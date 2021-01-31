Nerding Out: The Smallest Winning Margins in World Cup Downhill from 1997 to 2020

After looking back at the largest winning margins in World Cup DH last year
, we thought it would be interesting to go back through the history books at some of the smallest winning margins. Check out who managed to pull ahead by less than a second and take the top step of the podium from 1997 to 2019 below.
We have started at the 1997 season because race result data is not fully accurate or complete for the seasons from 1993 to 1996.
Unlike in our biggest winning margins article, which saw ACC dominate the list, the top ten smallest winning margins sees a wide variety of names. Only Steve Peat makes the list more than once with his wins in Vallnord 2009, Canberra 2009 and Mont-Sainte-Anne 2003. Interestingly the smallest winning margin for World Cup DH since 1997 comes in at a tie with both Fabien Barel and Chris Kovarik scraping wins but only 0.1 seconds.T hat's right Kovarik has both one of the smallest and largest winning margins in World Cup history.
Looking at winning margin percentages, it is once again very close at the top with Fabien Barel and Chris Kovarik joined by Steve Peat. Chris Kovarik comes just ahead with the smallest margin of 0.06%. The most recent addition to the smallest winning percentages is Loris Vergier's tight win at Maribor last year.
Whereas in our biggest winning margins article ACC stormed ahead with a huge 23 victories of over five seconds she falls behind quite a few riders in this list with only five wins of under one second. The rider coming out on top this time is Greg Minnaar who has won 12 of his 22 World Cup wins with a margin of under a second. Minnaar is closely followed by Loic Bruni on nine wins and Steve Peat at eight.
Next up we decided to break down the data by which venues have produced the closest racing over the years and surprisingly it is the longest course on the circuit Mont-Sainte Anne that comes out tops with 15 races coming in at under one-second difference. While it is one of the long-standing venues it is interesting that a longer courses can produce some of the tightest racing. Following Mont-Sainte-Anne is another classic venue of Maribor that has produced nine close races and tied in third are the bikepark tracks of Leogang and Lenzerheide where you might expect tighter racing.
Looking at a breakdown of the racing by year it is interesting that there is no overall pattern with some periods producing closer racing and other years having only a couple of tight races. The one thing that stood out to us was 2018 and 2019 producing a huge nine races each that fell within one second. This trend was interrupetd in 2020 but could we see it return this year if the full season of racing goes ahead?
Want to dig into the data? We've listed all the closest races since 1997 below:1997Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Bas De Bever
Elite Men
Stellenbosch
1997 World Cup Round 1
Winning Margin:
- 0.54 seconds
- 0.18%
Tomas Misser
Elite Men
Massanutten
1997 World Cup Round 5
Winning Margin:
- 0.89 seconds
- 0.33%
1998Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Cédric Gracia
