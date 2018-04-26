The Story Behind the Start Order at the UCI World Cup DH in Losinj

Last year, the Elite teams requested the addition of protected riders based on the top 5 Women/Top 10 Men from the previous year, protected all season, in addition to the protected top 5 Women/Top 10 Men from the World Cup ranking current for the event.



Also last year Red Bull Media House requested the start order to be such that the last rider down in the finals was the current WC leader.



The first start list that was issued [see below] after qualification caused a discussion as it did not rank the protected riders in qualification order which was the intention when it had been discussed with the teams last year. After consulting with the Team Manager representative and Red Bull Media House, we agreed to issue a second start list [see below] using qualification to rank the protected riders.



Exceptionally, and nobody can quite remember the last time this happened, the fastest male Elite qualifier was not a protected rider, so we were forced to stick to the regulations with this and start him before the protected riders in the final.



Since the weekend, we have been in consultation with RBMH and the Elite Team Representative to gather opinion and updated wording suggestions for the regulation concerned and on how we would like to move forward. Then we will liaise with the UCI MTB Commission to see what is possible for the next rounds.



It was certainly not our intention to cause the confusion that occurred and we hope to make the necessary changes as quickly as we can to result in a start order for the finals that is both fair for the athletes and exciting for the fans. — Simon Burney, Deputy MTB Coordinator