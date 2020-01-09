The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade

Jan 9, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Love 'em or hate 'em, participate in them or simply indulge when they go awry, the comments section is an integral part of the Pinkbike experience. I mean, who hasn't signed in just to see the below threshold comments on a particularly contentious article? While sometimes the trolls and keyboard warriors get the upper hand in the land of anonymity, it really just makes it that much more rewarding when the comment section is full of positivity and praise.

Here are the 20 comments that got the most upvotes in the past decade. Note that we've omitted comments with more than 100 downvotes and chose not to include repeat top-commenters (looking at you @scottsecco).


At UCI MTB World Cup MT ST ANNE Quebec canada


1. +2441 upvotes


Article: Stevie Smith Passes Away




Photo by Ale Di Lullo


2. +1954 upvotes


Article: An Update From Aggy: "On Any Other Day I Wouldn't Have Dropped In..."





3. +1902 upvotes


Article: Sam Pilgrim Signs with Haibike





4. +1671 upvotes


Article: Athertons Launch Their Own Bike Company With Dragon's Den Investor




RAMPAGE

5. +1608 upvotes


Article: In Memoriam: Kelly McGarry




Man vs. Beast - the Jared Graves Interview

6. +1468 upvotes


Article: Jared Graves Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor




Paul Basagoitia at RedBull Rampage 2015 Virgin Utah USA

7. +1465 upvotes


Article: Paul Bas - This Is Not An Injury Update




One season four wins. Only in Switzerland and Canada did Gwin show the slightest of gaps in his armor and the rest was pretty much pure perfection.

8. +1454 upvotes


Article: Aaron Gwin and Specialized Part Ways - Here's Why




Spengle Wheels Photo by Jason Lucas

9. +1412 upvotes


Video: Spengle's 3-Spoke Carbon Wheels




No racing this year for the main man but Steve was still there on top form and hobbling around the place. Heal up soon Steve.

10. +1292 upvotes


Article: Steve Peat Announces Retirement From World Cup Racing





11. +1197 upvotes


Review: Scott Gambler 900 Tuned - A Sub-35 Pound Downhill Bike





12. +1176 upvotes


Field Test: 2020 Pole Stamina 140 - The Fastest Trail Bike*




Dartmoor-Bikes FR frame prototype.

13. +1158 upvotes


Contest: Name This Frame From Dartmoor Bikes - Winner




SRAM

14. +1155 upvotes


Article: What's the Deal With SRAM's DUB System? More Questions




Trek Y22

15. +1118 upvotes


Pinkbike Poll: What If....?




Specialized 6Fattie 27.5 Stumpjumper

16. +1085 upvotes


First Ride: 2016 Specialized Stumpjumper FSR




The Yamaha PW-X motor system.

17. +1082 upvotes


Article: Yamaha to Launch Their Own eMTB Lineup




Downhill at the 2013 Leogang UCI MTB World Cup Finals Austria.

18. +1080 upvotes


Article: Tragic News - Stevie Smith Passes Away




Greg Minnaar didn t seem to gel with the Croatian cobbles and rocks and will already be looking to the familiar and happy hunting ground of Fort William.

19. +1061 upvotes


Article: Greg Minnaar Out of Fort William with Fractured Right Arm




It s been a long time coming but Tahnee Seagrave finally took that home win she s been craving.