Elite Men
Nevegal
1998 World Cup Round 2
Winning Margin:
- 0.55 seconds
- 0.15%
Anne-Caroline Chausson
Elite Women
Siera Nevada
1998 World Cup Round 6
Winning Margin:
- 0.94 seconds
- 0.30%
1999Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Steve Peat
Elite Men
Les Gets
1999 World Cup Round 1
Winning Margin:
- 0.16 seconds
- 0.05%
Shaun Palmer
Elite Men
Big Bear Lake
1999 World Cup Round 4
Winning Margin:
- 0.12 seconds
- 0.05%
2000Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Anne-Caroline Chausson
Elite Women
Les Gets
2000 World Cup Round 1
Winning Margin:
- 0.66 seconds
- 0.34%
Nicolas Vouilloz
Elite Men
Cortina d'Ampezzo
2000 World Cup Round 2
Winning Margin:
- 0.36 seconds
- 0.18%
Fabien Barel
Elite Men
Mont Sainte Anne
2000 World Cup Round 4
Winning Margin:
- 0.82 seconds
- 0.28%
Missy Giove
Elite Women
Mont Sainte Anne
2000 World Cup Round 4
Winning Margin:
- 0.92 seconds
- 0.28%
Nicolas Vouilloz
Elite Men
Arai Mountain
2000 World Cup Round 6
Winning Margin:
- 0.06 seconds
- 0.02%
Nicolas Vouilloz
Elite Men
Kaprun
2000 World Cup Round 7
Winning Margin:
- 0.18 seconds
- 0.05%
Myles Rockwell
Elite MenSierra Nevada
2000 World ChampsWinning Margin:
- 0.58 seconds
- 0.25%
2001Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Steve Peat
Elite Men
Maribor
2001 World Cup Round 1
Winning Margin:
- 0.44 seconds
- 0.25%
Fabien Barel
Elite Men
Grouse Mountain
2001 World Cup Round 3
Winning Margin:
- 0.01 seconds
- 0.009%
Mickael Pascal
Elite Men
Durango
2001 World Cup Round 4
Winning Margin:
- 0.48 seconds
- 0.22%
Greg Minnaar
Elite Men
Kaprun
2001 World Cup Round 7
Winning Margin:
- 0.89 seconds
- 0.24%
2002Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Chris Kovarik
Elite Men
Maribor
2002 World Cup Round 2
Winning Margin:
- 0.01 seconds
- 0.006%
Steve Peat
Elite Men
Telluride
2002 World Cup Round 5
Winning Margin:
- 0.15 seconds
- 0.12%
Anne-Caroline Chausson
Elite Women
Telluride
2002 World Cup Round 5
Winning Margin:
- 0.50 seconds
- 0.35%
Steve Peat
Elite Men
Les Gets
2002 World Cup Round 6
Winning Margin:
- 0.58 seconds
- 0.26%
Nicolas Vouilloz
Elite MenKaprun
2002 World ChampsWinning Margin:
- 0.54 seconds
- 0.18%
2003Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Nathan Rennie
Elite Men
Alpe d'Huez
2003 World Cup Round 2
Winning Margin:
- 0.60 seconds
- 0.31%
Steve Peat
Elite Men
Mont Sainte Anne
2003 World Cup Round 3
Winning Margin:
- 0.06 seconds
- 0.06%
Fionn Griffiths
Elite Women
Mont Sainte Anne
2003 World Cup Round 3
Winning Margin:
- 0.11 seconds
- 0.09%
Ivan Oulego Moreno
Elite Men
Grouse Mountain
2003 World Cup Round 5
Winning Margin:
- 0.35 seconds
- 0.28%
Fionn Griffiths
Elite Women
Grouse Mountain
2003 World Cup Round 5
Winning Margin:
- 0.63 seconds
- 0.46%
Greg Minnaar
Elite MenLugano
2003 World ChampsWinning Margin:
- 0.92 seconds
- 0.33%
2004Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Tracy Moseley
Elite Women
Les Deux Alpes
2004 World Cup Round 2
Winning Margin:
- 0.14 seconds
- 0.06%
Gee Atherton
Elite Men
Schladming
2004 World Cup Round 3
Winning Margin:
- 0.77 seconds
- 0.32%
Marielle Saner
Elite Women
Schladming
2004 World Cup Round 3
Winning Margin:
- 0.93 seconds
- 0.34%
Steve Peat
Elite Men
Mont Sainte Anne
2004 World Cup Round 4
Winning Margin:
- 0.86 seconds
