The Swiss Precision: Jérôme Caroli - Video

Jul 21, 2017 at 18:00
Jul 21, 2017
by ckm media  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Jérôme Caroli | Swiss Precision

by ckmmedia
Views: 448    Faves: 5    Comments: 0

Jérôme Caroli also known as "Crevette" is a Swiss downhill racer. He's racing for the JC Racing team in the Elite Men Category on the World Cup Circuit. Jérôme and I went for an intense two days of filming in Monte Tamaro this spring. It was wet, cold, and foggy but he has this fluidity that makes things incredibly easy and really rides everything with a mind-blowing style.

The Swiss Precision J r me Caroli - Video

This year he had some excellent qualification results on the circuit, qualifying each time in the top 40 but unfortunately, mechanicals problems or injuries always stopped him on the doorstep of the perfect run in the final. In Lenzerheide, he had a big crash in his qualifying run ending with a concussion and a broken frame. But "Crevette" is a hard worker, full of motivation and endowed with a love for the bicycle without a limit so he has now recovered and he is going to send it flat-out on the few last races of the year, next one is Mont Saint-Anne in two weeks.

Sometimes you loose some...

Watch out for him because he is an amazing, precise and stylish rider but also because, in this World Cup Circuit full of superstars, people like him who are natural, simple and who just want to have fun on their bike are the true spirit of downhill racing.

The Swiss Precision J r me Caroli - Video

Photos and Video: Christophe Baer
Rider: Jérôme Caroli


MENTIONS: @intensecyclesusa / @ckmmedia
Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V3
150804 views
Commencal Supreme SX - 180mm All-Mountain Bike With HPP Suspension System
72092 views
Mavic Deemax - Return of the King?
56950 views
Push ACS-3 Coil Spring Conversion Kit - First Look
53885 views
1 Question - What's Going on With 27.5+?
41772 views
Whyte S-150 Carbon RS - Review
39108 views
Enduro Bikes of the US National Championships
38687 views
Ancillotti Scarab - Bike Check
37004 views






3 Comments

  • + 4
 all I can think about is where did he get that fender
  • + 1
 Right! Anyone?
  • + 1
 Felt like last of the Mohicans crossed w epic DH

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027672
Mobile Version of Website