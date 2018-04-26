INDUSTRY INSIDER

The Story Behind the Start Order at the UCI World Cup DH in Losinj

Apr 26, 2018
by Sarah Moore  
Brook Macdonald took a huge slam in his final run that required medial attention trackside. But in true Kiwi fashion he would set off again and still finish his run.

Despite the fact that Brook Macdonald qualified first in Round #1 of the Lošinj Downhill World Cup, there were 18 riders who rode down the track after he did. For viewers watching the event live, the seeding order of the riders in the final caused major confusion. Viewers saw that Brook Macdonald was on course, and worried that they had missed the entire race. Then Baptiste Pierron from Voul Voul Racing took to the track, further bewildering viewers.

So what happened. Why didn't the Bulldog start last since he qualified first? Why didn't riders go down the course in reverse order to how they qualified? We asked the UCI.


bigquotesLast year, the Elite teams requested the addition of protected riders based on the top 5 Women/Top 10 Men from the previous year, protected all season, in addition to the protected top 5 Women/Top 10 Men from the World Cup ranking current for the event.

Also last year Red Bull Media House requested the start order to be such that the last rider down in the finals was the current WC leader.

The first start list that was issued [see below] after qualification caused a discussion as it did not rank the protected riders in qualification order which was the intention when it had been discussed with the teams last year. After consulting with the Team Manager representative and Red Bull Media House, we agreed to issue a second start list [see below] using qualification to rank the protected riders.

Exceptionally, and nobody can quite remember the last time this happened, the fastest male Elite qualifier was not a protected rider, so we were forced to stick to the regulations with this and start him before the protected riders in the final.

Since the weekend, we have been in consultation with RBMH and the Elite Team Representative to gather opinion and updated wording suggestions for the regulation concerned and on how we would like to move forward. Then we will liaise with the UCI MTB Commission to see what is possible for the next rounds.

It was certainly not our intention to cause the confusion that occurred and we hope to make the necessary changes as quickly as we can to result in a start order for the finals that is both fair for the athletes and exciting for the fans.Simon Burney, Deputy MTB Coordinator


Here's the regulation that caused the change:

4.5.033

THE START ORDER FOR THE FINAL IS DETERMINED ON THE BASIS OF THE REVERSE RESULTS OF THE QUALIFYING ROUND (THE FASTEST RIDER STARTING LAST), EXCEPT FOR THE PROTECTED RIDERS (DEFINIED IN ART. 4.5.031) WHO WILL START AS THE LAST RIDERS BY RACE NUMBER REVERSED.


Basically, because Brook Macdonald was not a protected rider, he had to start before all of the protected riders in the final due to this new rule. This scenario was perhaps not one that the UCI, RBMH and the Elite Teams foresaw, and it sounds like further work will be done on the wording of this regulation.


Version #1 of the Men's Start List:



Final Men's Start List:



84 Comments

  • + 68
 send them all down at once, with guns & beer.
  • + 11
 That's kinda what Megavalanche is, right?
  • + 0
 @PHeller: Mega track is too big. We need real casualties!
  • + 0
 @chyu: then Make Mega E-valanche for E-bikers. We will place Pinkbike commenters in a line at the bottom of the glacier, tie them to rocks, and give them pneumatic rifles. They will have to shoot as many E-bikers as they can or get ridden over. Fair play?
  • + 59
 Keep the start list simple for stupid people like me
  • + 42
 Its simple man, carry the 10 over, drop next 10 x 3.14 x A2 + B2 = C2 = Bulldog
  • + 15
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=cze_2g0MclE

