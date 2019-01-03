The State of World Cup XC Short Track After Year One

Simon Burney has been a Technical Delegate for the UCI since 2007 and is currently the Sports Coordinator for XCO. Simon Burney has been a Technical Delegate for the UCI since 2007 and is currently the Sports Coordinator for XCO.

Fans came out in strong numbers for the extra day of racing. STXC was off to a raucous start. Fans came out in strong numbers for the extra day of racing. STXC was off to a raucous start.

For those with power, the STXC course was the ultimate battlefield. For those with power, the STXC course was the ultimate battlefield.

If nothing else, the riders gave it their all for a shot to start on the front row for XCO come Sunday. If nothing else, the riders gave it their all for a shot to start on the front row for XCO come Sunday.

Mathieu van der Poel was built for STXC, but he still had days that put him in the hole. Mathieu van der Poel was built for STXC, but he still had days that put him in the hole.

Avancini took his first STXC win in Andorra and the momentum followed him through to the rainbow stripes at Marathon Worlds. Avancini took his first STXC win in Andorra and the momentum followed him through to the rainbow stripes at Marathon Worlds.

Andorra was one of the best STXC races of the season. The combination of quick pace and lack of oxygen made for some intense racing. Andorra was one of the best STXC races of the season. The combination of quick pace and lack of oxygen made for some intense racing.

No one complained about the opportunity of seeing Nino doing more whips. No one complained about the opportunity of seeing Nino doing more whips.

As the season progressed so did the courses. Venues took advantage of the technical terrain at their disposal and implemented it when possible. As the season progressed so did the courses. Venues took advantage of the technical terrain at their disposal and implemented it when possible.

The big guns were a bit more chatty at the start of STXC. The big guns were a bit more chatty at the start of STXC.

The riders come off the start hot and don't back off the throttle until they cross the finish. The wider-taped grass sections provide plenty of opportunity for passing. If you are a fan coming out for a bit of a quick racing fix, STXC serves up plenty of action. The riders come off the start hot and don't back off the throttle until they cross the finish. The wider-taped grass sections provide plenty of opportunity for passing. If you are a fan coming out for a bit of a quick racing fix, STXC serves up plenty of action.

With courses being small, spectators can bounce around the track with ease. With courses being small, spectators can bounce around the track with ease.

Kate Courtney gassed after an STXC. Kate Courtney gassed after an STXC.

While STXC is mainly about the speed, getting air is fairly common. While STXC is mainly about the speed, getting air is fairly common.

What will come next year for STXC? Will the UCI do away with the XCO field position advantage and incentivize monetarily? Time will tell. What will come next year for STXC? Will the UCI do away with the XCO field position advantage and incentivize monetarily? Time will tell.

When the UCI added Short Track (STXC) events to the Cross Country schedule this year, many suspected that it, like Eliminator, would be a bit lackluster. After its debut at round two in Albstadt, many still had their doubts that it would fly. Perhaps this skepticism was, in part, due to the lack of terrain at the venue. We chatted with Simon Burney (a Technical Delegate for the UCI) before the second event at Nove Mesto and he shared insight into STXC's direction.Primarily, he cited that MTB's status within the Olympics was only based on one event. Given that finding suitable locations for hosting Downhill events on a consistent basis is not on top of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) priority list, it could be some time before we see DH make it into the Olympics. That said, having only one event in the Olympics makes it difficult for manufacturers to invest too much time and money into a single event that offers them very little visibility in the way of branding. Therefore, if MTB could eventually add a second event to the Olympics, it would give manufacturers more reason to be invested and, ultimately, less likely for MTB to be replaced by a different sport.Burney's second main point was that the UCI World Cup is a money-making venture. With big sponsors like Red Bull and Mercedes Benz, these events need to bring in the fans to stay viable. With DH, qualifying is an extra day of racing that fans can watch and enjoy. Even DH practice provides a great amount of entertainment - whereas XCO practice, not so much. Providing fans with an extra and arguably exciting event that allows for easy spectating was key in selecting the STXC format.Burney's goal was that STXC would evolve over the season and become more thrilling at each round. While it initially seemed unfair that someone who normally would start on the first row might find themselves on the third row for XCO after a bad STXC race, it didn't do too much damage to the big guns. Nino still took the overall despite a couple rough days on the STXC course. STXC also gave Henrique Avancini the chance to shine before his Marathon Worlds title. For fans, it created a grand spectacle to see these riders go out and bury themselves for thirty minutes straight.Is it perfect? No. STXC sometimes just feels like road racing with fat tires. Nonetheless, it's a good start at something new to encourage more fan and manufacturer participation in MTB racing and, as Simon Burney says, it will continue to evolve.