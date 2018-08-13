VIDEOS

Video: The Team Behind Martin Maes' EWS Win in Whistler

Aug 13, 2018
by Stans NoTubes  
by StansNoTubes
Views: 36    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Words by Stan's NoTubes

Martin holding his bike high after officially taking the win. Photo Fraser Britton
After years of consistency and weathering bad luck, Martin Maes takes the win at EWS Whistler

Well Deserved After years of bad luck Martin Maes and GT Factory Team Manager Mark Maurissen take a moment to appreciate Martin s big win at the Whistler EWS photo Peter Jamison
Well Deserved: After years of bad luck, Martin Maes and GT Factory Team Manager Mark Maurissen take a moment to appreciate Martin's big win at the Whistler EWS

Martin taking the high line and hugging the course tape. Photo Fraser Britton
Eyes on the prize. Photo Fraser Britton

Martin Maes Whistler EWS-winning GT Force with Stan s NoTubes Flow MK3 Wheelset photo Peter Jamison
Martin Maes Whistler EWS-winning GT Force with Stan s NoTubes Flow MK3 Wheelset photo Peter Jamison
]Martin Maes' Whistler EWS-winning GT Force with Stan's NoTubes Flow MK3 Wheelset

Martin Maes wins Whistler EWS on Stan s NoTubes Flow MK3 wheelset photo Peter Jamison
The Stan's NoTubes Flow MK3, the wheels that Martin rode to victory

Martin Maes standing tall on the podium with GT Factory Racing teammate Noga Korem. Photo Fraser Britton
Martin's win and a 3rd for Noga Korem complete a great weekend for Team GT


Video: Peter Jamison
Photos: Peter Jamison and Fraser Britton

MENTIONS: @GTBicycles @StansNoTubes @EnduroWorldSeries


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2018
79602 views
Finals Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
75086 views
Review: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Fork
58807 views
Video: Kona Launches New Carbon Process 29er
55578 views
First Ride: Polygon's New XquarOne DH
53151 views
RockShox's Electronic Wireless Dropper Post - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
47253 views
Qualifying Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
42983 views
Gwin's Not Racing MSA, But He is Training on a 29" YT Tues
40879 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024486
Mobile Version of Website