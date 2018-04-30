The Syndicate, Episode 1: Clearing Out the Off-Season - Video

Dinoshaw lurking, Jordi eyerolling, Greg puzzling, and Loris beatboxing until his suspension feels just right. Sit down with a cup of coffee (or tea, or beer), and clear out the offseason with us.
Things kick off in Windrock with some FOX testing, a Pro GRT race, and a side by side of mud pies, then we head over to Croatia for the first World Cup of the season on a track so rocky Steve Peat's content to leave it to the youngsters.
Don't be afraid to subscribe and follow all the crew on the following platforms:
@gregminnaar @luca_shaw @lorisvergier #thesyndicate
Produced by @steelcitymedia
MENTIONS: @SteelCityMedia
4 Comments
Post a Comment