The SwitchGrade Will Allow Riders to Change Their Saddle Angle on the Fly

Jan 13, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  
SwitchGrade

Some of the greatest inventions have been born out of necessity and Noel Dolotallas, the founder of the SwitchGrade, has developed his product out of what he has seen as a need for not only himself but other riders as well.

Dolotallas had begun noticing a number of riders who were riding with a nose-down saddle position to help on steep climbs in his area of Western British Columbia, including the Sea to Sky area, North Shore, and Fraser Valley. Alas, at a height of 5'7" (170cm), having the rear of the saddle in the way, "blocking re-entry" as he says, was less than ideal for descending. This led to him frequently readjusting the saddle nose up, prior to descents. It was time-consuming and unpleasant, but the extra room was a huge help. Specialized's Command Post WU did something similar, but it came and went, never really catching on.

In thinking of an innovative way to solve the issue, Dolotallas contacted an engineer and industrial designer to help develop a proof of concept and create some prototypes. He claims to have even gathered some inspiration from Mike Kazimer's opinion article, "Why Is Everyone Talking About Seat Tube Angles?" and the discussion following it which helped his team validate their hypothesis and continue with development.

This video shows the action of how the SwitchGrade works.

What Is It?

The SwitchGrade is a simple, patent-pending mechanism that replaces a rider's seatpost rail clamp. It's made to be compatible with a wide range of fixed and dropper seat posts. It is built from a piece of solid 6061 T6 aluminum billet and features three locking positions. The positions are indexed, separated by 10°. The key benefit claimed of the SwitchGrade is that it provides riders the choice to optimize their saddle positions for each of the three major trail features they encounter on rides - climbing, descending, and flat.

For climbing, the SwitchGrade is claimed to improve biomechanical efficiencies for grinding out long, steep, or technical uphills by moving the rider forward and over the bottom bracket. According to Dolotallas this is a similar benefit to that of riding with a steeper seat tube angle amplified by the stable push point afforded by the saddle tilt which negates the climbing grade. For descending, riders can flip the lever which instantly creates more room to maneuver about the saddle. For undulating terrain, riders can choose to keep the saddle flat and adjust it as needed.

SwitchGrade
SwitchGrade


Dolotallas also believes the SwitchGrade will be helpful for adventure cyclists and bikepackers who spend hours on the saddle and want to ease pain and discomfort from pressure on the perineum and sit bones.

The team is in their final stages of refining its prototype in preparation for launching it this spring. For more information, check out their website, aenomalyconstructs.com



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Seatposts Switchgrade


74 Comments

  • 67 3
 The angle of the dangle is directed related to the heat of the beat.
  • 8 1
 Nah...it's the pleat of the meat.
  • 8 2
 ....to the Mass in the Ass.
  • 7 0
 ...hang of the wang
  • 2 1
 I thought it was heat of the meat x mass of the lass?
  • 3 9
flag karoliusz (38 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 More like to the dump of trump
  • 1 0
 The application of the lubrication is directly related to the perceptibility of the posterior post play.
  • 1 0
 ...long of the dong ...resty of the testie ...maint of the taint ...room for the shroom ...swells for your bells
  • 35 1
 That sound though....whew things I’d do for a nice click.
  • 7 0
 Pinkbike editors feel the same way.
  • 2 0
 Convince me that this thing won't creak like hell once it gets some use on it.
  • 13 0
 This is so awesome! I’ve had this idea in the past but couldn’t figure out how to make it happen. I hope it works great and good luck to them. I’m sure in the future it will only get more dialed and many people will use them.
  • 1 0
 I always thought it would be rad if the seat automatically changed angle when the dropper was used...if this makes a big difference then maybe in the future???
  • 13 2
 What happened to set and forget ? Does it really make that much of a difference ?
  • 10 8
 Do you actually ride?
  • 6 1
 @radrider: I do. And honestly had to check it's not April the 1st.
  • 1 3
 @radrider: I actually ride quite frequently and still don't see the point of this. Set your seat at a neutral angle and let the dropper post manage the rest. The description in the article about re-entry angle seems like an old school problem that was solved with dropper posts and their ability to move the saddle out of the way. Unless you are raising your post back up BEFORE you move your body over the saddle, I don't see the issue. Cool engineering though.
  • 1 0
 @Poulsbojohnny: Yeah, the re-entry thing seems like it would be solved with a longer dropper or perhaps a narrower saddle. I am curious if being able to have the saddle flat while pedaling flat ground and nose down while climbing would make a large difference in overall comfort. I'm interested.
  • 9 1
 This is very cool. Problem with the specialized Wu is that it was always angled down when the post was slammed which was annoying if you just wanted to sit for a second on level terrain.

