Nerding Out: The Smallest Winning Margins in World Cup Downhill from 1997 to 2020

We have started at the 1997 season because race result data is not fully accurate or complete for the seasons from 1993 to 1996.





1997

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Bas De Bever

Elite Men

Stellenbosch

1997 World Cup Round 1



- 0.54 seconds

- 0.18%



Tomas Misser

Elite Men

Massanutten

1997 World Cup Round 5



- 0.89 seconds

- 0.33%





1998

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Cédric Gracia

Elite Men

Nevegal

1998 World Cup Round 2



- 0.55 seconds

- 0.15%



Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Siera Nevada

1998 World Cup Round 6



- 0.94 seconds

- 0.30%





1999

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Steve Peat

Elite Men

Les Gets

1999 World Cup Round 1



- 0.16 seconds

- 0.05%



Shaun Palmer

Elite Men

Big Bear Lake

1999 World Cup Round 4



- 0.12 seconds

- 0.05%





2000

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Les Gets

2000 World Cup Round 1



- 0.66 seconds

- 0.34%



Nicolas Vouilloz

Elite Men

Cortina d'Ampezzo

2000 World Cup Round 2



- 0.36 seconds

- 0.18%





Fabien Barel

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2000 World Cup Round 4



- 0.82 seconds

- 0.28%



Missy Giove

Elite Women

Mont Sainte Anne

2000 World Cup Round 4



- 0.92 seconds

- 0.28%





Nicolas Vouilloz

Elite Men

Arai Mountain

2000 World Cup Round 6



- 0.06 seconds

- 0.02%



Nicolas Vouilloz

Elite Men

Kaprun

2000 World Cup Round 7



- 0.18 seconds

- 0.05%





Myles Rockwell

2001

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Steve Peat

Elite Men

Maribor

2001 World Cup Round 1



- 0.44 seconds

- 0.25%



Fabien Barel

Elite Men

Grouse Mountain

2001 World Cup Round 3



- 0.01 seconds

- 0.009%





Mickael Pascal

Elite Men

Durango

2001 World Cup Round 4



- 0.48 seconds

- 0.22%



Greg Minnaar

Elite Men

Kaprun

2001 World Cup Round 7



- 0.89 seconds

- 0.24%





2002

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Chris Kovarik

Elite Men

Maribor

2002 World Cup Round 2



- 0.01 seconds

- 0.006%



Steve Peat

Elite Men

Telluride

2002 World Cup Round 5



- 0.15 seconds

- 0.12%





Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Telluride

2002 World Cup Round 5



- 0.50 seconds

- 0.35%



Steve Peat

Elite Men

Les Gets

2002 World Cup Round 6



- 0.58 seconds

- 0.26%





Nicolas Vouilloz

2003

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Nathan Rennie

Elite Men

Alpe d'Huez

2003 World Cup Round 2



- 0.60 seconds

- 0.31%



Steve Peat

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2003 World Cup Round 3



- 0.06 seconds

- 0.06%





Fionn Griffiths

Elite Women

Mont Sainte Anne

2003 World Cup Round 3



- 0.11 seconds

- 0.09%



Ivan Oulego Moreno

Elite Men

Grouse Mountain

2003 World Cup Round 5



- 0.35 seconds

- 0.28%





Fionn Griffiths

Elite Women

Grouse Mountain

2003 World Cup Round 5



- 0.63 seconds

- 0.46%







Greg Minnaar

2004

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Tracy Moseley

Elite Women

Les Deux Alpes

2004 World Cup Round 2



- 0.14 seconds

- 0.06%



Gee Atherton

Elite Men

Schladming

2004 World Cup Round 3



- 0.77 seconds

- 0.32%





Marielle Saner

Elite Women

Schladming

2004 World Cup Round 3



- 0.93 seconds

- 0.34%



Steve Peat

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2004 World Cup Round 4



- 0.86 seconds

- 0.5%





Fabien Barel

Elite Women

Lovigno

2004 World Cup Round 6



- 0.85 seconds

- 0.34%







