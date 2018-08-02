PRESS RELEASES

Video: Stevie Smith Memorial Park Hosts Pump Track World Champs Qualifier

Aug 2, 2018
by Red Bull Pump Track World Championship  
Canada Are you Ready?

by RedBullPumpTrackWorlds
PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull Pump Track World Championship

One year on since the opening of the Stevie Smith Memorial Park in Nanaimo, BC, The incredible facility that includes the Velosolutions pump track is set to host the Canadian qualifier for the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship.

With the race taking place on the 4th of August there is an incredible schedule of activity taking place over the weekend:

Programme

Friday 3rd of August
10.00 am - 07.00 pm Registration open
10.00 am - 05.00 pm Free practice for registered riders
05.00 pm - 07.00 pm Kids race brought to you by the Steve Smith Legacy Foundation
07.00 pm Jordie Lunn Jump Jam

Saturday 4th of August
10.00 am - 12.00 pm Free practice for registered riders & final registration
12.00 pm - 07.00 pm Beer garden
01.15 pm - 01.30 pm Riders briefing
01.30 pm - 04.00 pm Timed runs
04.00 pm - 04.15 pm Bike giveaway brought to you by Share the Ride, GT Bikes & Steve Smith Legacy Foundation
05.00 pm - 07.00 pm Knock-out heat finals
07.00 pm - 07.15 pm Award ceremony
10.00 pm After Party at The Queen's bar ft. Band "Baby Jane"

Stevie Smith Memorial Park Pumptrack

As a part of Pinkbike's continued commitment to making riding more accessible, 'Operation Share The Ride' have teamed up with GT Bikes and the Steve Smith Legacy Foundation to give away bikes to kids in the local community and inspire the next generation of riders.

30 Nanaimo children will receive bikes, helmets and locks this August thanks to the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation’s partnership with Pink Bike. Pink Bike’s Share the Ride program raises money to provide disadvantaged children with the opportunity to experience the joy of riding by equipping them with bicycles and basic riding essentials.

“The Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation is excited to partner with Pink Bike again for Share the Ride this year to provide bikes to 30 children who may otherwise not have the opportunity to have a bicycle,” said Michelle Corfield, founder of the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation.


So get yourself down to the Stevie Smith Memorial Park on the 3rd and 4th of August for an incredible weekend of dirt jumping, racing, beers and parties for all the family.

For all the latest information on the event head to the official website.