- 0.5%
Fabien Barel
Elite Women
Lovigno
2004 World Cup Round 6
Winning Margin:
- 0.85 seconds
- 0.34%
Fabien Barel
Elite MenLes Gets
2004 World ChampsWinning Margin:
- 0.58 seconds
- 0.36%
2005Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Sabrina Jonnier
Elite Women
Vigo
2005 World Cup Round 1
Winning Margin:
- 0.41 seconds
- 0.23%
Anne-Caroline Chausson
Elite Women
Schladming
2005 World Cup Round 3
Winning Margin:
- 0.24 seconds
- 0.08%
Fabien Barel
Elite Men
Mont Sainte Anne
2005 World Cup Round 4
Winning Margin:
- 0.52 seconds
- 0.17%
Tracy Moseley
Elite Women
Mont Sainte Anne
2005 World Cup Round 4
Winning Margin:
- 0.55 seconds
- 0.16%
Greg Minnaar
Elite Men
Angel Fire
2005 World Cup Round 6
Winning Margin:
- 0.22 seconds
- 0.08%
Tracy Moseley
Elite Women
Fort William
2005 World Cup Round 8
Winning Margin:
- 0.92 seconds
- 0.3%
Fabien Barel
Elite MenLivigno
2005 World ChampsWinning Margin:
- 0.77 seconds
- 0.33%
Anne-Caroline Chausson
Elite WomenLivigno
2005 World ChampsWinning Margin:
- 0.37 seconds
- 0.14%
2006Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Mick Hannah
Elite Men
Vigo
2006 World Cup Round 1
Winning Margin:
- 0.86 seconds
- 0.6%
Tracy Moseley
Elite Women
Willingen
2006 World Cup Round 3
Winning Margin:
- 0.28 seconds
- 0.2%
Chris Kovarik
Elite Men
Mont Sainte Anne
2006 World Cup Round 4
Winning Margin:
- 0.32 seconds
- 0.11%
Matti Lehikoinen
Elite Men
Balneário Camboriú
2006 World Cup Round 5
Winning Margin:
- 0.09 seconds
- 0.07%
Rachel Atherton
Elite Women
Balneário Camboriú
2006 World Cup Round 5
Winning Margin:
- 0.72 seconds
- 0.45%
Sabrina Jonnier
Elite Women
Schladming
2006 World Cup Round 6
Winning Margin:
- 0.41 seconds
- 0.15%
2007Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Sam Hill
Elite MenFort William
2007 World ChampsWinning Margin:
- 0.64 seconds
- 0.22%
2008Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Sabrina Jonnier
Elite Women
Maribor
2008 World Cup Round 1
Winning Margin:
- 0.18 seconds
- 0.09%
Gee Atherton
Elite Men
Vallnord
2008 World Cup Round 2
Winning Margin:
- 0.31 seconds
- 0.2%
2009Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Steve Peat
Elite Men
Vallnord
2009 World Cup Round 3
Winning Margin:
- 0.020 seconds
- 0.01%
Fabien Barel
Elite Men
Maribor
2009 World Cup Round 5
Winning Margin:
- 0.710 seconds
- 0.39%
Sabrina Jonnier
Elite Women
Maribor
2009 World Cup Round 5
Winning Margin:
- 0.310 seconds
- 0.14%
Greg Minnaar
Elite Men
Bromont
2009 World Cup Round 7
Winning Margin:
- 0.460 seconds
- 0.30%
Tracy Moseley
Elite Women
Schladming
2009 World Cup Round 8
Winning Margin:
- 0.840 seconds
- 0.29%
Steve Peat
Elite MenCanberra
2009 World ChampsWinning Margin:
- 0.050 seconds
- 0.03%
2010Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Greg Minnaar
Elite Men
Maribor
2010 World Cup Round 1
Winning Margin:
- 0.250 seconds
- 0.12%
Gee Atherton
Elite Men
Fort William
2010 World Cup Round 2
Winning Margin:
- 0.480 seconds
- 0.17%
Greg Minnaar
Elite Men
Leogang
2010 World Cup Round 3
Winning Margin:
- 0.74 seconds
- 0.3%
Gee Atherton
Elite Men
Windham
2010 World Cup Round 6
Winning Margin:
- 0.370 seconds
- 0.25%
2011Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Aaron Gwin
Elite Men
Pietermaritzburg
2011 World Cup Round 1
Winning Margin:
