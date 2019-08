Running away with it.

1st Place: Brandon Semenuk

2nd Place: Brendan Fairclough

3rd Place: Josh Bryceland

4th Place: Sam Blenkinsop

5th Place: Andreu Lacondeguy

Last week we asked " Who is the most stylish mountain biker of all time? " and over 14K of you responded.We're going to let the poll cruise on, but at this point I think we can call it. Apart from the huge winning margin, it's interesting that the whole group is pretty diverse in terms of riding styles and strengths. And they are without exception some of our favourite people to watch ride. So while style may be subjective, ya'll got it right.- 5843 votes (40.47%)- 1101 votes (7.63%)- 794 votes (5.50%)The Ratboy section in the 50:01 Summer Waves mixtape flew under radar a little bit, but is an absolute hammer of a part. I've watched it so many times now. It's queued up above, don't miss it.- 518 votes (3.59%)- 411 votes (2.85%)*