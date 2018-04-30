VIDEOS

The Syndicate, Episode 1: Clearing Out the Off-Season - Video

Apr 30, 2018
by Joe Bowman  


Dinoshaw lurking, Jordi eyerolling, Greg puzzling, and Loris beatboxing until his suspension feels just right. Sit down with a cup of coffee (or tea, or beer), and clear out the offseason with us.

Things kick off in Windrock with some FOX testing, a Pro GRT race, and a side by side of mud pies, then we head over to Croatia for the first World Cup of the season on a track so rocky Steve Peat's content to leave it to the youngsters.

Produced by @steelcitymedia

MENTIONS: @SteelCityMedia


4 Comments

  • + 1
 So this is what it's like when biking is your job? Not a bad 9-5, I guess :-P
  • + 1
 Wasn´t Marshy suppose to leave the team to focus more on his own buisiness? It is nice to see he is still around
  • + 1
 Well that was a long wait. Thank Gawd.
  • + 1
 Holy shit Windrock is getting a lot of solid attention