Fabien Barel

2005

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Sabrina Jonnier

Elite Women

Vigo

2005 World Cup Round 1



- 0.41 seconds

- 0.23%



Anne-Caroline Chausson

Elite Women

Schladming

2005 World Cup Round 3



- 0.24 seconds

- 0.08%





Fabien Barel

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2005 World Cup Round 4



- 0.52 seconds

- 0.17%



Tracy Moseley

Elite Women

Mont Sainte Anne

2005 World Cup Round 4



- 0.55 seconds

- 0.16%





Greg Minnaar

Elite Men

Angel Fire

2005 World Cup Round 6



- 0.22 seconds

- 0.08%



Tracy Moseley

Elite Women

Fort William

2005 World Cup Round 8



- 0.92 seconds

- 0.3%





Fabien Barel

Anne-Caroline Chausson

2006

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Mick Hannah

Elite Men

Vigo

2006 World Cup Round 1



- 0.86 seconds

- 0.6%



Tracy Moseley

Elite Women

Willingen

2006 World Cup Round 3



- 0.28 seconds

- 0.2%





Chris Kovarik

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2006 World Cup Round 4



- 0.32 seconds

- 0.11%



Matti Lehikoinen

Elite Men

Balneário Camboriú

2006 World Cup Round 5



- 0.09 seconds

- 0.07%





Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Balneário Camboriú

2006 World Cup Round 5



- 0.72 seconds

- 0.45%



Sabrina Jonnier

Elite Women

Schladming

2006 World Cup Round 6



- 0.41 seconds

- 0.15%





2007

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Sam Hill

2008

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Sabrina Jonnier

Elite Women

Maribor

2008 World Cup Round 1



- 0.18 seconds

- 0.09%



Gee Atherton

Elite Men

Vallnord

2008 World Cup Round 2



- 0.31 seconds

- 0.2%





2009

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Steve Peat

Elite Men

Vallnord

2009 World Cup Round 3



- 0.020 seconds

- 0.01%



Fabien Barel

Elite Men

Maribor

2009 World Cup Round 5



- 0.710 seconds

- 0.39%





Sabrina Jonnier

Elite Women

Maribor

2009 World Cup Round 5



- 0.310 seconds

- 0.14%



Greg Minnaar

Elite Men

Bromont

2009 World Cup Round 7



- 0.460 seconds

- 0.30%





Tracy Moseley

Elite Women

Schladming

2009 World Cup Round 8



- 0.840 seconds

- 0.29%







Steve Peat

2010

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Greg Minnaar

Elite Men

Maribor

2010 World Cup Round 1



- 0.250 seconds

- 0.12%



Gee Atherton

Elite Men

Fort William

2010 World Cup Round 2



- 0.480 seconds

- 0.17%





Greg Minnaar

Elite Men

Leogang

2010 World Cup Round 3



- 0.74 seconds

- 0.3%



Gee Atherton

Elite Men

Windham

2010 World Cup Round 6



- 0.370 seconds

- 0.25%





2011

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Aaron Gwin

Elite Men

Pietermaritzburg

2011 World Cup Round 1



- 0.241 seconds

- 0.1%



Tracy Moseley

Elite Women

Pietermaritzburg

2011 World Cup Round 1



- 0.288 seconds

- 0.1%





Aaron Gwin

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2011 World Cup Round 4



- 0.465 seconds

- 0.17%



Greg Minnaar

Elite Men

La Bresse

2011 World Cup Round 6



- 0.459 seconds

- 0.35%





Myriam Nicole

Elite Women

Val Di Sole

2011 World Cup Round 7



- 0.809 seconds

- 0.35%







2012

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Greg Minnaar

Elite Men

Pietermaritzburg

2012 World Cup Round 1



- 0.632 seconds

- 0.27%



Tracey Hannah

Elite Men

Pietermaritzburg

2012 World Cup Round 1



- 0.949 seconds

- 0.35%





Aaron Gwin

Elite Men

Fort William

2012 World Cup Round 3



- 0.834 seconds

- 0.29%



Aaron Gwin

Elite Men

Windham

2012 World Cup Round 5



- 0.958 seconds

- 0.65%





Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Windham

2012 World Cup Round 5



- 0.262 seconds (2:52.062 // 2:52.324)172.062

- 0.15%



Brook MacDonald

Elite Men

Val d'Isere

2012 World Cup Round 6



- 0.495 seconds (2:19.478 // 2:19.973)139.478

- 0.35%





Steve Smith

Elite Men

Hafjell

2012 World Cup Round 7



- 0.400 seconds

- 0.19%







Greg Minnaar

2013

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Steve Smith

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2013 World Cup Round 4



- 0.904 seconds

- 0.38%



Emmeline Ragot

Elite Women

Leogang

2013 World Cup Round 6



- 0.502 seconds

- 0.22%





Greg Minnaar

2014

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Manon Carpenter

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2014 World Cup Round 5



- 0.724 seconds

- 0.25%



Sam Hill

Elite Women

Meribel

2014 World Cup Round 7



- 0.366 seconds

- 0.5%





Gee Atherton

Manon Carpenter

2015

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Aaron Gwin

Elite Men

Leogang

2015 World Cup Round 3



- 0.045 seconds

- 0.02%



Greg Minnaar

Elite Women

Lenzerheide

2015 World Cup Round 4



- 0.960 seconds

- 0.53%





Josh Bryceland

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2015 World Cup Round 5



- 0.200 seconds

- 0.08%







2016

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Loïc Bruni

Elite Men

Cairns

2016 World Cup Round 2



- 0.493 seconds

- 0.24%



Danny Hart

Elite Men

Lenzerheide

2016 World Cup Round 5



- 0.096 seconds

- 0.05%





Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Lenzerheide

2016 World Cup Round 5



- 0.707 seconds

- 0.33%



Danny Hart

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2016 World Cup Round 6



- 0.669 seconds

- 0.28%





2017

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Tahnée Seagrave

Elite Women

Leogang

2017 World Cup Round 3



- 0.693 seconds

- 0.32%



Troy Brosnan

Elite Men

Vallnord

2017 World Cup Round 4



- 0.220 seconds

- 0.09%





Greg Minnaar

Elite Men

Lenzerheide

2017 World Cup Round 5



- 0.162 seconds

- 0.09%



Myriam Nicole

Elite Women

Lenzerheide

2017 World Cup Round 5



- 0.512 seconds

- 0.25%





Loïc Bruni

Miranda Miller

2018

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Aaron Gwin

Elite Men

Losinj

2018 World Cup Round 1



- 0.798 seconds

- 0.57%



Amaury Pierron

Elite Men

Fort William

2018 World Cup Round 2



- 0.270 seconds

- 0.1%





Amaury Pierron

Elite Men

Leogang

2018 World Cup Round 3



- 0.508 seconds

- 0.27%



Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

Leogang

2018 World Cup Round 3



- 0.638 seconds

- 0.45%





Amaury Pierron

Elite Men

Val Di Sole

2018 World Cup Round 4



- 0.524 seconds

- 0.24%



Tahnée Seagrave

Elite Women

Val Di Sole

2018 World Cup Round 4



- 0.123 seconds

- 0.05%





Loïc Bruni

Elite Men

Mont Sainte Anne

2018 World Cup Round 6



- 0.321 seconds

- 0.13%



Rachel Atherton

Elite Women

La Bresse

2018 World Cup Round 7



- 0.638 seconds

- 0.37%





Loïc Bruni

2019

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Loïc Bruni

Elite Men

Maribor

2019 World Cup Round 1



- 0.404 seconds

- 0.23%



Tahnée Seagrave

Elite Women

Maribor

2019 World Cup Round 1



- 0.855 seconds

- 0.42%





Loïc Bruni

Elite Men

Leogang

2019 World Cup Round 3



- 0.324 seconds

- 0.17%



Loïc Bruni

Elite Men

Vallnord

2019 World Cup Round 4



- 0.423 seconds

- 0.17%





Tracey Hannah

Elite Women

Les Gets

2019 World Cup Round 5



- 0.677 seconds

- 0.33%



Amaury Pierron

Elite Men

