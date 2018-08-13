Pinkbike.com
Video: The Team Behind Martin Maes' EWS Win in Whistler
Aug 13, 2018
by
Stans NoTubes
Follow
Following
by
StansNoTubes
Words by Stan's NoTubes
After years of consistency and weathering bad luck, Martin Maes takes the win at EWS Whistler
Well Deserved: After years of bad luck, Martin Maes and GT Factory Team Manager Mark Maurissen take a moment to appreciate Martin's big win at the Whistler EWS
]Martin Maes' Whistler EWS-winning GT Force with Stan's NoTubes Flow MK3 Wheelset
The Stan's NoTubes Flow MK3, the wheels that Martin rode to victory
Martin's win and a 3rd for Noga Korem complete a great weekend for Team GT
Video: Peter Jamison
Photos: Peter Jamison and Fraser Britton
MENTIONS:
@GTBicycles
@StansNoTubes
@EnduroWorldSeries