20. +1050 upvotes


Article: Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2018

  • 905 7
 Guys, WAKI didn't make it...
  • 652 2
 That’s because only upvotes counted.
  • 12 0
 @FuzzyL: yes!
  • 19 0
 @FuzzyL: dropped the mic. Nailed it.
  • 14 3
 That's because he was trying too hard and bound to fail
  • 18 0
 Ask waki if he uses fake weights on Instagram. I think that pisses him off ????
  • 17 2
 Let's get @T4THH 's comment in the list of the next decade!
  • 22 52
flag Balgaroth (16 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Yeah only opened this article to see something from Waki ! Having only most upvoted posts is so lame, is PB run by politically correct Snowflakes ? Sad day ...
  • 4 2
 @makkelijk: I second this message
  • 36 0
 @FuzzyL: @pinkbike let's see the most unpopular list now?
  • 21 1
 He's like Beetlejuice, say his name three times and he'll appear... Waki, Waki, Waki
  • 108 6
 Waki was robbed
  • 5 0
 So there is still some hope in PB :>
  • 15 1
 He wrote the most comments by far in the past decade. I wonder how many hours he spends on Pinkbike.
  • 7 0
 @brcz: how many *years...
  • 5 0
 @makkelijk: until now, I had no reason to live another 10 years. Now I suddenly wanna stick around...
  • 324 65
 Props system is rigged.
  • 8 2
 @WAKIdesigns: hahahahahaha
  • 15 0
 @brcz: it might be easier to calculate how many hours he doesn't spend on pinkbike.
  • 41 1
 Waki for most downvoted comment for sure. When most people say something stupid, it'll get to -10 or something, then people ignore it as its hidden. If you see a Waki comment that's hidden due to negative score, you are definitely clicking and reading that thing.
  • 11 0
 "Note that we've omitted comments with more than 100 downvotes and chose.... to rob WAKI"
  • 21 1
 WAKI needs his own prop system. A blue arrow pointing right and a yellow arrow pointing left.
  • 5 0
 Most downvoted of the decade goes to....
  • 21 1
 @Lucas-T: WAKI got robbed
  • 2 0
 @mkotowski1: wait what is the most downvoted comment tho?
  • 1 0
 @FuzzyL: ouch.
  • 12 7
 @T4THH that very fact has just restored my faith in humanity, dude literally ruins the comments section for me
  • 2 2
 @WAKIdesigns: Robbed!
  • 10 1
 Pinkbike needs to make "The Bottom 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Last Decade"

Waki would rule that list!
  • 124 27
 @megatryn: All the hate driven by propping bots operated from Russian troll farms funded by Carbon rim makers, steel hardtail and long geo lobbyists. They don't want the world to know the truth. The bike you ride is alright! They want it all to be Short Travel Gravel! Only to sell you Downduros in 2024! Trail Country in 2028! Lies all lies! Loud noises!
  • 3 2
 @small-m: tell him he's fat. That really grinds his gears. Good chance he will link a photo of himself shirtless aswell.
  • 1 0
 @FuzzyL: Cold blooded!
  • 1 1
 @FuzzyL: The downvotes article is next week. I hope.
  • 6 1
 You think you want that most downvoted column, believing the world is full of twats with simple shots in the dark.

But all of us old timers know full well we could go all "Ridemonkey Lounge Forum" on your asses and black out the whole screen in less than a paragraph.

Waki is the Carlos Mencia of the comment section Whip Dead Horse
  • 5 1
 Norbs got.... WAKI got robbed
  • 2 0
 The most down votes for the win.
  • 2 4
 Waki is somehow becoming a mountain bike celebrity just through this forum.
  • 2 0
 Great work, folks. We needed that one.
  • 22 1
 you guys want to know all insights about @WAKIdesigns just check this out: www.eliotjackson.com/2017/11/21/pinkbike-exploration

As in November 21, 2017 the average user spent 00:33:01 on the site, Waki spent 19 Days, 2 Hours, 3 Minutes and 3 Seconds.

"He’s posted an astronomical 14,581 comments over the 8.5 years he has been a member. Let’s dive into this a bit more, shall we? To put it into perspective. RedBurn , who is in second place, has 5,827 comments and the average Pinkbike user has a lowly 17.5 comments, bless their heart."
  • 4 0
 What's Waki?
  • 2 0
 @buddyschreder: waki is someone who comments a ton on this site. They have gotten downvoted and upvoted a ton
  • 2 1
 What about the top 10 most downvoted comments?
  • 3 1
 @WAKIdesigns: WAKI got robbed
  • 1 0
 @FuzzyL: working on it... Big Grin
  • 3 0
 And if you put Waki in check, he will PM you some goofy message full of rage and rather questionable insight to his life. I don't even bother comments because of him. My guess, he is in an institution somewhere on the library computer. Wink
  • 2 0
 now that's wak.
  • 7 2
 @oldschool43: keep in check, maybe I PMd you because P in PM stands for personal message and Persona beef should be kept there, you obviously failed to understand it back then and you still haven’t learned anything. You are swinging Old dogs sausage but think you have Wise Mans staff? Hum...

Do psychedelics people... it’s good for you. It makes you look for a trip sitter, someone you trust. Someone you love. Love that person. I have no idea why I am writing this
  • 1 0
 @elyari: Gold Jerry, gold!
  • 1 0
 Trail Country will be 2026 @WAKIdesigns:
  • 1 0
 @T4THH comment will be in top 20 for the next decade. ????????????????
  • 2 0
 @WAKIdesigns: for 2019 alone, the sum of your upvotes was 35,664. For downvotes, it was 21,305.

