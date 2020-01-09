The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade

Love 'em or hate 'em, participate in them or simply indulge when they go awry, the comments section is an integral part of the Pinkbike experience. I mean, who hasn't signed in just to see the below threshold comments on a particularly contentious article? While sometimes the trolls and keyboard warriors get the upper hand in the land of anonymity, it really just makes it that much more rewarding when the comment section is full of positivity and praise.
Here are the 20 comments that got the most upvotes in the past decade. Note that we've omitted comments with more than 100 downvotes and chose not to include repeat top-commenters (looking at you @scottsecco).
Waki would rule that list!
But all of us old timers know full well we could go all "Ridemonkey Lounge Forum" on your asses and black out the whole screen in less than a paragraph.
Waki is the Carlos Mencia of the comment section
As in November 21, 2017 the average user spent 00:33:01 on the site, Waki spent 19 Days, 2 Hours, 3 Minutes and 3 Seconds.
"He’s posted an astronomical 14,581 comments over the 8.5 years he has been a member. Let’s dive into this a bit more, shall we? To put it into perspective. RedBurn , who is in second place, has 5,827 comments and the average Pinkbike user has a lowly 17.5 comments, bless their heart."
Do psychedelics people... it’s good for you. It makes you look for a trip sitter, someone you trust. Someone you love. Love that person. I have no idea why I am writing this
Runner-up for upvotes was @brianpark (11,847) and for downvotes was @thesharkman (5,403).
...But you're about to pass the upvotes of last decade's 20th spot!
"feels great, baby"
Have to say I didn’t get a lot of time on the bike when he was in treatment, but when I did it was the one thing that allowed me to forget everything for a few minutes...hurtling down hills on bikes is excellent meditation, if your mind wanders from the task in hand you will eat dirt. All the best to everyone on PB (including WAKI...despite me riding a steel hard tail with 160mm fork).
I'm a father (no, scratch that), I'm a dad of 3 small kids. Often bitching about not being able to ride. Because kids.
And then I received from you that reality check. Fellow rider is going through the worst of all nightmares and I'm unhappy because i get to spend my days with 3 perfectly healthy kids..
It humbled me a lot
PB community let's upvote this comment from crag79. In 10 years we will have even more good news about Franck.
F*ck Cancer!
"in prison?"
Still my fav. The first reply to the top comment is peak PB commenting
www.pinkbike.com/u/davidarthur/blog/20-bikes-from-core-bike-show-2018.html
If I was an engineer and I came up with a new tubing material, even if it was a new aluminum alloy, I'd probably name it "Nuckingfossum", as in "Steel is real, but..."
It's a life well lived.
www.instagram.com/p/BkbvG98lEVA/?igshid=17rrmbq4hzlsb
Congratulations! I remember that! You lucky SOB - the rest of your life will be a desperate, futile attempt to reach those heights again!!
Hwulex's comment still makes me well up big time. To this day feels like losing a family member.
Love you Stevie
Knowing where the idea came from, the hoops that had to be jumped to make it happen and the near flawless execution of it just made it perfect. No fanfare, just racing before and racing after. Last rider before finished their run to a full-on race atmosphere, a 10 second announcement then straight into the ghost run. 100% silence and respect from everyone on the hill. Crowd goes nuts as the ghost run enters the motorway. Huge explosion as it crosses the finish line. Ghost run finishes. 10 seconds later racing resumes and the full-on race atmosphere instantly returns. No wallowing or sorrow, just pure passion and respect for a rider and their chosen path. Proper once in a lifetime moment. The TV feed doesn't come close to doing it justice.
@Hwulex you helped put in motion a series of events that turned a very sad situation into a very positive one.
Next year, everyone should create a bunch of profiles to increase their chances of winning since the real problem is being avoided.
Second place for new mtb denim shorts (jorts?)
Or what about this guy at the top: www.pinkbike.com/photo/9873407/#cid9597773
Sleeping on em
Can we get one of those Pinkbike Polls to see how many mountain bikers actually drink that poisonous trash?
(argue all you want that Red Bull is good for the sport and that it wouldn’t be where it is without them but that’s just rationalizing the crappy way they treat all their atheletes)
It's nice to see all these great comments come out on top
"Sam Hill's career is going downhill fast"
So simple and ingenious.
"a period of ten years:
the three decades from 1776 to 1806.
a period of ten years beginning with a year whose last digit is zero:
the decade of the 1980s"
Special mention though to the Spengle's 3-Spoke Carbon Wheels comment which is hilarous.
