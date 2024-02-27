Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
The Story of the Richmond Cycling Corps: A Public Housing Race Team
Feb 27, 2024
by
Outside Online
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
Naz & Chip from the Richmond Cycling Corps. Photo: Jared Soares
https://www.outsideonline.com/outdoor-adventure/biking/richmond-cycling-corps/
The team consists of sixth-to-twelfth-graders who attend a variety of schools, but all have lived in or near public housing in the same part of Richmond, Virginia.
Regions in Article
Richmond
Posted In:
Outside Network
Stories
Author Info:
outsideonline
Member since Aug 7, 2019
74 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: SRAM's New Maven Brakes - The Big Brake
99767 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024
76241 views
Rachel Pageau is OnlyFans' Latest Sponsored Mountain Biker
56702 views
Jackson Goldstone After Hardline Crash - 'I've Most Likely Torn My MCL'
50466 views
Review: Lewis LHT Ultimate Brakes - Clones or Contenders?
49886 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024
46780 views
First Ride: 2024 Canyon Spectral CF - Evolution Not Revolution
39568 views
Mass Redundancies Reported at Wiggle Chain Reaction
38241 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022967
Mobile Version of Website