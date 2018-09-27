The Top 10 Ratboy x Santa Cruz Moments

1. Winning Junior World Championships - 2008 - Val di Sole

2. His first Elite podium - 2011 - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

3. Launching the 2013 Bronson

4. Winning his First World Cup - 2014 - Leogang

5. Winning the World Cup Overall - 2014 - Meribel

6. The crash at Worlds - 2014 - Hafjell World Championships

7. Launching the Bronson, again - 2015

8. His final international DH Race - 2016 - Val di Sole World Championships

9. The Wheel Love video - 2017

10. Launching the Bronson, for a 3rd time - 2018

Ratboy took his first Elite World Cup podium at Mont-Sainte-Anne, finishing second to Aaron Gwin.The Syndicate was on tap for the launch video for the first mid-size-wheeled Bronson.The Rat took his first World Cup win at Round 4 of the DH World Cup in Leogang.Josh Bryceland dominated the second half of the 2014 season, and his third place at Meribel secured the World Cup overall.Maybe not a favourite moment, but definitely a memorable one. Josh Bryceland missed out on the win at World Championships in Hafjell, Norway by a mere 0.4 seconds after spectacularly overjumping the finish line sender, breaking his foot and ankle in the process.Josh 'Ratboy' Bryceland smashed the trails of Madeira for the launch another Santa Cruz Bronson.With rumours looming that he might step away from racing, Josh's final DH race on the global stage was at 2016 Worlds. He finished 15th. It's still incredible to see someone step away when they're at the top of their game, what a shock.Wheel Love flew under the radar last year, but was an incredibly rad project with creative, loose riding and good vibes throughout. An instant classic, and we were stoked to see more of what Josh had been doing away from racing.Josh and yet another new Bronson took quite a trip, down in the woods near the town where he was born. This one gets brought up all the time in "best launch video" conversations.