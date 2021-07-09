The Story of Mountain Biking’s Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham - A Pinkbike Podcast Special, Part 2

This is a long one! We're back for the second part of our chat with Richard Cunningham, better known as RC in these circles, and we even talk about mountain bikes this time around. If you missed our first conversation about RC's love of flying, building his own planes and teaching himself how to fly, and his father's secret work for NASA, stop what you're doing and listen to that first. In part two, RC tells about his time at Mountain Bike Action and testing some of the wildest - and most unreliable - bikes ever created, his opinion of the internet before and after joining Pinkbike, his most important lesson for writing bike reviews, thoughts on e-bikes, and he answers a handful of reader questions. Want to know more about RC? Click on these blue words.
''So I just shoved the stick into the downtube to join the frame back together and finished the ride!"
