 7



Winning Margin:

- 0.264 seconds

- 0.12%



Danny Hart

Elite Men

Snowshoe

2019 World Cup Round 8



Winning Margin:

- 0.656 seconds

- 0.36%





2020

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Loris Vergier

Elite Men

Maribor

2020 World Cup Round 2



Winning Margin:

- 0.057 seconds

- 0.03%



Loïc Bruni

Elite Men

Lousa

2020 World Cup Round 4



Winning Margin:

- 0.170 seconds

- 0.07%