- 0.241 seconds
- 0.1%
Tracy Moseley
Elite Women
Pietermaritzburg
2011 World Cup Round 1
Winning Margin:
- 0.288 seconds
- 0.1%
Aaron Gwin
Elite Men
Mont Sainte Anne
2011 World Cup Round 4
Winning Margin:
- 0.465 seconds
- 0.17%
Greg Minnaar
Elite Men
La Bresse
2011 World Cup Round 6
Winning Margin:
- 0.459 seconds
- 0.35%
Myriam Nicole
Elite Women
Val Di Sole
2011 World Cup Round 7
Winning Margin:
- 0.809 seconds
- 0.35%
2012Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Greg Minnaar
Elite Men
Pietermaritzburg
2012 World Cup Round 1
Winning Margin:
- 0.632 seconds
- 0.27%
Tracey Hannah
Elite Men
Pietermaritzburg
2012 World Cup Round 1
Winning Margin:
- 0.949 seconds
- 0.35%
Aaron Gwin
Elite Men
Fort William
2012 World Cup Round 3
Winning Margin:
- 0.834 seconds
- 0.29%
Aaron Gwin
Elite Men
Windham
2012 World Cup Round 5
Winning Margin:
- 0.958 seconds
- 0.65%
Rachel Atherton
Elite Women
Windham
2012 World Cup Round 5
Winning Margin:
- 0.262 seconds (2:52.062 // 2:52.324)172.062
- 0.15%
Brook MacDonald
Elite Men
Val d'Isere
2012 World Cup Round 6
Winning Margin:
- 0.495 seconds (2:19.478 // 2:19.973)139.478
- 0.35%
Steve Smith
Elite Men
Hafjell
2012 World Cup Round 7
Winning Margin:
- 0.400 seconds
- 0.19%
Greg Minnaar
Elite MenLeogang
2012 World ChampsWinning Margin:
- 0.581 seconds (3:21.790 // 3:22.371)201.79
- 0.29%
2013Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Steve Smith
Elite Men
Mont Sainte Anne
2013 World Cup Round 4
Winning Margin:
- 0.904 seconds
- 0.38%
Emmeline Ragot
Elite Women
Leogang
2013 World Cup Round 6
Winning Margin:
- 0.502 seconds
- 0.22%
Greg Minnaar
Elite MenPietermaritzburg
2013 World ChampsWinning Margin:
- 0.396 seconds
- 0.17%
2014Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Manon Carpenter
Elite Men
Mont Sainte Anne
2014 World Cup Round 5
Winning Margin:
- 0.724 seconds
- 0.25%
Sam Hill
Elite Women
Meribel
2014 World Cup Round 7
Winning Margin:
- 0.366 seconds
- 0.5%
Gee Atherton
Elite MenHafjell
2014 World ChampsWinning Margin:
- 0.407 seconds
- 0.2%
Manon Carpenter
Elite WomenHafjell
2014 World ChampsWinning Margin:
- 0.088 seconds
- 0.04%
2015Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Aaron Gwin
Elite Men
Leogang
2015 World Cup Round 3
Winning Margin:
- 0.045 seconds
- 0.02%
Greg Minnaar
Elite Women
Lenzerheide
2015 World Cup Round 4
Winning Margin:
- 0.960 seconds
- 0.53%
Josh Bryceland
Elite Men
Mont Sainte Anne
2015 World Cup Round 5
Winning Margin:
- 0.200 seconds
- 0.08%
2016Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Loïc Bruni
Elite Men
Cairns
2016 World Cup Round 2
Winning Margin:
- 0.493 seconds
- 0.24%
Danny Hart
Elite Men
Lenzerheide
2016 World Cup Round 5
Winning Margin:
- 0.096 seconds
- 0.05%
Rachel Atherton
Elite Women
Lenzerheide
2016 World Cup Round 5
Winning Margin:
- 0.707 seconds
- 0.33%
Danny Hart
Elite Men
Mont Sainte Anne
2016 World Cup Round 6
Winning Margin:
- 0.669 seconds
- 0.28%
2017Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Tahnée Seagrave
Elite Women
Leogang
2017 World Cup Round 3
Winning Margin:
- 0.693 seconds
- 0.32%
Troy Brosnan
Elite Men
Vallnord
2017 World Cup Round 4
Winning Margin:
- 0.220 seconds
- 0.09%
Greg Minnaar
Elite Men
Lenzerheide
2017 World Cup Round 5
Winning Margin:
- 0.162 seconds
- 0.09%