Runner-up for upvotes was @brianpark (11,847) and for downvotes was @thesharkman (5,403).
  • 2 0
 I mean, it really should have been Waki. Quantity over Quality.
  • 1 0
 @deadflat: how do we know this?
  • 1 0
 PROTOUR. that is all
  • 1 0
 @T4THH

...But you're about to pass the upvotes of last decade's 20th spot!

"feels great, baby"
  • 726 1
 Reading this feel like I should update people on Frank’s progress (comment 6), he’s now completed treatment and has been in remission for about a year, he has started school and is in good health...hopefully it will stay that way!

Have to say I didn’t get a lot of time on the bike when he was in treatment, but when I did it was the one thing that allowed me to forget everything for a few minutes...hurtling down hills on bikes is excellent meditation, if your mind wanders from the task in hand you will eat dirt. All the best to everyone on PB (including WAKI...despite me riding a steel hard tail with 160mm fork).
  • 24 0
 Wow... that is fantastic to hear and I hope Frank has an amazing time in school making friends and growing up
  • 12 0
 @chillescarpe: cheers, all the treatment hasn’t dented his confidence, which is a relief. Just need to get him off his scooter on a bike...work in progress.
  • 17 0
 Can this be in next years best comments of 2020? Way to go Frank!
  • 32 1
 I'd like to meet the 4 people that down-voted #6, buy them a beer, drink it in front of them, then pee it on their shoes from the neighboring stall.
  • 6 0
 That's the best type of news to hear!!
  • 4 0
 Awesome news. Way to go Frank!
  • 54 0
 I still remember your post.. it hounded me for days. I cried. More than few times.
I'm a father (no, scratch that), I'm a dad of 3 small kids. Often bitching about not being able to ride. Because kids.
And then I received from you that reality check. Fellow rider is going through the worst of all nightmares and I'm unhappy because i get to spend my days with 3 perfectly healthy kids..
It humbled me a lot
  • 7 0
 So glad to hear this update. You're the man Frank.
  • 2 0
 That's the best comment of the next decade!!! So glad to hear that!!!
  • 2 0
 great news man!!!
  • 10 0
 @johnski: the downvotes were probably by accident. PB doesn't let you modify your vote if you misclick.
  • 2 0
 All the best Frank. For different reasons, but also related to our kids, I can relate to the meditation factor of mountain biking.
  • 4 0
 Such a good news!
PB community let's upvote this comment from crag79. In 10 years we will have even more good news about Franck.
F*ck Cancer!
  • 3 0
 Hoped that you would turn up with good news. Thanks.
  • 5 0
 I hope this comment makes the next decade’s list. From one parent to another...kudos.
  • 2 0
 This is already comment of the decade!
  • 7 0
 @crag79: Thank you so much for sharing that Frank the Tank is doing better!! My daughter has NF1 and and age 2 we were also doing chemo for tumors in each of her eyes and that was the hardest thing to go through. I am just glad that she was young enough to not remember any of it. I wish you and Frank the best for many many year to come!!
  • 3 0
 @johnski: My guess is that they're accidental down-votes... I know I've done it a bunch of times, especially on mobile.
  • 9 0
 This is the best news. So happy for you guys. Thank you for being a part of this community!
  • 5 0
 @whattheheel: Sorry to hear your daughter has also had cancer, hope she is recovering well, all the best from me and Frank.
  • 9 0
 @crag79: I guess I should have added in that she is now 10 and has been doing great for quite a few years now but with NF1 there is always a chance that tumors could come back but we are blessed to have her healthy nonetheless. Thank you for your kindness.
  • 5 0
 @whattheheel: Great to hear that!
  • 2 0
 That is great news! Positive vibes for continued health for the little one. Stay strong dad. Having a young kid myself, I cant imagine how tough that is.
  • 10 0
 You, Sir, made me cry 2 times...first time 2yrs ago I was devastated with what can happen to 2 year old kid (being a father of 2) and today for the second time, so happy reading your update. All the best for you and your whole family
  • 4 0
 That's very good news to hear! Stay strong, enjoy life!
  • 77 0
 My favourite ever comment was in answer to a comment about suspension "when has 6" ever been better than 8?"

