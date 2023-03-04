Video: Shooting 35mm Film & Riding in Maydena, Tasmania

"The Team" | Maydena

As a bunch of friends that met and lived in Canada, it was somewhat surreal to be all reunited again in the country town of Maydena, Tasmania. All the way on the other side of the world in Australia and within that, one of the smallest towns in the nation. Whilst Maydena is a small town, don't be fooled, it boasts the best bike park in Australia. Soon to be known worldwide (to those that don't already know) when the EWS stops by in just a few weeks.With the company of good friends and world class trails, there wasn't much else we needed to have a good time. We found ourselves camping in the heart of town on a mate's property. This set us up with the perfect base camp. A place to eat, sleep and most importantly...chirp each other. The constant flow of banter and laughter is what most friendship are built upon. With ours' there is no exception to this. Our luxurious camp included key amenities such us; our rustic bush shower (bag of boiling water hanging from a tree). The dorm, a row of 6 swags at the back of our shipping container. The main attraction, our glorious base, a shipping container convertor into a little studio by the great Simon McLaine. All pieced together to make a home for good times. Offer me a 5 star hotel and I'll turn it down everyday of the week, this was exactly what we needed. Huge shout out to Dane and Simon for putting it all together. It's common spaces like this that make trips like this so memorable.When we finally got on our bikes we were blown away at the quality of trails down there. The majority of the group, bar on or two have all lived in Canada. Living in British Columbia we've be spoilt with some of the best bike parks in the world. Maydena is right on par with these bigger and more well known parks in North America. In particular, the steep natural trails the park is littered with are unreal. It feels like it's a bike park for those who don't usually like bike parks. We've all got friends that don't like riding in bike parks because it's too flowy or manacured. Whilst there are flowy trails in Maydena, the hand built trails that cut through the lush Tasmania forest will keep you coming back for more. That it will for us, we're hoping this big reunion in Tassie will become a regular thing for us all. We're really keen to see how this park grows over the next little bit. Only being a few years old there is no denying it's off to an amazing start.Video Edited by: Tom Wilson (@YamaFolk)Filmed by: The whole crew but special thanks to Tom Wilson, Corbin Selfe & Simon McLaineStill Photography: Casey Ripper (@Caseyripperphoto) & Corbin Selfe (@corbinselfe)Special Thanks: Huge shoutout to Maydena Bike Park (@Maydenabikepark) & Black Diamond Bike Racks (@blackdiamondbikeracks)