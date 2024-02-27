The Story of the Richmond Cycling Corps: A Public Housing Race Team

Feb 27, 2024
by Outside Online  
Naz Chip from the Richmond Cycling Corps. Photo Jared Soares
Naz & Chip from the Richmond Cycling Corps. Photo: Jared Soares

https://www.outsideonline.com/outdoor-adventure/biking/richmond-cycling-corps/

The team consists of sixth-to-twelfth-graders who attend a variety of schools, but all have lived in or near public housing in the same part of Richmond, Virginia.

Regions in Article
Richmond

Posted In:
Outside Network Stories


Author Info:
outsideonline avatar

Member since Aug 7, 2019
74 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: SRAM's New Maven Brakes - The Big Brake
99767 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024
76241 views
Rachel Pageau is OnlyFans' Latest Sponsored Mountain Biker
56702 views
Jackson Goldstone After Hardline Crash - 'I've Most Likely Torn My MCL'
50466 views
Review: Lewis LHT Ultimate Brakes - Clones or Contenders?
49886 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024
46780 views
First Ride: 2024 Canyon Spectral CF - Evolution Not Revolution
39568 views
Mass Redundancies Reported at Wiggle Chain Reaction
38241 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022967
Mobile Version of Website