Video: Tackling an Italian Summer Blizzard

The weather forecast was bad: rain and snow above 2500 m. We couldn’t disappoint our special guest, so we did not get discouraged. Sticking to our plan and we started our adventure! Late in the afternoon, we took an off-road vehicle to cut the climb short, then, inside a summer blizzard, we pedaled up to the Pizzini-Frattola mountain hut where we had a warm meal and a bed for the night. The day after the sun shone, the sky was blue and a blanket of snow covered everything.We carried on our shoulders the mountain bikes and with the snow up to the knees, we trekked up to the Zebrù Pass (3000 m.), where began the downhill.We rode down first on the snow, then on an amazing mountainside single track with a lot of flow.Arrived in Bormio, after lunch, we took two gondolas to reach Cima Bianca, the tallest point of the tour. Fortunately, the sun was warm so the snow that fell the day before had already melted, so from here we descended having a lot of fun and without any problem on a wonderful alpine single trail. It was an epic adventure that we will never forget!