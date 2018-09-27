The Top 10 Ratboy x Santa Cruz Moments

With Santa Cruz and Josh Bryceland parting ways ahead of 2019, we immediately started reminiscing about all the iconic moments they've had over the years. Below are some of our favourites.
1. Winning Junior World Championships - 2008 - Val di Sole 2. His first Elite podium - 2011 - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
Ratboy took his first Elite World Cup podium at Mont-Sainte-Anne, finishing second to Aaron Gwin. 3. Launching the 2013 Bronson
The Syndicate was on tap for the launch video for the first mid-size-wheeled Bronson.4. Winning his First World Cup - 2014 - Leogang
The Rat took his first World Cup win at Round 4 of the DH World Cup in Leogang.5. Winning the World Cup Overall - 2014 - Meribel
Josh Bryceland dominated the second half of the 2014 season, and his third place at Meribel secured the World Cup overall. 6. The crash at Worlds - 2014 - Hafjell World Championships
Maybe not a favourite moment, but definitely a memorable one. Josh Bryceland missed out on the win at World Championships in Hafjell, Norway by a mere 0.4 seconds after spectacularly overjumping the finish line sender, breaking his foot and ankle in the process.7. Launching the Bronson, again - 2015
Josh 'Ratboy' Bryceland smashed the trails of Madeira for the launch another Santa Cruz Bronson.8. His final international DH Race - 2016 - Val di Sole World Championships
With rumours looming that he might step away from racing, Josh's final DH race on the global stage was at 2016 Worlds. He finished 15th. It's still incredible to see someone step away when they're at the top of their game, what a shock.9. The Wheel Love video - 2017
Wheel Love flew under the radar last year, but was an incredibly rad project with creative, loose riding and good vibes throughout. An instant classic, and we were stoked to see more of what Josh had been doing away from racing.10. Launching the Bronson, for a 3rd time - 2018
Josh and yet another new Bronson took quite a trip, down in the woods near the town where he was born. This one gets brought up all the time in "best launch video" conversations.
What did we miss? What would you add to the list?