I’d buy one of these.
  • 9 1
 If this design holds promise, I could definitely see a big company buying or licensing it to use integrated into a post. While most people don't need it, enough do that it could certainly be a selling point.
  • 2 1
 New trek slash
  • 5 1
 Scott need to get behind this! More cables! We need more cables!
  • 7 0
 I though dropper posts were the dumbest thing when they first appeared on the market. I will not make that mistake again. Looking forward to seeing where this goes! Cool concept!
  • 1 0
 I remember rolling my eyes the first time I saw a dropper in the wild, seemed like such a waste of money to add so much weight to a bike...now I can’t ride a bike with a regular seat post!
  • 10 2
 Ill wait til its combined with a dropper.
  • 14 7
 Apparently looking at photos is hard?
  • 6 1
 @NorCalNomad: dropper-lever actuation
  • 2 0
 Specialized did it a few years ago with the command post wu. Haven't heard much about it since it launched, so it must not have been much of a hit.

kylesbikes.com/specialized-command-post-wu-seatpost-black.html
  • 1 0
 @NorCalNomad: I think he means integrated, as in it changes angle automatically as the post goes up and down, like the Specialized post (not sure why it didn’t take off??)
  • 4 0
 Love the click but with tiny seat posts and 170mm droppers on medium sized bikes is the seat ever actually in the way anymore?
  • 3 2
 Even with my post all the way down and the post fukky in the frame I often notice almost getting caught on the back of the seat. Hasn't happened but the same thought the designer had has crossed my mind many a time. There's good reason the seat gets pointed up on a dh bike.
  • 2 0
 @friendlyfoe: I accidentally downvoted because of mobile, but +1 to this. Anything I can do to get that seat out of the way!
  • 1 0
 Re building this into a dropper: I wonder if you could make the seat clamp mechanism a horizontal cylinder with three holes with a fairly strong spring that centres the cylinder to the middle position, which would give the 'flat' saddle position, and a spring operated bolt that sits in one of those three holes.

Then pressing the dropper post button could release the dropper *and* the seat angle bolt and you apply your weight to either the front, back or middle of your saddle to drop the post and set the angle simultaneously. If your post is already fully extended you could just blip the button and shift your weight forward on the saddle to rotate it into the nose down position, without dropping it.

If you had the saddle part way down but now wanted the nose pointing up you could shift your weight to the back but not move your bum up or down, press the dropper button and it would just point up, but stay at roughly the same height.

Would that work I wonder...
  • 1 0
 Hey,
wouldn´t it be better to change the Bar/Stemheight on the fly, like a seatpost?
Low -for agressive climbing,
high - for agressive decending?

If someone designs this now - I would like to have the first production item.
  • 3 0
 This isn't a solution that I need but I could see how a shorter right might. Cool solution. Great positive click.
  • 3 0
 we're going there. if you combine this with a dropper - and it tilts the saddle back when lowering, i'd be in.
  • 1 0
 Thats not the whole point of this thing. Its also built to tilt the nose done while riding uphill.
  • 3 1
 But you could probably get the saddle lower anyway without that contraption underneath you seat as the stack high would increase
  • 1 0
 It's not for DH only, it enables you to angle the saddle downward for steep climbing, flat for flat roads, and upward for DH. Look at the other posts on Instagram. It seems to be a first iterationso it can get smaller, lighter, bring more freedom to seat tube angle design.
  • 2 0
 I would really love to see the marketing video of a guy oh so comfortably descending a trail sat down. Please make this video happen, please
  • 13 13
 Raises the seat, adds weight and complexity, not cheap, and it's not really a need (call it a thneed).

Nice job engineering a solution, but I think the problem it solves is pretty minimal.
  • 7 2
 I would love one!
  • 5 2
 If you're worried about this raising the seat you can just let some air out of your tires. Problem solved.
  • 3 2
 @mi-bike: worried about overall seat post stack, not altitude sickness...
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: bro yer on to somethin
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: Pure Genius!
  • 2 0
 Awesome. If it works, I want one. For all my bikes except the BMX or road...
  • 2 0
 Specialized wu but simpler
  • 2 0
 it would suck to leave it way up when you sit down.
  • 4 0
 Some might enjoy it
  • 1 0
 I like the basic idea. However it looks like you need a very tall saddle to fit it. The link doesn't work also.
  • 3 0
 This is sit.
  • 1 0
 Is this it?
  • 3 0
 looks heavy
  • 2 0
 Looks cool, but not my problem.
  • 1 0
 I put a quick release on one of the bolts to achieve this...it’s shit.
I’d buy one of these for sure.
  • 1 0
 Specialized Wu Dropper absolutly ahead of the game, wish this was the common standard, seat angle is huge
  • 1 0
 Specialized post was amazing. I called it Taint Control. I have no idea why it didn't become the standard.
  • 2 0
 Put me down for one.
  • 2 1
 Does ii come with a free set of carbon tire levers?
  • 1 0
 and seat angle could self adjust move with seat post action?
  • 1 0
 I wished to have something like that forever!
  • 1 0
 Another bike industry solution to a problem that doesn't exist.
  • 1 1
 This is fkn genius!!! Also those positive clicks made me cum a little
  • 2 4
 Looks really expensive. You’re going to end up with a $600+ dropper post if tug use a cheap one...
  • 2 0
 its a prototype..
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