Cathro put it best
  • + 12
 Something for the dipshits in charge to ponder. Fastest qualifier goes down last. Second fastest goes down second to last, and so on, etc. How racing supposed to be. Pissing everyone off will not help you sell more of your stupid energy drink.
  • + 10
 @SlodownU: Yeah, but it's not just Red Bull. This is something the elite teams (the riders themselves) requested last year. I think there's something to be said for giving the teams a voice, and UCI taking their voice into consideration.
  • + 1
 @TheR: to lock out competition. This doesn't sound healthy for competition.
  • + 0
 @SlodownU: this is as much a UCI decision as a redbull one. Let’s be sure and pass the blame evenly Wink
  • + 1
 Not that I care anything for Nascar but if they had protected drivers instead of a pole position it would suck. I mean what is the motivation to do well in qualies if your someone. I understand that they could be protected if they did well all year, but I think it detacts some excitement from the race. And why the hell do the best riders in the world need protection. Lame
  • + 2
 Why not keep the protected riders in the "protection list" but using qualification result as a start order sequence.
  • + 1
 @TheR: The teams asked for the top 5W/10M from last season to remain protected throughout the current season, but RBMH requested that the start order be changed to allow the current #1 rider start last. Sounds like the teams still want the protected riders to start based on quali times rather than the number plate, but that's not how the rule ended up being written.

RBMH has been great for the world cup, coverage has never been better. My only gripe is that so much of their focus is on creating celebrities out of guys like Gwin and Bruni, it'd be nice to see more focus on the race and the track.

@SlodownU: Redbull media makes way more money than the beverage company. They want more people watching their programming and I guess they figure having the superstars start last will be more exciting for the average person. If they end up selling some sugar water because of it, that's just gravy.
  • + 1
 @TheR: Keeping protected riders from last season is a good idea, but they don't need to mess with the start order for that to work.
  • + 42
 "Also last year Red Bull Media House requested the start order to be such that the last rider down in the finals was the current WC leader"

Well that's all there is to it, Qualifying only goes towards points accumulated alltogether, whatever the results of qualifying in Fort William it will be Aaron Gwin the last man down the track.

Call me old fashioned, but I don't like it one bit. Wathching qualis just lost all its charm.
  • + 8
 upped, I totally agree.
also don't quite understand why the need for protection? and from what exactly?
  • + 12
 What's the point of qualis at all if it isn't for the start order on race day? Why not just tack on 50 points to the race?
  • - 3
 @Patrick9-32: "What's the point of qualis at all if it isn't for the start order on race day"

The point of qualis is to qualify. You do realize that not every rider qualifies to race in the final right?
  • + 1
 @sino428: But if they don't matter for the top 20 riders why not just run everyone with enough points (like they do with qualis) in the morning on race day in the order that they run qualis?
  • + 2
 @Patrick9-32: It does matter. It says the protected riders are still going to start in the order they qualified.
  • + 2
 @sino428: Not if redbull gets their way, they wanted it in World cup ranking order.
  • + 1
 @Patrick9-32: So you are worrying about something that hasn't, and likely won't even happen?
  • + 1
 @noisette: I think the point of protected riders is to keep top athletes in the race that suffer a mechanical in qualifying. Like lets say Bruni blows up a wheel in qualies then the final comes along he drops first and no one can touch his time until the last 15 riders. Kinda takes the excitement out of the race.
  • + 28
 It’s pretty simple really, take the riders that “qualify” from qualifying, take all the protected riders, throw them all in a list and rank them based on their time in qualifying. Just because you’re protected doesn’t mean you should ride last if your time was garbage. The fact you’re allowed to ride at all should be enough.
  • + 5
 This is the only sensible option. Other than the chance of someone sitting in the hotseat for three hours and making the rest of the riders look like a bit of a joke.

Their argument is that the riders people want to see wouldn't appear in the livestream. Why not run the live stream (possibly without commentary for the first hour) throughout finals?
  • + 1
 Yup. This would be so easy.
  • + 1
 This is the right answer. I get why they want protected riders in general and have no problem with the 10/10 5/5 split of season-long and current rank. Just order them based on qualifying times and insert any non-protected riders who qualified faster in the appropriate spot.

