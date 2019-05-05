VIDEOS

Video: Tackling an Italian Summer Blizzard

May 3, 2019
by Luca Zambonin  
The Summer Blizzard

by LucaZambonin
The weather forecast was bad: rain and snow above 2500 m. We couldn’t disappoint our special guest, so we did not get discouraged. Sticking to our plan and we started our adventure! Late in the afternoon, we took an off-road vehicle to cut the climb short, then, inside a summer blizzard, we pedaled up to the Pizzini-Frattola mountain hut where we had a warm meal and a bed for the night. The day after the sun shone, the sky was blue and a blanket of snow covered everything.
Climbing up to Passo Zebr
We carried on our shoulders the mountain bikes and with the snow up to the knees, we trekked up to the Zebrù Pass (3000 m.), where began the downhill.
Ready for the downhill
We rode down first on the snow, then on an amazing mountainside single track with a lot of flow.
Riding down from Passo Zebr to Bormio
The trail was so technical even for our pro rider Marcello Pesenti
The trail was so technical even for our pro rider Marcello Pesenti
Arrived in Bormio, after lunch, we took two gondolas to reach Cima Bianca, the tallest point of the tour. Fortunately, the sun was warm so the snow that fell the day before had already melted, so from here we descended having a lot of fun and without any problem on a wonderful alpine single trail. It was an epic adventure that we will never forget!
Riding down from Bormio 3000 to Santa Caterina Valfurva


