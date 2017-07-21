The Swiss Precision: Jérôme Caroli - Video

Jérôme Caroli also known as "Crevette" is a Swiss downhill racer. He's racing for the JC Racing team in the Elite Men Category on the World Cup Circuit. Jérôme and I went for an intense two days of filming in Monte Tamaro this spring. It was wet, cold, and foggy but he has this fluidity that makes things incredibly easy and really rides everything with a mind-blowing style.This year he had some excellent qualification results on the circuit, qualifying each time in the top 40 but unfortunately, mechanicals problems or injuries always stopped him on the doorstep of the perfect run in the final. In Lenzerheide, he had a big crash in his qualifying run ending with a concussion and a broken frame. But "Crevette" is a hard worker, full of motivation and endowed with a love for the bicycle without a limit so he has now recovered and he is going to send it flat-out on the few last races of the year, next one is Mont Saint-Anne in two weeks.Watch out for him because he is an amazing, precise and stylish rider but also because, in this World Cup Circuit full of superstars, people like him who are natural, simple and who just want to have fun on their bike are the true spirit of downhill racing.Photos and Video: Christophe BaerRider: Jérôme Caroli