"in prison?"
  • 15 0
 I liked one reply to the obnoxious "steel is real" whenever a frame made of that material popped up here: "so is alumimun, it just doesn't rhyme" ;-).
  • 25 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/2017-orange-five-and-alpine-160-first-look.html

Still my fav. The first reply to the top comment is peak PB commenting
  • 2 0
 @MTBrent: Hilarious!!
  • 2 0
 @MTBrent: Hahahahhaa!
  • 2 0
 @southoftheborder: That was me!
www.pinkbike.com/u/davidarthur/blog/20-bikes-from-core-bike-show-2018.html

If I was an engineer and I came up with a new tubing material, even if it was a new aluminum alloy, I'd probably name it "Nuckingfossum", as in "Steel is real, but..."
  • 1 0
 @woofer2609: AWESOME!!! I wish I could upvote you again!!!
  • 72 4
 Someone needs to write something witty on this article so it becomes the top comment of this decade and we can go full inception in 10 years time.
  • 23 0
 Good try.
  • 4 3
 I like Bikes.
  • 14 0
 I think @crag79 might have just nailed it.
  • 47 0
 Pinkbike comments are unreal. I commented how I was sick of commentators miscalling cashrolls in slope comps and Cam McCaul called me out on the crankworx live feed.

It's a life well lived.

www.instagram.com/p/BkbvG98lEVA/?igshid=17rrmbq4hzlsb
  • 11 0
 That's absolutely unreal. What's the difference between a cashroll and a 720 anyway?
  • 1 0
 that's pretty dope
  • 6 0
 That's a solid claim to fame.
  • 7 0
 @Larkey1

Congratulations! I remember that! You lucky SOB - the rest of your life will be a desperate, futile attempt to reach those heights again!!
  • 47 0
 @SCOTT-Sports: definitely trolled us all with the Gambler "looks like a Session" post. lol
  • 1 0
 Just a good marketing.
  • 3 2
 Comes from the same factory, looks similar. Ditto for the new Norco bikes. Giant builds good stuff.
  • 28 2
 that Pole comment is gold
  • 1 2
 My thoughts exactly
  • 4 2
 When you see an opportunity like that you have to take it.
  • 22 0
 Pinkbike Comments: Making the internet worth going on since 1998
  • 17 0
 Article: Tragic News - Stevie Smith Passes Away
Hwulex's comment still makes me well up big time. To this day feels like losing a family member.
Love you Stevie
  • 23 0
 The best thing about this comment is that RB and the UCI actually made it happen, and that it really was as emotional as the original comment managed to depict.
  • 15 0
 I was there at Fort Williams when they did this. I think it was the best send off anyone could ever wish for. It was an amazing moment, that will stick with me forever, 10000 people cheering to the memory of such a great rider, lost far too soon.
  • 3 0
 Was there for it too.

Knowing where the idea came from, the hoops that had to be jumped to make it happen and the near flawless execution of it just made it perfect. No fanfare, just racing before and racing after. Last rider before finished their run to a full-on race atmosphere, a 10 second announcement then straight into the ghost run. 100% silence and respect from everyone on the hill. Crowd goes nuts as the ghost run enters the motorway. Huge explosion as it crosses the finish line. Ghost run finishes. 10 seconds later racing resumes and the full-on race atmosphere instantly returns. No wallowing or sorrow, just pure passion and respect for a rider and their chosen path. Proper once in a lifetime moment. The TV feed doesn't come close to doing it justice.

@Hwulex you helped put in motion a series of events that turned a very sad situation into a very positive one.
  • 1 0
 Thanks @Hwulex
  • 16 0
 Who are the three people that down voted the Spengle wheel comment that is pure gold! I am just glad I was on the can when I read it...I peed a little extra that time.
  • 12 0
 3 people with sausage fingers?
  • 14 1
 I think it's funny that about half are really respectful, and half are super outraged. The pinkbike comment section ladies and gentlemen.
  • 10 0
 All so sincere, but then this is the golden globes of comments whereas the best of the decade for me have all been more indie comments, witticisms and in-jokes.
  • 8 0
 i agree. it would be hard to compile but a top 20 spit-ya-coffee comments would be wicked!
  • 1 0
 I only like the comments that you wouldn’t get!
  • 10 0
 This is nice,but what we really want is the decade best 50 puns! I would pay for that compilation.
  • 5 0
 A punpilation
  • 4 0
 I thought at least 1 pun thread would be in the top 20. But this crowd is no pun at all.
  • 3 0
 I don't know if they can do that, sounds like a pretty big pundertaking.
  • 1 1
 The pundits would love this!
  • 6 0
 @blowmyfuse: I thought at least 1 pun would make the top ten, but alas, no pun in ten did.
  • 1 0
 @Dmrides: precious one
  • 1 0
 @Dmrides: Better call the Punisher,then!
  • 7 1
 I'm guessing this will be one of the least viewed articles of 2020 on Pinkbike. In other news, Glory and Gambler are dropping Giant and Scott to join the Trek team.
  • 4 0
 So Pinkbike’s answer to the advent calendar fiasco was to remove the ‘joined on’ date on everyone’s profile.