UCI has the data so they can do the math, but I bet you end up with ~30 riders (20 protected, 10 non-protected) in the top 30. Show those runs and cut down on some of the pre-show/interview type stuff to fit the mens broadcast into two hours.
  • + 6
 The men's start list should be:

•Qualifying order in reverse
•If a protected rider failed to qualify, stitch them into the starting order beginning at 10th.

Tracks vary, and so do riders' strengths. Of course the fastest qualifiers on a particular track should go last. Also, we could easily see a consistent 3rd place finisher leading the overall. If they are always going last, that steals much of the excitement from their runs, and they will never see the hot seat. Get it together, people.
  • + 8
 If a protected rider fails to qualify, they should be riding first. Being protected gets them into the finals, it should not give them any more advantage than that.
  • + 5
 @Fix-the-Spade: if they're protected they should not be getting held up by other low-ranked riders, and they should be getting the media exposure, so starting them in 20th or something does make sense. Nobody wants to miss the coverage of Gwin/Minnaar/Bruni's race run because of a flat in qualifying, that'd be silly.
  • + 0
 @Socket: well it would add a challenge to qualifying for them. The top guys who can qualify easily if they go full gas need to ride at 90% to ensure they get a top 20 to get on TV and max media exposure.
Remember, if they f*ck up and flat or crash in quali they still get to race and still get to sit on the hotseat and get the championship points if their race time is fastest.
  • + 1
 @AyJayDoubleyou: And if you get to sit in the hot seat then your sponsors get coverage (possibly more!). It's pretty simple, really. Just have Red Bull zoom out a bit to give the sponsors some air time.
  • + 1
 @Fix-the-Spade: agreed, but they should also show their runs on rbtv. That way, it's fair, and sponsors are happy.
  • + 2
 @Socket: That denies other riders and sponsors their TV time for what might be their only world cup finals appearance that year. This whole situation stinks of major sponsors rigging things so nobody else gets any coverage, at the expense of the minor teams and the competition as a whole.
  • + 1
 @Fix-the-Spade: Hit the nail on head, this format would work very well if we were give more coverage of the event watching the top 30 for example of elite.
  • + 6
 F ....THE...UCI. So happy to see Crankworx, EWS and similar events growing. WC Downhill is the pinnacle of MTB without a doubt and I love it. That said, the UCI could give to sh*ts about it. Red Bull has done great things with action sports all around and brought a great deal of $$ along with them. However, their race coverage is going downhill (no pun intended) and they are beginning to act a lot like the UCI in many perspectives.
  • + 3
 As long as the UCI stays away, things will be good. And action sports will do just fine without Red Bull.
  • + 4
 As much as I hate the UCI, this is all the fault of Red Bull and some of the teams.
  • + 1
 @rsbromley: looks like it. That said, UCI should have put a foot down. They didn't. I'm not sure if Mercedes demanded any changes
  • + 3
 So the UCI basically did what the representatives from the teams requested that they do, and you are still killing them for it?
  • + 3
 @SlodownU: Will it really do just fine without Redbull? Action sports are sponsor driven and Redbull has been probably the biggest sponsor of action sports the last decade. Careful what you wish for.
  • + 1
 @sino428: My guess is those 'teams' are one or two major players (Trek, Spec.) who are trying to sway the video feeds in their favor. I could be wrong, but I highly doubt Mondraker, Propain, Transition, etc, are the ones asking /requesting this change
  • + 5
 Don't let Red Bull take so much participation to importants decisions in this sport...... They are a value for this sport it's clear, but there are limits to me, they crossed the red line i think !!! It's too much
  • + 8
 And Lord Peaty spoke thusly, "He who qualifies fastest, shall be lastest."
  • + 3
 Not sure how I feel about this portion...

"Also last year Red Bull Media House requested the start order to be such that the last rider down in the finals was the current WC leader."

