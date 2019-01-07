The 10 Best Edits of 2018

VIDEOS

What a year it has been for edits! Videographers have taken us around the world from the highs of the Himalayas to the treetops of British Columbia and even a canalboat in Sheffield.

Squeezing down a year's worth of edits to ten was ridiculously tough. We had a shortlist of 20 that was shaved down to 15 and very nearly had to just call it a list of 11 because taking out Bryn Atkinson's Sound of Speed just felt wrong. We also had to limit it to one edit per rider/filmer.

So without further ado, in no particular order, here are the ten best edits of 2018.




Fabio Wibmer - Fabiolous Escape 2


I'll kick things off with the most watched mountain bike video in the world last year and Fabio Wibmer's Fabiolous Escape 2. Now sitting at 23 million views on Youtube, it blew up in April and it's easy to see why - a funny story, high speeds, and huge hucks make it an instant classic. For me, cutting out some of the silliness wouldn't have done it any harm but there's still plenty in there for it to make this list.

Connor Fearon - Gamble


Gamble was easily my film of the year and one of the best sections from it was Connor Fearon in Retallack. Finn Iles in Pila and Blenki in Chile might also have made this list had they been released on YouTube.

Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4


There was always going to be a Semenuk on this list wasn't there? To be honest, he could have probably had his own list. With AIM, Inertia, Gallery, Contra and more, we've been spoiled by the master this year but I had to distil it down to one video for this list and his fourth Raw 100 is the best of the year.

Josh Bryceland - A Trip on the Bronson


This is easily one of the best bike launch videos in history, maybe only second to Josh and Cut Media's other work - Madeira Dreaming. A Trip on the Bronson is packed full of humour and style. Simply great.

Jordie Lunn - Rough AF3


The burliest edit of the year without question, the opening tree drop is gnarly enough but the edit just gets better from there.

Brendan Fairclough - Driven

DEITY: Driven featuring Brendan Fairlcough

by deityusa
Views: 33,600    Faves: 327    Comments: 7


This is why we need more pro downhill racers making edits. Ridiculously smooth and ludicrously fast yet Brendan Fairclough makes it look like just another Tuesday morning's work.

Mike Hopkins - Dream Ride III


The Dream Ride trilogy arrived at a fitting finale this year and was again packed full of humour, stunning locations and masterful camera work.

RJ Ripper - RJ Ripper


Far more than your usual shralp fest, the story of RJ Ripper is massively rewarding and well worth your time - this is what pure love for mountain bikes looks like. If you like this then make sure you also check out The Kora, Joey's other Himalayan masterpiece from 2018.

Brett Rheeder - Beautiful Idiot


A conceptual and engaging edit from Rheeder that takes cues from Life Cycles but adds totally modern twists. It has been criticised for being overblown and too dramatic but that back yard section can go toe-to-toe with Revel Co's output this year.

Dennis Enarson - Caps Lock


The BMX edit of the year for me was Dennis Enarson's Caps Lock. Most of these gaps would be impressive on a mountain bike... and that's before you put the tricks in.

What is your favourite edit of 2018?



What did I miss? Throw out a mention for your favourite edit of the year below.

10 Comments

  • + 6
 Bryn Atkinson Sound of Speed should surely be up there?
  • + 1
 Fuck oath!! That was insane!!
  • + 1
 Fearon's Gamble section is just so friggen good. I've watched it heaps of times and it just makes me want to go for a ride every time.
  • + 1
 Fuck me that BMX guy. Absolute animal. I bet he won't be able to walk when he's 30.
  • + 2
 Do we really have to make a choice ? ... All are so huge !!
  • + 1
 All good stuff but, It was Jordie Lunns RAF3 that made my heart stop..............
  • + 1
 Caps Lock is defo the best bmx one.He's animal.
  • + 1
 No Chris Akrigg?Really?
  • + 1
 Jordie PORCO DIO !!!
  • + 1
 An exclamation of enthusiasm in perfect italian style, bravissimo!