Next year, everyone should create a bunch of profiles to increase their chances of winning since the real problem is being avoided.
  • 2 0
 They'd be overjoyed with this. Marketing emails to potential advertisers = "We doubled our membership in just one month!"
  • 3 0
 @mtnbiker49 ... Except they didn't. You've been a member since May 22, 2009.
  • 6 0
 For the downvotes Waki wins hands down.
Second place for new mtb denim shorts (jorts?)
  • 9 0
 Let's all take a moment to remember Protour... And then forget for ever.
  • 3 0
 @southoftheborder: I will never forget his comment under news about Bruni's injury where he called out the suspension design of demo is simply dangereous and someday someone is gonna die because of it and then somebody pointed out he was riding enduro...
  • 2 0
 Control + F'ed just to see if someone mentioned JortLord. PB should have a "most down voted" comments, because people also need to know how terrible they are. Jortlord, you are terrible.
  • 2 0
 @winko: Ha! good one. Classic Protour...
  • 7 1
 What kind of monster would down vote a comment involving a 2 year old with cancer?
  • 9 0
 I'm assuming those are accidental.
  • 7 0
 Most likely accidental down-votes... I've done it a bunch of times, essentially while on mobile. And Pinkbike has a "no backsies" rule.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: and double digit down votes on the positive comments on the 2 memoriams, do we have that many people on here with bad finger control.....oh wait that's why we always have plenty of Friday Fails to watch!
  • 3 0
 @jb2mntbike: Ya, on mobile, it is quite easy to accidentally downvote. Been there, downvoted stuff I didn't mean too ;-) But hopefully not guilty on any of the subject comments.
  • 5 0
 I have to say I'm disappointed in my performance for not making the top 20 but it's too late to part ways with my current keyboard sponsor so don't expect any better in 2020.
  • 4 0
 Let's see an article on the most divisive comments. The one that has the largest number of votes but also has almost an equal number of down votes.
  • 8 2
 Below Threshold Community was discriminated against once again.
  • 1 1
 you know I try...
  • 1 1
 @blowmyfuse: Butch, you must be in the top ten on that list ...Big Grin
  • 6 1
 It would be really nice to see also top downvoted comments of the decade!
  • 4 1
 It would make a pretty boring article, I imagine every one would be related to the yoga articles that Abi used to do.....
  • 6 0
 @eddieantifreeze: No, half of them would be either WAKI or a "looks like a session"
  • 2 0
 i was hoping to see that comment about the wild party following the EWC and something about richie rude's abnormlly large nipples...that was pure PB comment gold right there. who was that guy?
  • 2 0
 Um... What about the one where fox responded to the guys comment about how to make a Soufflé?

Or what about this guy at the top: www.pinkbike.com/photo/9873407/#cid9597773



Sleeping on em
  • 6 0
 #RandyWasRobbed
  • 4 0
 Winning world champs is for Loic Bruni. Winning PB's comments of the decade is for real mountain biker.
  • 1 0
 So many of these top comments are directed at how sh***y Red Bull is. It’s hilarious...

Can we get one of those Pinkbike Polls to see how many mountain bikers actually drink that poisonous trash?

