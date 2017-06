The Syndicate is back. This time around we follow one of the newest recruits, Loris Vergier, around his home in Cagne-sur-Mer. Loris gives us the lowdown on racing in denim, Ferrari-esque cars, and the fast-life of twisting throttles near white sandy beaches, and then it's on to Ft. William and Leogang for World Cup action with the whole team.