Myriam Nicole
Elite Women
Lenzerheide
2017 World Cup Round 5
Winning Margin:
- 0.512 seconds
- 0.25%
Loïc Bruni
Elite MenCairns
2017 World ChampsWinning Margin:
- 0.339 seconds
- 0.16%
Miranda Miller
Elite WomenCairns
2017 World ChampsWinning Margin:
- 0.097 seconds
- 0.04%
2018Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Aaron Gwin
Elite Men
Losinj
2018 World Cup Round 1
Winning Margin:
- 0.798 seconds
- 0.57%
Amaury Pierron
Elite Men
Fort William
2018 World Cup Round 2
Winning Margin:
- 0.270 seconds
- 0.1%
Amaury Pierron
Elite Men
Leogang
2018 World Cup Round 3
Winning Margin:
- 0.508 seconds
- 0.27%
Rachel Atherton
Elite Women
Leogang
2018 World Cup Round 3
Winning Margin:
- 0.638 seconds
- 0.45%
Amaury Pierron
Elite Men
Val Di Sole
2018 World Cup Round 4
Winning Margin:
- 0.524 seconds
- 0.24%
Tahnée Seagrave
Elite Women
Val Di Sole
2018 World Cup Round 4
Winning Margin:
- 0.123 seconds
- 0.05%
Loïc Bruni
Elite Men
Mont Sainte Anne
2018 World Cup Round 6
Winning Margin:
- 0.321 seconds
- 0.13%
Rachel Atherton
Elite Women
La Bresse
2018 World Cup Round 7
Winning Margin:
- 0.638 seconds
- 0.37%
Loïc Bruni
Elite MenLenzerheide
2018 World ChampsWinning Margin:
- 0.213 seconds
- 0.12%
2019Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Loïc Bruni
Elite Men
Maribor
2019 World Cup Round 1
Winning Margin:
- 0.404 seconds
- 0.23%
Tahnée Seagrave
Elite Women
Maribor
2019 World Cup Round 1
Winning Margin:
- 0.855 seconds
- 0.42%
Loïc Bruni
Elite Men
Leogang
2019 World Cup Round 3
Winning Margin:
- 0.324 seconds
- 0.17%
Loïc Bruni
Elite Men
Vallnord
2019 World Cup Round 4
Winning Margin:
- 0.423 seconds
- 0.17%
Tracey Hannah
Elite Women
Les Gets
2019 World Cup Round 5
Winning Margin:
- 0.677 seconds
- 0.33%
Amaury Pierron
Elite Men
Lenzerheide
2019 World Cup Round 7
Winning Margin:
- 0.951 seconds
- 0.56%
Marine Cabirou
Elite Women
Lenzerheide
2019 World Cup Round 7
Winning Margin:
- 0.264 seconds
- 0.12%
Danny Hart
Elite Men
Snowshoe
2019 World Cup Round 8
Winning Margin:
- 0.656 seconds
- 0.36%
Loïc Bruni
Elite MenMont Sainte Anne
2018 World ChampsWinning Margin:
- 0.581 seconds
- 0.24%
2020Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds
Loris Vergier
Elite Men
Maribor
2020 World Cup Round 2
Winning Margin:
- 0.057 seconds
- 0.03%
Loïc Bruni
Elite Men
Lousa
2020 World Cup Round 4
Winning Margin:
- 0.170 seconds
- 0.07%
9 Comments
I get the idea that fastest time should win but there is precedent for not simply being as precise as possible. Competitive swimming does not time down to 1000th of a second (even though the technology allows it) because the pools themselves can’t even be built to that tight of a tolerance. Variations of a few centimeters from lane to lane can happen just due to changes in the temperatures of the air and water. That’s why you see a lot of ties in swimming.
I would argue that biking should do that same and only go to 1/10th of a second. Much like lane length cant be guaranteed in swimming, course conditions in DH can vary as well. When talking 100th of a second a wind gust could easily cost a rider a race or a few spots on the leader board (or help them). Is that fair? I personally would rather see a ties if two riders put in a great race than see one loose by .03 seconds.
Post a Comment