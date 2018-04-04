VIDEOS

The Thaw: Early Season Shredding with Agassiz, Hunter, Beers, & Vanderham - Video

Apr 4, 2018
by Thomas Vanderham  
The Thaw

by tvanderham
Views: 5,998    Faves: 74    Comments: 2


bigquotesIn the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt.Margaret Atwood

Every year spring arrives in BC with a special energy to it. For many people this is a time of year for change, for planning and getting outside, and it's no different for mountain bikers. Warmer temperatures and longer days signal the start of a new bike season and the promise of perfect, tacky dirt. Skis are relegated to the dark, dusty corners of the basement and our bikes get the tuned up in anticipation of that first ride. As the snow line creeps higher, we head up to the our favourite trail to see what damage the winter has done and to see if we can assist Mother Nature with her annual thaw.


This past spring I had the chance to do just that with a few of my favourite people to ride bikes with - Graham Agassiz, Matt Hunter and Luke Beers. We found the trails still partially covered in snow and in need some some repairs. After a solid day of removing deadfall, scraping snow and rebuilding jumps, we traded our shovels for bikes and headed back up to reap the rewards of our efforts.

Good times ensued, fun was had. Hooting and hollering could be heard all the way down the trail. There's nothing quite like the first ride of the year.



Thanks for watching, I hope you're inspired to go tune up your favourite trail and shred it! Special thanks to Toyota BC for continuing to support our sport and projects like this.

Happy Trails
—Thomas

Video shot and edited by Matty Miles and Karl Heldt.

Must Read This Week
North Shore Billet Announces The Quadrant Ring™
113143 views
Shimano's Wild New Shifting Chain Guide - First Look
68578 views
Final Results: EWS Colombia 2018
66669 views
Spotted: Sam Hill Riding Clips?
59839 views
Finished: Santa Cruz Bicycles Ask Us Anything
53814 views
Transition Smuggler Carbon - Review
43782 views
New Industry Standard Set to Make a Massive Splash
43608 views
Martin Maes Out of EWS Colombia With Shoulder Injury
40810 views

30 Comments

  • + 31
 Oh man, that ruled.
  • + 7
 Awesome riding and driving and the music is fitting! Great edit!
  • + 7
 MUST... GO... BIKINNG...
  • + 3
 I want to ride my bicycle I want to ride my bike I want to ride my bicycle I want to ride it where I like
  • + 2
 @mtbikeaddict: i've got a bike, you can ride it if you like it, it's got a basket, a bell that rings and things to make it look good
  • + 5
 The Silvia Touch! Now I just wanna ride!
  • + 4
 silviafim is back
  • + 1
 All star crew! I'm thinking about hitting kamloops in a few weeks. Any recommendations for some good gravity trails that will be dry enough to ride?
  • + 1
 The ranch is just about dry and by then everything around town/Savona will be dry. DM me if you have questions/anything else
  • + 1
 Am I the only one that saw the title and thought it was a Mike Tyson remake of a famous horror movie?
  • + 6
 yes.
  • + 2
 reminded me of Hunters spring segment from seasons - Diggin it !
  • + 2
 Haven't seen a video of the interior done this well in a while!
  • + 2
 finally silviafilm is back
  • + 2
 Want to marry Luke Beers to get his name on my ID Card
  • + 1
 if you are into racers, there is also Matt Beer...
  • + 5
 Middle name Warm,
  • + 1
 and Nick Beer
  • + 1
 @dannyboybiker: winner lolol
  • + 2
 Nature, bikes, Freeride !
  • + 1
 Looking forward to seeing dirt again, still a ways off for us
  • + 2
 Thanks! Cheers!
  • + 1
 Any idea what trails are these?
  • + 2
 It's the law!
  • + 1
 But that wasn't a 29er V10
  • + 1
 NICE!
  • + 1
 Rad !!! nice grading btw
  • - 3
 im sick of slow mo
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034510
Mobile Version of Website