Lenzerheide

2019 World Cup Round 7



- 0.951 seconds

- 0.56%





Marine Cabirou

Elite Women

Lenzerheide

2019 World Cup Round 7



- 0.264 seconds

- 0.12%



Danny Hart

Elite Men

Snowshoe

2019 World Cup Round 8



- 0.656 seconds

- 0.36%





Loïc Bruni

2020

Winning Margins Under 1 Seconds

Loris Vergier

Elite Men

Maribor

2020 World Cup Round 2



- 0.057 seconds

- 0.03%



Loïc Bruni

Elite Men

Lousa

2020 World Cup Round 4



- 0.170 seconds

- 0.07%





After looking back at the largest winning margins in World Cup DH last year , we thought it would be interesting to go back through the history books at some of the smallest winning margins. Check out who managed to pull ahead by less than a second and take the top step of the podium from 1997 to 2019 below.Unlike in our biggest winning margins article, which saw ACC dominate the list, the top ten smallest winning margins sees a wide variety of names. Only Steve Peat makes the list more than once with his wins in Vallnord 2009, Canberra 2009 and Mont-Sainte-Anne 2003. Interestingly the smallest winning margin for World Cup DH since 1997 comes in at a tie with both Fabien Barel and Chris Kovarik scraping wins but only 0.1 seconds.T hat's right Kovarik has both one of the smallest and largest winning margins in World Cup history.Looking at winning margin percentages, it is once again very close at the top with Fabien Barel and Chris Kovarik joined by Steve Peat. Chris Kovarik comes just ahead with the smallest margin of 0.06%. The most recent addition to the smallest winning percentages is Loris Vergier's tight win at Maribor last year.Whereas in our biggest winning margins article ACC stormed ahead with a huge 23 victories of over five seconds she falls behind quite a few riders in this list with only five wins of under one second. The rider coming out on top this time is Greg Minnaar who has won 12 of his 22 World Cup wins with a margin of under a second. Minnaar is closely followed by Loic Bruni on nine wins and Steve Peat at eight.Next up we decided to break down the data by which venues have produced the closest racing over the years and surprisingly it is the longest course on the circuit Mont-Sainte Anne that comes out tops with 15 races coming in at under one-second difference. While it is one of the long-standing venues it is interesting that a longer courses can produce some of the tightest racing. Following Mont-Sainte-Anne is another classic venue of Maribor that has produced nine close races and tied in third are the bikepark tracks of Leogang and Lenzerheide where you might expect tighter racing.Looking at a breakdown of the racing by year it is interesting that there is no overall pattern with some periods producing closer racing and other years having only a couple of tight races. The one thing that stood out to us was 2018 and 2019 producing a huge nine races each that fell within one second. This trend was interrupetd in 2020 but could we see it return this year if the full season of racing goes ahead?Want to dig into the data? We've listed all the closest races since 1997 below:Elite Men- 0.58 seconds- 0.25%Elite Men- 0.54 seconds- 0.18%Elite Men- 0.92 seconds- 0.33%Elite Men- 0.58 seconds- 0.36%Elite Men- 0.77 seconds- 0.33%Elite Women- 0.37 seconds- 0.14%Elite Men- 0.64 seconds- 0.22%[PI=][/PI]Elite Men- 0.050 seconds- 0.03%Elite Men- 0.581 seconds (3:21.790 // 3:22.371)201.79- 0.29%Elite Men- 0.396 seconds- 0.17%Elite Men- 0.407 seconds- 0.2%Elite Women- 0.088 seconds- 0.04%Elite Men- 0.339 seconds- 0.16%Elite Women- 0.097 seconds- 0.04%Elite Men- 0.213 seconds- 0.12%Elite Men- 0.581 seconds- 0.24%