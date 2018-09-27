INDUSTRY INSIDER

The Top 10 Ratboy x Santa Cruz Moments

Sep 27, 2018
by Sarah Moore  
Josh Bryceland enjoying his more relaxed schedule this season. While he might not be between the tape he is still on his bike and having fun non-stop.


With Santa Cruz and Josh Bryceland parting ways ahead of 2019, we immediately started reminiscing about all the iconic moments they've had over the years. Below are some of our favourites.




1. Winning Junior World Championships - 2008 - Val di Sole



2. His first Elite podium - 2011 - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

Ratboy took his first Elite World Cup podium at Mont-Sainte-Anne, finishing second to Aaron Gwin.



3. Launching the 2013 Bronson

The Syndicate was on tap for the launch video for the first mid-size-wheeled Bronson.



4. Winning his First World Cup - 2014 - Leogang

The Rat took his first World Cup win at Round 4 of the DH World Cup in Leogang.



5. Winning the World Cup Overall - 2014 - Meribel

Josh Bryceland dominated the second half of the 2014 season, and his third place at Meribel secured the World Cup overall.



6. The crash at Worlds - 2014 - Hafjell World Championships

Maybe not a favourite moment, but definitely a memorable one. Josh Bryceland missed out on the win at World Championships in Hafjell, Norway by a mere 0.4 seconds after spectacularly overjumping the finish line sender, breaking his foot and ankle in the process.



7. Launching the Bronson, again - 2015

Josh 'Ratboy' Bryceland smashed the trails of Madeira for the launch another Santa Cruz Bronson.



8. His final international DH Race - 2016 - Val di Sole World Championships

With rumours looming that he might step away from racing, Josh's final DH race on the global stage was at 2016 Worlds. He finished 15th. It's still incredible to see someone step away when they're at the top of their game, what a shock.



9. The Wheel Love video - 2017

Wheel Love flew under the radar last year, but was an incredibly rad project with creative, loose riding and good vibes throughout. An instant classic, and we were stoked to see more of what Josh had been doing away from racing.



10. Launching the Bronson, for a 3rd time - 2018

Josh and yet another new Bronson took quite a trip, down in the woods near the town where he was born. This one gets brought up all the time in "best launch video" conversations.





What did we miss? What would you add to the list?

Must Read This Week
Review: Fox 36 GRIP2 vs. RockShox Lyrik RC2 Fork
83369 views
Ingrid Doerr, Founder of Roach Clothing, Has Passed Away
58945 views
Final Results: EWS Ainsa 2018
57220 views
Gallery: Richie Rude's Yeti SB150 - EWS Ainsa 2018
52759 views
GPS Gadgets, French Toast Gel, and Hope's Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
52023 views
Video: What Tools Do the EWS Pros Carry?
50775 views
Just Keep it Rolling: How Ruaridh Cunningham‘s Destroyed Wheel Made it Through EWS Ainsa
49315 views
$5 Raffle: Win A Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
40656 views

8 Comments

  • + 4
 Watching the promo for the Blur TR made me buy one. So rad www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWUjon8EmVI
  • + 1
 Whoever it is on that bike sure is pedaling a lot. Are you sure it's him?
  • + 1
 Ratboy's name will always be synonymous with the Santa Cruz brand for me - even if he ends up on Cannondale next season. Regardless, wishing him the best.
  • + 4
 Stockport’s finest
  • + 2
 Missing the blur tr launch video.
  • + 1
 Long Live RatBoy. He will make new moments where ever he lands.
  • + 1
 Ah that old post-ride staple, the best launch videos conversation.
  • + 1
 My favorite launch of the Bronson was this latest with the cartoons.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031480
Mobile Version of Website