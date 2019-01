The 10 Best Edits of 2018

Brett Rheeder in Beautiful Idiot - Robb Thompson Photo Brett Rheeder in Beautiful Idiot - Robb Thompson Photo

Fabio Wibmer - Fabiolous Escape 2

Connor Fearon - Gamble

Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4

Josh Bryceland - A Trip on the Bronson

Jordie Lunn - Rough AF3

Brendan Fairclough - Driven

Mike Hopkins - Dream Ride III

RJ Ripper - RJ Ripper

Brett Rheeder - Beautiful Idiot

Dennis Enarson - Caps Lock

I'll kick things off with the most watched mountain bike video in the world last year and Fabio Wibmer's Fabiolous Escape 2. Now sitting at 23 million views on Youtube, it blew up in April and it's easy to see why - a funny story, high speeds, and huge hucks make it an instant classic. For me, cutting out some of the silliness wouldn't have done it any harm but there's still plenty in there for it to make this list.Gamble was easily my film of the year and one of the best sections from it was Connor Fearon in Retallack. Finn Iles in Pila and Blenki in Chile might also have made this list had they been released on YouTube.There was always going to be a Semenuk on this list wasn't there? To be honest, he could have probably had his own list. With AIM Contra and more, we've been spoiled by the master this year but I had to distil it down to one video for this list and his fourth Raw 100 is the best of the year.This is easily one of the best bike launch videos in history, maybe only second to Josh and Cut Media's other work - Madeira Dreaming . A Trip on the Bronson is packed full of humour and style. Simply great.The burliest edit of the year without question, the opening tree drop is gnarly enough but the edit just gets better from there.This is why we need more pro downhill racers making edits. Ridiculously smooth and ludicrously fast yet Brendan Fairclough makes it look like just another Tuesday morning's work.The Dream Ride trilogy arrived at a fitting finale this year and was again packed full of humour, stunning locations and masterful camera work.Far more than your usual shralp fest, the story of RJ Ripper is massively rewarding and well worth your time - this is what pure love for mountain bikes looks like. If you like this then make sure you also check out The Kora , Joey's other Himalayan masterpiece from 2018.A conceptual and engaging edit from Rheeder that takes cues from Life Cycles but adds totally modern twists. It has been criticised for being overblown and too dramatic but that back yard section can go toe-to-toe with Revel Co's output this year.The BMX edit of the year for me was Dennis Enarson's Caps Lock. Most of these gaps would be impressive on a mountain bike... and that's before you put the tricks in.