(argue all you want that Red Bull is good for the sport and that it wouldn’t be where it is without them but that’s just rationalizing the crappy way they treat all their atheletes)
  • 1 0
 Ha ebike hate is strong on pinkbike, many morons can't differentiate between peddle assist and motorbike, such ridiculous comments. Totally agree on the womens DH, think the competition has often been better than the men's which you can't say about many sports.
  • 3 0
 In a world of BS, war & political polarisation


It's nice to see all these great comments come out on top
  • 3 0
 The oldest top comment is from 2013. Didn't we massively upvote comments before that?
  • 5 0
 pb has probably grown since then
  • 4 0
 I'm humbled to have made the list. Most proud moment of my life.
  • 1 0
 What is it with the downvotes on some of those posts? You have got to be a giant piece of anatomy to downvote Scott's comments about Stevie's life and passing or Crag79's comments about his cancer stricken son.
  • 2 0
 I actually up voted a couple of couple of these now reading them for the first time. Some funny shit.
  • 2 0
 Great long-form journalism. This is the comments section for the RC article, isn’t it?
  • 3 0
 Anyone else click through to the Spengle story to upvote that comment?
  • 4 1
 Now can we have one for the top 20 most downvoted comments please?!
  • 3 0
 @DGThree i genuinely laughed at that comment. #9
  • 3 0
 Nice! My mom will be so proud!
  • 4 0
 #WAKIdesignsgotrobbed
  • 2 1
 My favorite is one on Sam Hill switching to Enduro with the comment:

"Sam Hill's career is going downhill fast"

So simple and ingenious.
  • 2 0
 Let’s see a poll for TOTAL votes, both up and down...then one for the most down voted. Then it’d get interesting!
  • 3 1
 2020 is the last year of the decade just like 2001 was first year of millenium. Morons
  • 1 0
 nope.

"a period of ten years:
the three decades from 1776 to 1806.

a period of ten years beginning with a year whose last digit is zero:
the decade of the 1980s"
  • 2 0
 No one cares
  • 1 0
 Time is utter BS.
  • 9 11
 The best comment section ever was under first presentation of ARBR - I was initially sorry for them but then... I was just crying laughing, my stomach would cramp and my wife was looking at me holding my phone and laughing, telling me to get a life. "This bike fell from ugly mountain and cased each jump on the way down". It was glorious. One gem after another.
  • 1 0
 Where are all the funny stupid comments? Thats the only reason i read any of these articles...
  • 1 0
 went back to the Spengle Carbon wheels to give it another vote. had my coffee come out of the nose while reading this.
  • 1 0
 There were a lot of gems that didn't make the list. Some comments just go viral.
  • 5 5
 All right, my comment hereby applies to be in the The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade. I'm looking at you, 2030!
  • 1 0
 Oops, accidentally downvoted. Maybe they will have worst comments?
  • 1 0
 all for a sudden i like scott now????
  • 1 0
 ok, turns out emojis dont work and end up ???
  • 1 0
 We know Waki will keep trying to make this list.
  • 1 0
 Damn missed it by 1,45 votes!
  • 1 0
 @Hwulex I 'm proud to say we did it.
  • 2 1
 But where does your friend Randy fit into all this?
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: nowhere
  • 2 0
 #PutWakiOnThisList
  • 1 0
 I VOTE FOR THE GUY WHAT SAID MOTHERFUCKER.
  • 1 0
 Came here for the comments.
  • 1 0
 Ok, now do the most downvoted comments of the decade!
  • 1 0
 "Note that we've omitted comments with more than 100 downvotes" STUPID
  • 1 0
 scott comment was the best!!
  • 1 0
 they posted that Sram one. impressed.
  • 2 1
 ... and the question remains: Has PB grown up?
  • 1 0
 I’m straight to the comments...
  • 1 0
 Weird not what I would have expected...
  • 1 0
 #11 from Scott Sports is the best.
  • 1 0
 Chose not to repeat top commenters... so this isnt a real top 20 list
  • 1 0
 Biggest achievement of my life. There should be a prize tho, no?
  • 1 0
 Came here for the comments. Was not disappointed.
  • 10 13
 Funny. Back on November i had a comment with over 1300 upvotes about lowering the amount of acceptable testosterone levels in trans athletes.. Wonder why it didn't make the list???????
  • 6 0
 Did it have more than 100 downvotes?
  • 2 1
 @Amheirchion: Don't know..how can you tell?
  • 2 0
 @BeerGuzlinFool: It's on the desktop version
  • 2 0
 @ATV25: I didn't know that. Had 166 downvotes.. That should be on the mobile site too
  • 1 0
 These are ace.....
  • 1 0
 #9 is my favorite
  • 1 1
 Morons can't figure what is a motor and what is not.
  • 1 0
 I will click on anything
  • 1 1
 Bong and weed takes it
Below threshold threads are hidden

