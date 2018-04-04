The Thaw: Early Season Shredding with Agassiz, Hunter, Beers, & Vanderham - Video







In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt. — Margaret Atwood



Every year spring arrives in BC with a special energy to it. For many people this is a time of year for change, for planning and getting outside, and it's no different for mountain bikers. Warmer temperatures and longer days signal the start of a new bike season and the promise of perfect, tacky dirt. Skis are relegated to the dark, dusty corners of the basement and our bikes get the tuned up in anticipation of that first ride. As the snow line creeps higher, we head up to the our favourite trail to see what damage the winter has done and to see if we can assist Mother Nature with her annual thaw.







This past spring I had the chance to do just that with a few of my favourite people to ride bikes with - Graham Agassiz, Matt Hunter and Luke Beers. We found the trails still partially covered in snow and in need some some repairs. After a solid day of removing deadfall, scraping snow and rebuilding jumps, we traded our shovels for bikes and headed back up to reap the rewards of our efforts.



Good times ensued, fun was had. Hooting and hollering could be heard all the way down the trail. There's nothing quite like the first ride of the year.