Makes qualifying meaningless for whoever's leading the overall. They could roll out of the start gate in qualifying without having to risk anything and still be last person down the hill.
  • + 1
 The riders still earn points based on qualifying performance though, which hopefully discourages protected riders from just cruising down the course. However, I agree that it is still a bit of an unfair advantage since they have less to gain and probably won’t go 100% or risk as much to top out during qualifying.
  • + 3
 @BamaBiscuits: but what does anybody actually gain from going last? Usually it means you get the worst conditions and the most blown out course, and/or you get caught in the rain if that happens to start midway through finals. If anything I think this actually does the opposite and means people have MORE to gain by giving it everything in qualifying since it won't necessarily disadvantage them in the finals.
  • + 1
 @Socket: They get to know how hard everyone pushed it. If 20 seconds dropped off the quali time he knows he's gotta pull something special. Or if his main rival crashed he knows he can take it easy and not risk injury.
  • + 1
 @Socket: Good point. In alpine skiing, the top qualifiers go toward the front of the pack. (In downhill and Super G, and in the first run for slalom, GS and combined). No one wants to ski in the rutted-up mess after 40 people have shredded the snow to crap. (At the same time, no one really wants to go first, either).

Rocks and dirt are not the same as snow, granted, but I would still think the course is in worse shape at the end of the race than it is in the beginning... In what way is it an advantage?
  • + 2
 I honestly don't mind the rule. It sucks for the top qualifier that they don't get to ride last, but having the leaders of the series ride last will more times that not put the riders with the best chance winning at the end. And from a fan perspective I think that makes for the best and most exciting viewing. Its not really entertaining when a top rider has a fall or mechanical in qualifying and then and puts up a smoker of a time in finals and sits in the hot seat for 20 riders that everyone knows have no chance at touching the time.
  • + 2
 This really pisses me off, and I'm just a fan. I imagine there would've been some pissed off riders. It just goes to show how out of touch UCI are with the sport - not understanding the sacredness of the start order being what it is. Nothing more exciting than when a new or up and coming rider makes the top 10 in the start list and lays down a scorcher. Is this something we won't see happen anymore?
  • + 2
 I wonder what WC racing would be like without the UCI...Maybe RedBull could start its own series. Maybe do a handful of races in North America? There’s this place that seems to be pretty popular... I think it’s called Whistler or something...
  • + 3
 Call me crazy but if you’re good enough to rank P1 in both practice and qualifying against the worlds best riders, then you damn well deserve to ride out of that start gate last on race day...
  • + 2
 I like the new rule changes with the protected riders, but id prefer if also something like top 5 qualifiers in the current race can start in the final 5 positions on finals day regardless if they are protected or not. That wouldn't mess up seeing the protected riders in the live feed, which seems like the point of the rule changes, and it also doesn't penalize a top qualifier because they had a lower rank in the previous season. Hypothetically, if someone like Gee qualifies first at Fort William, he would have the same situation as Brook happen, because he is lower ranked from his injury plagued season last year.
  • + 1
 i like the idea that the top 20 rider, ride in the last hour of the race. but also some of the fastest qualifier. i think the idea of red bull tv is a start but need some modification like fastjohn1 is suggesting
  • + 2
 I agree with the statemetns of keep it simple. The idea of qualifying the fastest and going last is that yo have a sense of all of those that have gone down before you. You (Bull Dog) earned it by...qualifying the fastest.

