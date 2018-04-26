The Story Behind the Start Order at the UCI World Cup DH in Losinj

Despite the fact that Brook Macdonald qualified first in Round #1
of the Lošinj Downhill World Cup, there were 18 riders who rode down the track after he did. For viewers watching the event live, the seeding order of the riders in the final caused major confusion. Viewers saw that Brook Macdonald was on course, and worried that they had missed the entire race. Then Baptiste Pierron from Voul Voul Racing took to the track, further bewildering viewers.
So what happened. Why didn't the Bulldog start last since he qualified first? Why didn't riders go down the course in reverse order to how they qualified? We asked the UCI.
|Last year, the Elite teams requested the addition of protected riders based on the top 5 Women/Top 10 Men from the previous year, protected all season, in addition to the protected top 5 Women/Top 10 Men from the World Cup ranking current for the event.
Also last year Red Bull Media House requested the start order to be such that the last rider down in the finals was the current WC leader.
The first start list that was issued [see below] after qualification caused a discussion as it did not rank the protected riders in qualification order which was the intention when it had been discussed with the teams last year. After consulting with the Team Manager representative and Red Bull Media House, we agreed to issue a second start list [see below] using qualification to rank the protected riders.
Exceptionally, and nobody can quite remember the last time this happened, the fastest male Elite qualifier was not a protected rider, so we were forced to stick to the regulations with this and start him before the protected riders in the final.
Since the weekend, we have been in consultation with RBMH and the Elite Team Representative to gather opinion and updated wording suggestions for the regulation concerned and on how we would like to move forward. Then we will liaise with the UCI MTB Commission to see what is possible for the next rounds.
It was certainly not our intention to cause the confusion that occurred and we hope to make the necessary changes as quickly as we can to result in a start order for the finals that is both fair for the athletes and exciting for the fans.—Simon Burney, Deputy MTB Coordinator
Here's the regulation that caused the change:4.5.033
THE START ORDER FOR THE FINAL IS DETERMINED ON THE BASIS OF THE REVERSE RESULTS OF THE QUALIFYING ROUND (THE FASTEST RIDER STARTING LAST), EXCEPT FOR THE PROTECTED RIDERS (DEFINIED IN ART. 4.5.031) WHO WILL START AS THE LAST RIDERS BY RACE NUMBER REVERSED.
Basically, because Brook Macdonald was not a protected rider, he had to start before all of the protected riders in the final due to this new rule. This scenario was perhaps not one that the UCI, RBMH and the Elite Teams foresaw, and it sounds like further work will be done on the wording of this regulation. Version #1 of the Men's Start List:Final Men's Start List:
Cathro put it best
RBMH has been great for the world cup, coverage has never been better. My only gripe is that so much of their focus is on creating celebrities out of guys like Gwin and Bruni, it'd be nice to see more focus on the race and the track.
@SlodownU: Redbull media makes way more money than the beverage company. They want more people watching their programming and I guess they figure having the superstars start last will be more exciting for the average person. If they end up selling some sugar water because of it, that's just gravy.
Well that's all there is to it, Qualifying only goes towards points accumulated alltogether, whatever the results of qualifying in Fort William it will be Aaron Gwin the last man down the track.
Call me old fashioned, but I don't like it one bit. Wathching qualis just lost all its charm.
also don't quite understand why the need for protection? and from what exactly?
The point of qualis is to qualify. You do realize that not every rider qualifies to race in the final right?
Their argument is that the riders people want to see wouldn't appear in the livestream. Why not run the live stream (possibly without commentary for the first hour) throughout finals?
UCI has the data so they can do the math, but I bet you end up with ~30 riders (20 protected, 10 non-protected) in the top 30. Show those runs and cut down on some of the pre-show/interview type stuff to fit the mens broadcast into two hours.
•Qualifying order in reverse
•If a protected rider failed to qualify, stitch them into the starting order beginning at 10th.
Tracks vary, and so do riders' strengths. Of course the fastest qualifiers on a particular track should go last. Also, we could easily see a consistent 3rd place finisher leading the overall. If they are always going last, that steals much of the excitement from their runs, and they will never see the hot seat. Get it together, people.
Remember, if they f*ck up and flat or crash in quali they still get to race and still get to sit on the hotseat and get the championship points if their race time is fastest.
"Also last year Red Bull Media House requested the start order to be such that the last rider down in the finals was the current WC leader."
Makes qualifying meaningless for whoever's leading the overall. They could roll out of the start gate in qualifying without having to risk anything and still be last person down the hill.
Rocks and dirt are not the same as snow, granted, but I would still think the course is in worse shape at the end of the race than it is in the beginning... In what way is it an advantage?
No disrespect to Gwin but it sounds like he can just role down slow for every qualifier this year and still go last. That doesn't seem fair to all of the other riders pushing the limit to qualify in a later position.Besides it is inherent in the word...qualify.
If I was to decide, the best 3 or best 5 qualifiers would start last and would be preceded by the 20 protected riders in the order they qualified.
- The best qualifiers will get the exposure they deserve in the live feed;
- There will be no risk of missing some of the top racers in the live feed (even if they had a problem in their qualification run);
Just like a gate pick in moto. Why should fastest racers get worst track conditions?
But, the 'show' must go on.