No disrespect to Gwin but it sounds like he can just role down slow for every qualifier this year and still go last. That doesn't seem fair to all of the other riders pushing the limit to qualify in a later position.Besides it is inherent in the word...qualify.
  • + 1
 The top ranked WC rider going last is a departure from the norm, but I don't hate it. You want to go last? Win enough races and qualies to be top ranked. Just like any given week. The order, from 2 onto the rest of the field, should reflect quali position. As others have said, if you're protected and you miss the cut, you go first.
  • + 1
 Yea but we still get to see the sport we love and like the pros said about everyone slating the track before they had ridden it. What would we know just keyboard warriors. Saying that I don’t see anyone on here qualifying for world cups
  • + 1
 I feel the biggest thing about dropping last is the prestige and publicity, important things for a professional athlete. The courses normally seem be pretty torn up for the final rides so I Idon't see a significant advantage for performance. I understand the reasoning behind the protected riders but it sucks for the mid pack guys trying to push through. The majority of the time the quality of the top guys shines through so I'd like the top 20 to have only a couple of free passes into the final over the season rather than every single one. If you have lots of bad luck or ride crap on a regular basis it's not fair that someone who rode faster misses out.
  • + 1
 I think what the team requested does make a lot of sense in order to make sure the top riders who had problems in qualifying still get broadcasted.

If I was to decide, the best 3 or best 5 qualifiers would start last and would be preceded by the 20 protected riders in the order they qualified.

- The best qualifiers will get the exposure they deserve in the live feed;
- There will be no risk of missing some of the top racers in the live feed (even if they had a problem in their qualification run);
  • + 3
 after this explanation it certainly makes more sense... also agree that the odds of having an unprotected rider qualifying first is rare.
  • + 1
 The rare times it does happen are exciting, though. The tension building up to their race run breaks up the normal routine, and heightens the viewers sense of wonder. This change is just part of the old "too many cooks spoil the pot" dilemma that flattens out those peaks of excitement. It's like when a music artist gets signed to a big label and their songs end up getting over produced and watered down in order to sound inoffensive in the background of commercials and summer movies.
  • + 1
 Can someone give me an update on the protection rule? This is the first I've heard of it. What make's you a protected rider? Also, I like RedBull a lot and what they do for sports and other areas of their interest... but allowing media production to influence rule changes in sports is just not ok in my opinion. The UCI should have nipped that in the butt when they had the chance.
  • + 5
 This is why crankworx is gaining ground!!!!!!
  • + 1
 And as it gets bigger they'll start running into their own weird rule issues causing confusion and outrage on the message boards. Enjoy the good times while they last! ...or just ride your bike...
  • + 2
 A group of clueless people spending hours delegating little changes that only confuse and turn away new viewers. Ultimately hurting the sport. Sounds about right.
  • + 0
 This rule change is bad, each race should be based on how they qualify in that race. This is more UCI madness and will continue to denigrate the viewership of the sport. Since when do we change core rules for sponsors and media. How demoralizing to the guy who laid it on the line to start mid pack total BS. I am not going to watch any more this season till they fix this and I encourage everyone else out there to follow suit.
  • + 2
 Pick your start times. #1 qualifier choses 1st and so on...
Just like a gate pick in moto. Why should fastest racers get worst track conditions?
But, the 'show' must go on.
  • + 2
 So qualification times mean even less now. Way to go UCI. WTF are you doing.
  • + 1
 so we have been racing since we started horse back riding and all of a sudden we rewrite history. Did Mateschitz have lunch with Trump?
  • + 2
 IF YOU AIN'T FIRST YOU'RE LAST
  • + 1
 I say the top qualifier should be allowed to pick his or her start position
  • + 2
 This is stupid. Macdonald qualified first, he should ride last. PERIOD.
  • + 2
 I’m glad that’s all cleared up then....
  • + 1
 get these roadies out of mtb. and bmx for that matter. seriously holding the racing side of our sport down.
  • + 3
 What a mess....
  • + 1
 I think they should skip qualifying all together and go for two runs (for top 30) with accumulated time like in alpine GS.
  • + 1
 It's all about the money, boys!
  • + 2
 What a joke.
  • + 2
 #protectbrook
  • + 1
 UCI - United to Confuse Idiots
  • + 2
 All for money.
  • + 1
 This is what happens when stubborn people try to make everyone happy...

Post a Comment



